Why the Spurs signed Rudy Gay and DeMarre Carroll and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 05 03:30 AM
Ian Thomsen used to cover the NBA for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Twitter: @IanThomsen 3:17 Catching up on summer moves 13:31 What’s different about Kemba Walker 24:07 What’s the Celtics next big move? 34:05 Kyrie was a bad influence on Tatum’s game 38:22 What can we expect from Hayward 47:05 The Nets are going to be a reality show Availabl ……
July 04 03:34 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight (@Herring_NBA) break down the offseason so far
They talk about Brooklyn’s overhaul, potential Kawhi Leonard destinations, the new-look Warriors, their favorite offseason moves and much more.
Sponsored by Betonline.ag and TrueCar
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed …
Happy 4th of July! Kawhi Watch continues; Magic Johnson impact; & Are Lakers favorites even w/o Kawhi?
July 04 03:12 PM
Happy 4th of July! @RicBucher & @TheRyanHollins have you covered as #KawhiWatch continues; plus, what is Magic Johnson’s impact on the process?; & are the Lakers favorites even without Kawhi? Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Fol ……
July 04 08:09 AM
Listen to Spurs Insider episodes free, on demand. Express-News sports writers Jeff McDonald, Nick Talbot and Mike Finger break down their thoughts on this week’s NBA free-agent market, including the Spurs’ moves of signing Rudy Gay and DeMarre Carroll. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.