Projected depth chart for the Jazz with Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic

The Utah Jazz have recently fallen short in the Western Conference playoffs, but their recent moves should make them early 2019-20 contenders.

Utah had already made one splashy move earlier this offseason in trading for longtime Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Conley. Putting the veteran point guard alongside a developing young star in Donovan Mitchell seemingly turned the Jazz into one of the West’s most-feared teams.

But with an early commitment from Bojan Bogdanovic on the first day of free agency, their offense became an even more lethal force to be reckoned with. One through four, there will be some extraordinary shooting ability on the floor in Utah.

Bojan Bogdanovic to Utah is a tremendous move for the Jazz. Utah adding Bogdanovic and Mike Conley to its mix alongside Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert should eliminate any of the previous issues Utah has had in the playoffs with a lack of offense. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 30, 2019

They also agreed to a deal with big man Ed Davis, an impressive replacement for Derrick Favors, who had been with the organization since 2011. Davis will serve as the immediate backup for Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt and he can also play select minutes with the first unit as an elite offensive-rebounding threat.

After trading away Favors, they were able to retain a total of $1.43 million in cap space (via Early Bird Rights) before renouncing the cap holds owed to Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale and Raul Neto. But they can still guarantee the deals for some combination Niang, O’Neale and Neto without yet having to pay the luxury tax next season.

According to reports the Jazz roster is now

Conley – Neto (if #s are right)

Mitchell – Exum

Ingles – O'Neale

Bojan – Niang

Gobert – Davis – Bradley Need to add some combination: another point guard, wing depth and another 4 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) July 1, 2019

All other players, including second-rounders Jarrell Brantley and Justin Wright-Foreman, can only be signed to the Jazz using minimum contracts or two-way deals.

Conley-Mitchell-Ingles-Bogdanovic and Gobert will be considered one of the best starting lineups in the Western Conference. Their second unit will have some real punch, too, with Dante Exum and Ed Davis assuredly earning real minutes as well.

Backcourt

Mike Conley

Donovan Mitchell

Dante Exum

Raul Neto*

Justin Wright-Foreman*

WINGS

Joe Ingles

Royce O’Neale*

Miye Oni*

Forwards

Bojan Bogdanovic

Georges Niang*

Jarrell Brantley*



BIGS

Rudy Gobert



Ed Davis

Tony Bradley