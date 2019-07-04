Andre Iguodala on his new memoir and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 04 06:00 AM
JJ Redick is joined by legendary sixth man Andre Iguodala to discuss his new book, ‘The Sixth Man: A Memoir’ (02:30), the trials and tribulations of going through the NCAA on your way to the NBA (16:17), and his thoughts on his chances of one day making the Hall of Fame (40:03).
*Note: This episode was recorded before the Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala.
*Note: This episode was recorded before the Golden State Warriors traded Iguodala.
July 04 05:19 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. The Blazers keep sending away dudes from last year’s roster. Today it was Jake Layman who is heading to Minnesota in a sign and trade. Plus the team introduced Anthony Tolliver and Mario Hezonja. Listen and tell your friends.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
2019 Free Agency Days 3 and 4: Every Deal, Every Team from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 04 03:23 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We wrap up every move from Days 3 and 4 of Free Agency. Memphis continues their excellent offseason with a pair of trades with Phoenix and Atlanta, while the Suns continue their puzzling offseason. Then we swing through the Warriors, Sixers, and Jazz filling out their roster, restricted free agents agreeing in LA and Dallas, and the rest of the signings as we await the end of the Kawhiet period …
July 04 12:39 AM
Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. On this episode of Reality Check, Spence brings on Ryen Russillo to help breakdown all the madness around the NBA and try to make sense of what Kawhi Leonard may do. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Sixers Free Agency Wrap Up, TJ McConnell Farewell – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 04 12:02 AM
TJ McConnell is part of the Process Core Four and he’s no longer a Sixer, so we give him a fitting farewell. We wrap up Sixers free agency with their signings of Raul Neto and Kyle O’Quinn, and put a final stamp on the Tobias Harris signing and trade as well as the Al Horford and James Ennis signings. We also discuss Joel Embiid’s life after JJ Redick, And we also preview Mike’s annual trip to Summer League in Vegas …
July 03 09:21 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kevin Anderson react to the Bulls agree to a deal with big Luke Kornet and Wendell Carter Jr’s setback …
S2E1: Chandler Parsons reaction and Andre Iguodala trade ideas from The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast
July 03 06:01 PM
Listen to The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast episodes free, on demand. Chris Herrington is joined by Matt Hrdlicka to react to the Grizzlies’ trade of Chandler Parsons and to talk about potential trade landing spots for recently acquired Andre Iguodala. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
We need to talk about Kawhi – via espn.com
July 03 05:43 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Kevin Arnovitz and Kendrick Perkins discuss Kawhi Leonard’s trip up to Toronto (1:50), what he might want from teams (16:10), what a trade and contract extension conversation is like (29:20) and why Perk thought the Lakers were in the lead at one point (34:20).By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
Swapping Kemba For Kyrie In Boston – via bballbreakdown.com
July 03 05:20 PM
Coach Nick sits down with Celtic legend and radio analyst Cedric Maxwell to discuss the Kyrie situation and how it affected the Celtics last season. Rod Boone, Hornets beat writer for the Athletic, then joins Coach Nick to discuss Kemba Walker’s game and how it potentially fits in with his new team.
Wes Wilcox on Free Agency Madness – via bleacherreport.com
July 03 04:48 PM
Former GM of the Atlanta Hawks and current NBA TV analyst, Wes Wilcox, returns to breakdown the crazy whirlwind of NBA free agency! He and Howard discuss most impressive and best deals, biggest disappointments, best value contract, most eyebrow-raising contract, and which teams are already Finals contenders. They analyze the Lakers situation, p ……
July 03 04:31 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg — the Kings writer for Forbes — sat down with Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss Golden State’s signing of ex-Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein. They also broke down the ramifications of the Warriors’ sign-and-trade deal for D’Angelo Russell, the team’s outlook for next season and much, much more.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 03 04:14 PM
Rachel Nichols, Chris Mullin, Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the latest news with Kawhi Leonard’s free agency.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 03 02:58 PM
14 year NBA vet and Fox Sports 1 NBA analyst Jim Jackson joins Ric to discuss a number of NBA topics, including what type of player Jackson would be in today’s game, the differences among NBA medical staffs and Andre Iguodala’s critical comments about the Warriors, why Kevin Durant left Golden State, and more. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy ……
Free Agency News Slows, but the Kawhi Tension Grows. Plus: Contrarian Corner | Group Chat – via theringer.com
July 03 02:47 PM
Does anyone actually know anything about Kawhi Leonard’s impending decision (0:40)? Plus: Now that we’ve had a few days to think about the new signings, were our initial reactions correct (15:21)?
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Two more reported signings Jeff Green and Emmanuel Mudiay, who are they and what does it say from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 03 11:10 AM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. Reports have the Utah Jazz signing two more players. Jeff Green, a 32 year power forward who has played in the NBA Finals and a 22-year-old reclamation project in Emmanuel Mudiay, who is a point guard. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider breaks down both of thier games and discusses how they fit into the Jazz rotation …