Still waiting on Kawhi Leonard and other podcasts of the day

LOCKED ON NBA–7-3-19–Kawhi Leonard yet to make a decision; No market for DeMarcus Cousins; Trevor Booker breaks down free agency and give a player’s perspective from Locked On NBA
July 03 01:46 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) look at the Kawhi Leonard situation and what it means for the Lakers and Clippers. They then talk about the market for DeMarcus Cousins and Philly giving Ben Simmons an extension. Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) joins the show to give his opinions on the biggest deals and what it’s like to be a free agent in the NBA.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 3: New centers and preaching patience from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 03 01:31 AM
MassLive's John Karalis talks about the new center signings (and re-signings) and who might start, then shares two radio appearances where he preaches patience as Boston shifts gears
July 02 08:09 PM
Rachel Nichols, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen and Ramona Shelburne discuss where Kawhi may go and more. Patrick Beverley and Brian Windhorst also stop by the free agency special.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 02 06:39 PM
In this episode of the Warriors Insider podcast, Monte Poole is joined by NBC Sports Warriors reporter Logan Murdock to breakdown the wold opening hours of free agency and what it all means for Golden State.
July 02 04:58 PM
Chris Miller breaks down the Wizards signing Isaiah Thomas with Celtics’ insider A. Sherrod Blakely (1:53). Blakely talks about the current health of I.T. (7:55), how I.T. and Beal will mesh (8:46) and much more. Then, hear Shaq 1 on 1 with Chase Hughes (21:14) talking about Beal’s future with the Wizards (22:06), John Wall’s recovery (22:33) and Shaq’s thoughts on Dwight Howard (22:56).
July 02 04:51 PM
Rachel Nichols, Nick Friedell, Chris Mullin, and Amin Elhassan discuss how we’d view Kawhi if joined the Lakers, and more.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 02 04:50 PM
This week, Hot Takedown discusses all the drama around NBA free agency, the merits of competitive eating and changes to World Cup scoring.By FiveThirtyEight, 538, ESPN, Neil Paine, Geoff Foster, Sara Ziegler.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – What do they tell me about Mike Conley, looking at the West and Day 1 of Summer League from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 02 02:33 PM
Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider David Locke shares what he is being told about Mike Conley. Then looks at some of the Western Conference teams and how their rosters look after the flurry of activity. Then Locke shares his thoughts on what the Jazz can do with the back up point guard situation and what the options are at this point
July 02 02:00 PM
What happened with Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers? Did the trade with the Miami Heat make sense? And how will Al Horford fit? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic discuss the big changes to the Sixers roster.
Warriors “retiring” KD’s #35; Kawhi to Lakers getting closer? Potential impact on Leonard & LeBron legacies
July 02 01:45 PM
Ric and Will discuss the Warriors announcement that they’re “retiring” KD’s #35. Isaiah Thomas signs with the Wiz. Plus, Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers is getting closer. Will Kawhi get the same backlash KD got? And what does it do for LeBron’s legacy if he wins championships with 3 different teams? Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, ple ……
The Kawhi Decision Will Change Everything for an Already Changed NBA | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
July 02 01:35 PM
Kawhi Leonard seems destined to wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers, but whatever he decides to do will drastically shift the NBA landscape (0:36). The top Eastern Conference contenders reload for another run (16:59) while a handful of teams make some questionable signings (43:47).
July 02 08:18 AM
Summer League head coach Aaron Miles sat down with Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss his playing career on professional basketball's fringes, his path to Golden State's bench and much, much more.