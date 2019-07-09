Russell Westbrook watch and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 09 05:00 AM
While in Vegas, Chris catches up with the Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations after NBA Free Agency had it’s busy opening week.
Drunk With Power – via bleacherreport.com
July 09 03:34 AM
You asked for it; you got it! Howard Beck, Zach Lowe, Rachel Nichols and an alcoholic beverage (or three) are in a Las Vegas tiki bar, and drunk with power (or other stuff). This is part 1 (if you’re listening to this first) of a two-part megapod with The Lowe Post, and anything goes as you’re about to discover (or already have if you listened ……
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 9: Summer league standouts from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 09 02:51 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & Tom Westerholm discuss the summer league standouts, Tacko Fall, Grant Williams, and more.
LOCKED ON NBA – 7/9 – Lakers vs Clippers, Russell Westbrook and the Western Conference Power Shift With Ben Golliver from Locked On NBA
July 09 02:40 AM
Wes Goldberg and The Washington Post's Ben Golliver discuss concerns over the Lakers' roster and the edge for the Clippers. Then they speculate about Russell Westbrook's potential fit with the Miami Heat before debating the merits of the Nuggets and Jazz next season.
July 09 12:46 AM
The Fun Guy has skipped town and broken Toronto's heart. Alex Wong and William Lou convene one last time to discuss Kawhi's big decision and look ahead to next season.
July 08 11:06 PM
Host William Lou is joined by Colin Connors of Raptors Republic to break down the Toronto Raptors' 93-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas Summer League action.Three stars: Chris Boucher, Jordan Loyd, Matt MorganGerald Henderson award: Thomas Robinson
July 08 08:46 PM
Deuce and Mo return to talk about the chaos of NBA free agency with Kawhi and PG13 landing with the Clippers and why Kawhi didn’t go to the Lakers (1:30), OKC’s future with a ton of picks (8:00), what to expect with the Clippers and if they’re the best team in the West (11:00), potential landing spots for Westbrook and if he’s worth acquiring (20:00), how NBA fans should feel about this offseason and if it’s time to change how contracts are structured (29:00) …
July 08 06:56 PM
Editor’s note: This podcast was recorded before the Bulls game Monday night
0:45 – Sean on early returns on Bulls so far in summer league
2:30 – On possibility of Shaq Harrison returning to the Bulls
3:40 – On Coby White …
July 08 06:30 PM
Ric is in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League and he’s joined by his son Mat to discuss their takeaways from games they’ve watched so far and more. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follow Ric on Twitter @RicBucher Follow Mat on ……
July 08 04:13 PM
In this week’s episode, we spend 2-3 minutes on where each of the NBA’s 30 teams stands as the dust settles on the offseason.
July 08 03:12 PM
Mike Conley joins Adrian Wojnarowski to reflect on being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Utah Jazz, the realization that his time in Memphis was coming to an end, Marc Gasol’s trade mid-season to Toronto and winning the title, and free agency’s change to the league dynamics. Then, new Jazz GM Justin Zanik stops by to discuss how the Co ……
John Collins – via espn.com
July 08 12:15 PM
Zach talks to Hawks big man John Collins about the future in Atlanta, his All-Star aspirations, the wild free agency period, and much more.By ESPN, Zach Lowe.
Forecasting the next domino – via espn.com
July 08 10:47 AM
Andrew Han, Kevin Pelton, Dave McMenamin, Tim Bontemps and Kirk Goldsberry convene at Las Vegas Summer League to discuss what’s next for Russell Westbrook and OKC (1:05), what Kawhi’s movement means for the league’s future (16:05), the Lakers roster (31:10) and initial Zion thoughts (39:25).By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
