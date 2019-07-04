Andre Iguodala on his new memoir and other podcasts of the day

July 04 03:23 AM

Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We wrap up every move from Days 3 and 4 of Free Agency. Memphis continues their excellent offseason with a pair of trades with Phoenix and Atlanta, while the Suns continue their puzzling offseason. Then we swing through the Warriors, Sixers, and Jazz filling out their roster, restricted free agents agreeing in LA and Dallas, and the rest of the signings as we await the end of the Kawhiet period …