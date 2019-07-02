Bucks' free agency madness and other podcasts of the day

1
By: HoopsHype
July 2, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 02 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez tries to make sense of a crazy start to free agency, with the returns of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and George Hill … but the loss of Malcolm Brogdon. He and host JR Radcliffe discuss newcomers Robin Lopez and Wes Matthews, as well, plus the new look to the Eastern Conference …
July 02 05:01 AM
Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and The Washington Post's Ben Golliver discuss if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can thrive in Brooklyn, other free agency winners including Philadelphia, Utah and Miami, D'Angelo Russell's fit in Golden State and Kawhi Leonard's looming decision.
July 02 03:02 AM
We wrap up every move from Day 2 of Free Agency. First, the now 4-way trade with Jimmy Butler sign-and-traded to Miami involving Portland and the Clippers, then roll through the rest of the league's signings and trades, like Dallas, Golden State, Philly, Sacramento, Chicago, and Washington. Plus, a look at the Knicks' plan with team options for 2020 on these 2 year deals and some quality minimum signings …
July 02 02:37 AM
The Blazers made a big trade for a big dude. Is seven footer Hassan Whiteside the key to the Blazers getting back to the West finals or maybe more? Or is he a head case who compiles nice box score stats?
July 02 01:47 AM
Host William Lou addresses the doom and gloom atmosphere in the Raptors fanbase after Day Two of Kawhi Leonard being a free agent.
July 02 12:23 AM
In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Inquirer columnists Mike Sielski and Marcus Hayes dissect the 76ers' needs after two days of free agency. They talked about the need for a closer, adding depth, Ben Simmons' needing to mature as a shooter and Joel Embiid must get in better shape.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
July 02 12:14 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & Sam "Jam" Packard dive deeper into Al Horford's move to Philly, tampering in the NBA, Kemba Walker's winning smile, and more
July 01 11:45 PM
On this episode of Reality Check, Spence breaks down all of the madness that went down on day one of the NBA free agency. From the Utah Jazz signing Bojan Bogdanovic to Ricky Rubio's massive new contract. Spence breaks it all down for you from the western conference to the eastern conference.
July 01 09:43 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Indy Star Pacers reporter J. Michael joins Mark Schanowski to give a scouting report on Tomas Satoransky and Thad Young …
July 01 09:40 PM
On this episode, we try to make sense of where the league’s balance of power stands after Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and D’Angelo Russell changed teams, while more than $3 billion worth of contracts were handed out.
July 01 09:28 PM
Rachel Nichols is joined by Scottie Pippen, Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, Kevin Arnovitz and Amin Elhassan for Monday’s free agency special.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 01 08:01 PM
Basketball Insiders’ publisher Steve Kyler and deputy editor Spencer Davies break down the deals that got done in the opening days of free agency in the NBA.
July 01 05:48 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down all of the reports from a wild first day of the 2019 NBA free agency season. They discuss which teams had the most productive 24 hours, the best players still available, and more. via KnitBy NBA Hang Time.
July 01 04:37 PM
Chris Miller, Adam Wise and Chase Hughes react to the crazy opening to NBA free agency and give their takes on the Wizards signing Ish Smith and possibly eying Isaiah Thomas. Then, they are joined by NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh (12:10), who talks about the wild start to NBA Free Agency (13:23), the Wizards' free agency moves including signing Ish Smith (25:25), how interim GM Tommy Sheppard has performed so far (29:59) and much more …
July 01 04:34 PM
On the latest episode of Warriors Off Court, Golden State beat writer Connor Letourneau tries to make sense of a crazy first day of free agency with big moves for Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and more.
July 01 04:21 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, Brian Windhorst, and Nick Friedell discuss Kawhi’s free agency options. Dave Joerger also joins the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 01 03:53 PM
In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski discuss the 76ers big free-agent moves. The trio discusses Jimmy Butler's being sent to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade. Then they talk about the Sixers' acquisition of Al Horford before turning the conversation to Tobias Harris agreeing to re-sign.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
July 01 03:18 PM
Zach talks to Jay Williams about Kevin Durant’s decision, the Sixers makeover, the Knicks failure, and more. Then ESPN’s Tim Bontemps joins to talk about Utah, Portland, Denver, and the West.By ESPN, Zach Lowe.
July 01 03:04 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie McMullan and Tim MacMahon weigh in on if the Lakers are getting close to nabbing Kawhi Leonard (1:00), the DeAngelo Russell (5:40), Jimmy Butler (15:30By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
July 01 01:37 PM
A WILD Day 1 of NBA Free agency is over and Ric & Will broke it all down. KD & Kyrie to Brooklyn, and why Ric is not killing the Knicks. Why the Celtics fell apart, the Warriors surprise re-tool (including Iguodala trade and D'Angelo Russell addition). Plus Philly's moves, Jimmy Butler to MIA, and more.
1
