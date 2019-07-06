Kawhi and PG to the Clippers and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 06 06:12 AM
In this episode, Anthony and Adam dissect every angle of Kawhi's decision to join the Clippers and the fallout thereafter. What does this mean for the Lakers? Who is the new favorite to win next year's title? The Clippers deserve their props, so they gave it up.
Kawhi Leonard AND Paul George Go to the Clippers | The Ringer NBA Show – via theringer.com
July 06 03:58 AM
Emergency pod! The Los Angeles Clippers win the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes and acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Kevin O’Connor
July 06 01:12 AM
From Las Vegas, Chris Miller and Chase Hughes break down the Wizards trading Dwight Howard (1:35), the talk about the Wizards and free agent DeMarcus Cousins (4:08), the impact rookie Rui Hachimura will make (8:51), if interim GM Tommy Sheppard will stay on as GM (10:24), Zion Williamson’s rookie debut in NBA Summer League (13:24), the earthquake that suspended Zion’s game (15:43) and much more.
July 05 07:54 PM
ESPN's Amin Elhassan joins Tom Haberstroh to wrap up free agency. They discuss Kawhi Leonard's impending decision, what the Warriors' next phase will look like without Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant, how good the Sixers will be after their free agency moves and who the title favorites might be next season.
July 05 04:04 PM
Wizards’ Summer League head coach Robert Pack joins Chris Miller for a breakdown and preview of the Wizards’ summer league team, including what he is looking for in these games, his thoughts on the Wizards’ 1st round draft pick Rui Hachimura and much more.
July 05 03:41 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan and Kendrick Perkins are live from Summer League in Las Vegas. Jonathan Givony also joins the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Awaiting Kawhi, new look at Jazz Free Agent Market and initial look at 3 2nd round picks from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 05 01:33 PM
The Utah Jazz off-season has reportedly been very special. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider takes a deep look at the market and what it say who and how players signed in Utah. Then what are we waiting on with Kawhi and its impact.Jazz have 3 2nd round picks and we have seen each of them twice,. Locke gives his initial impressions