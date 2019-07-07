What now with Russ and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 07 05:42 AM
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 80-71 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Summer League action.Three stars: Chris Boucher, Corey Walden, Adonis Thomas
July 07 03:35 AM
Live from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Chris Miller and Chase Hughes break down the Wizards’ 1st Summer League game, which resulted in a win over the Pelicans, then give their take on the Clippers acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Chris and Chase share their first impressions of Rui Hachimura (0:42) and Troy Brown Jr (2:14), react to the Wizards trading for Davis Bertans (4:32), explain how Kawhi and Paul George to the Clippers affects the NBA (15:02) and much more.
LOCKED ON NBA – SPECIAL EDITION with David Locke and Ben Golliver on Kawhi Trade and NBA Landscape from Locked On NBA
July 07 01:35 AM
With the NBA landscape getting shook up by the Kawhi Leonard free agency and Paul George trade David Locke and Washington Post's Ben Golliver get together to discuss the landscape of the NBA.
Paul George Is Gone, What Happens to Russ? | The Ringer NBA Show – via theringer.com
July 06 09:19 PM
Now that Kawhi and Paul George have joined forces, what is the market for Russell Westbrook (0:57)? Then we discuss Kawhi Leonard’s savvy moves as a behind-the-scenes general manager, and the Clippers’ potential next season (18:10). Plus, a check in on the Lakers’ new roster (34:20).
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks

🚨🚨EMERGENCY Kawhi Leonard & Paul George PODCAST – via bballbreakdown.com
July 06 04:37 PM
The aftershock of the LA Earthquake wasn’t felt in the ground – it was Kawhi’s decision to join the Clippers on the contingency they traded for Paul George. These things all fell into place in the middle of last night, and now it’s time to figure out how good this team will be.
Chris Herring – via espn.com
July 06 03:42 PM
Zach welcomes 538’s Chris Herring and together they react to the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George deals before discussing how the moves alter the landscape of the league.By ESPN, Zach Lowe.
July 06 03:35 PM
Host William Lou is joined by Sahal Abdi and Asad Alvi to process the news of Kawhi Leonard leaving the Toronto Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers.
July 06 02:59 PM
In a crossover edition of The Lowe Post and The Woj Pod, Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe react to the Kawhi Leonard signing and Paul George trade. The two NBA insiders discuss how these deals immediately change the league, when Leonard targeted George as the guy he wanted to pair with, Oklahoma City’s cloudy future, who could be in the market ……
Adrian Wojnarowski – via espn.com
July 06 02:56 PM

July 06 01:25 PM
Kawhi Leonard announces himself as the NBA’s newest power broker, the Clippers become title favorites, the Lakers pivot, the Raptors reset, and the Thunder gear up for a long rebuild. We break down the implications of two landscape-altering moves for all four teams involved.
Kawhi’s money moves to the Clippers – via espn.com
July 06 01:12 PM
Brian Windhorst, Bobby Marks, Royce Young and Kevin Pelton convene for an emergency conversation after the Clippers trade for Paul George and sign Kawhi Leonard in free agency, discussing the shocking moves and implications for the league.By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
Kawhi and PG Are Clippers: Every Angle for the Winners and Losers from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 06 08:21 AM
Every possible angle on the Kawhi signing and the stunning trade of Paul George to the Clippers. First we look at what this team could be next year and what the next moves are in LA, followed by a look at Kawhi's process and how he masterminded everything to get to this point. Then the ramifications for the Lakers as they miss out on Kawhi but sign Danny Green, KCP, and JaVale McGee, plus the Mavericks who miss out on…
