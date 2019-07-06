Kawhi and PG to the Clippers and other podcasts of the day

July 05 01:33 PM

The Utah Jazz off-season has reportedly been very special. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider takes a deep look at the market and what it say who and how players signed in Utah. Then what are we waiting on with Kawhi and its impact.Jazz have 3 2nd round picks and we have seen each of them twice,. Locke gives his initial impressions