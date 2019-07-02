Bucks' free agency madness and other podcasts of the day

July 02 12:23 AM

In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Inquirer columnists Mike Sielski and Marcus Hayes dissect the 76ers’ needs after two days of free agency. They talked about the need for a closer, adding depth, Ben Simmons’ needing to mature as a shooter and Joel Embiid must get in better shape.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices