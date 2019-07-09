Russell Westbrook watch and other NBA podcasts of the day

July 08 08:46 PM

Deuce and Mo return to talk about the chaos of NBA free agency with Kawhi and PG13 landing with the Clippers and why Kawhi didn’t go to the Lakers (1:30), OKC’s future with a ton of picks (8:00), what to expect with the Clippers and if they’re the best team in the West (11:00), potential landing spots for Westbrook and if he’s worth acquiring (20:00), how NBA fans should feel about this offseason and if it’s time to change how contracts are structured (29:00) …