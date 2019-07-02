2015 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

It’s almost here our first Why Not?? Comedy pop up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma hosted by myself & @IAmJuiceMann Thursday, July 11, 2019 at @CainsBallroom doors will open at 7:30pm & the show will begin at 8:30pm this is a show you don’t wanna miss 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ bit.ly/2KnQWUw pic.twitter.com/osFkOaMZl7