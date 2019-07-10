USA Today Sports

NBA Depth Charts

NBA Depth Charts

Depth Charts

NBA Depth Charts

July 10, 2019- by

By: |

For fantasy basketball enthusiasts or fans curious about where NBA team rotations stand right now, these depth charts should come handy. 
We update them all the time, so you can check back often.
Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.
Key: Not guaranteed Two-way contract Draft rights Injured

Atlanta Hawks

PG SG SF PF C
Trae Young Kevin Huerter DeAndre Bembry John Collins Alex Len
Jaylan Adams De’Andre Hunter Evan Turner Jabari Parker Bruno Fernando
Allen Crabbe Cameron Reddish Chandler Parsons Damian Jones
Charlie Brown

Boston Celtics

PG SG SF PF C
Kemba Walker Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Daniel Theis Enes Kanter
Brad Wanamaker Marcus Smart Gordon Hayward Semi Ojeleye Robert Williams
Carsen Edwards Romeo Langford Grant Williams Vincent Poirier
Tremont Waters

Brooklyn Nets

PG SG SF PF C
Kyrie Irving Joe Harris Caris LeVert Taurean Prince DeAndre Jordan
Spencer Dinwiddie Garrett Temple Wilson Chandler Rodions Kurucs Jarrett Allen
Jaylen Hands Theo Pinson Dzanan Musa Nic Claxton
Kevin Durant

Charlotte Hornets

PG SG SF PF C
Terry Rozier Nicolas Batum Miles Bridges Marvin Williams Cody Zeller
Devonte Graham Michael Kidd-Gilchrist PJ Washington Bismack Biyombo
Malik Monk Cody Martin Jalen McDaniels Willy Hernangomez
Robert Franks

Chicago Bulls

PG SG SF PF C
Tomas Satoransky Zach LaVine Otto Porter Lauri Markkanen Wendell Carter Jr
Coby White Denzel Valentine Chandler Hutchison Thaddeus Young Daniel Gafford
Kris Dunn Antonio Blakeney Luke Kornet Cristiano Felicio
Ryan Arcidiacono Adam Mokoka

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG SG SF PF C
Collin Sexton Brandon Knight Cedi Osman Kevin Love Tristan Thompson
Darius Garland Jordan Clarkson Dylan Windler Larry Nance Jr Ante Zizic
Matthew Dellavedova Kevin Porter Dean Wade John Henson
JR Smith

Dallas Mavericks

PG SG SF PF C
Delon Wright Luka Doncic Tim Hardaway Jr Kristaps Porzingis Dwight Powell
Jalen Brunson Seth Curry Justin Jackson Maxi Kleber Boban Marjanovic
JJ Barea Courtney Lee Dorian Finney-Smith Kostas Antetokounmpo
Daryl Macon Isaiah Roby

Denver Nuggets

PG SG SF PF C Two-way contract
Jamal Murray Gary Harris Torrey Craig Paul Millsap Nikola Jokic Draft rights
Monte Morris Malik Beasley Will Barton Juancho Hernangómez Mason Plumlee
Michael Porter Jr Jarred Vanderbilt Bol Bol
Thomas Welsh

Detroit Pistons

PG SG SF PF C
Reggie Jackson Luke Kennard Tony Snell Blake Griffin Andre Drummond
Derrick Rose Langston Galloway Bruce Brown Markieff Morris Thon Maker
Tim Frazier Khyri Thomas Sekou Doumbouya
Jordan Bone Deividas Servydis Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Louis King

Golden State Warriors

PG SG SF PF C
Stephen Curry D’Angelo Russell Alfonzo McKinnie Draymond Green Kevon Looney
Shaun Livingston Alec Burks Glenn Robinson III Omari Spellman Willie Cauley-Stein
Jacob Evans Jordan Poole Eric Paschall Alen Smailagic
Klay Thompson Julian Washburn

Houston Rockets

PG SG SF PF C
Chris Paul James Harden Eric Gordon PJ Tucker Clint Capela
Austin Rivers Gerald Green Danuel House Gary Clark Isaiah Hartenstein
Chris Chiozza Michael Frazier
Shamorie Ponds
Chris Clemons
William McDowell-White

Indiana Pacers

PG SG SF PF C
Malcolm Brogdon Jeremy Lamb TJ Warren TJ Leaf Myles Turner
TJ McConnell CJ Wilcox Doug McDermott Alize Johnson Domantas Sabonis
Aaron Holiday Victor Oladipo Brian Bowen JaKeenan Gant Goga Bitadze
Edmond Sumner

Los Angeles Clippers

PG SG SF PF C
Patrick Beverley Landry Shamet Kawhi Leonard Paul George Ivica Zubac
Lou Williams Maurice Harkless JaMychal Green Montrezl Harrell
Rodney McGruder Terance Mann Mfiondu Kabengele
Jerome Robinson Amir Coffey

Los Angeles Lakers

PG SG SF PF C
Rajon Rondo Danny Green LeBron James Anthony Davis DeMarcus Cousins
Quinn Cook Avery Bradley Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kyle Kuzma JaVale McGee
Alex Caruso Troy Daniels Talen Horton-Tucker Jared Dudley
Zach Norvell

Memphis Grizzlies

PG SG SF PF C
Ja Morant Dillon Brooks Kyle Anderson Jaren Jackson Jr Jonas Valanciunas
Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Jae Crowder Josh Jackson Miles Plumlee
De’Anthony Melton Andre Iguodala Bruno Caboclo Brandon Clarke Ivan Rabb
John Konchar Julian Washburn Solomon Hill Dwight Howard
Yuta Watanabe

Miami Heat

PG SG SF PF C
Goran Dragic Jimmy Butler Justise Winslow Kelly Olynyk Bam Adebayo
Kendrick Nunn Dion Waiters Maurice Harkless James Johnson Meyers Leonard
Tyler Herro Derrick Jones Jr Yante Maten Udonis Haslem
KZ Okpala
Duncan Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks

PG SG SF PF C
Eric Bledsoe Wesley Matthews Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez
George Hill Sterling Brown Pat Connaughton Ersan Ilyasova Robin Lopez
Donte DiVincenzo Thanasis Antetokounmpo Bonzie Colson DJ Wilson

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG SG SF PF C
Jeff Teague Jarrett Culver Andrew Wiggins Robert Covington Karl-Anthony Towns
Shabazz Napier Josh Okogie Jake Layman Jordan Bell Gorgui Dieng
Treveon Graham Tyrone Wallace Noah Vonleh Nazreon Reid
Jaylen Nowell Keita Bates-Diop

New Orleans Pelicans

PG SG SF PF C
Jrue Holiday JJ Redick Brandon Ingram Zion Williamson Derrick Favors
Lonzo Ball Josh Hart E’Twaun Moore Nicolo Melli Jaxson Hayes
Frank Jackson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Darius Miller Christian Wood Jahlil Okafor

New York Knicks

PG SG SF PF C
Dennis Smith Jr RJ Barrett Reggie Bullock Taj Gibson Julius Randle
Frank Ntilikina Wayne Ellington Kevin Knox Bobby Portis Mitchell Robinson
Kadeem Allen Damyean Dotson Ignas Brazdeikis
Allonzo Trier

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG SG SF PF C
Russell Westbrook Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Andre Roberson Danilo Gallinari Steven Adams
Dennis Schröder Alec Burks Terrance Ferguson Patrick Patterson Nerlens Noel
Hamidou Diallo Abdel Nader Darius Bazley Mike Muscala
Luguentz Dort Deonte Burton Donte Grantham

Orlando Magic

PG SG SF PF C Draft rights
DJ Augustin Evan Fournier Aaron Gordon Al-Farouq Aminu Nikola Vucevic
Markelle Fultz Terrence Ross Wesley Iwundu Jonathan Isaac Mohamed Bamba
Michael Carter-Williams Melvin Frazier Khem Birch
Chuma Okeke

Philadelphia 76ers

PG SG SF PF C
Ben Simmons Josh Richardson Tobias Harris Al Horford Joel Embiid
Raul Neto Zhaire Smith James Ennis Mike Scott Kyle O’Quinn
Shake Milton Marial Shayok Matisse Thybulle Jonah Bolden Norvel Pelle

Phoenix Suns

PG SG SF PF C
Ricky Rubio Devin Booker Mikal Bridges Josh Jackson Deandre Ayton
Javon Carter Tyler Johnson Kyle Korver Frank Kaminsky Aron Baynes
Elie Okobo Cameron Johnson
Ty Jerome
Jalen Lecque

Portland Trail Blazers

PG SG SF PF C
Damian Lillard CJ McCollum Kent Bazemore Anthony Tolliver Hassan Whiteside
Anfernee Simons Nassir Little Skal Labissiere Zach Collins
Gary Trent Jr Jaylen Hoard Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings

PG SG SF PF C
De’Aaron Fox Buddy Hield Trevor Ariza Harrison Barnes Dewayne Dedmon
Cory Joseph Bogdan Bogdanovic Nemanja Bjelica Marvin Bagley III Richaun Holmes
Yogi Ferrell Justin James Justin James Harry Giles Caleb Swanigan
Kyle Guy Vanja Marinkovic

San Antonio Spurs

PG SG SF PF C
Dejounte Murray Derrick White DeMar DeRozan Marcus Morris LaMarcus Aldridge
Bryn Forbes Marco Belinellli DeMarre Carroll Rudy Gay Jakob Poeltl
Patty Mills Lonnie Walker IV Keldon Johnson Luka Samanic Drew Eubanks
Quinndary Weatherspoon Chimezie Metu

Toronto Raptors

PG SG SF PF C
Kyle Lowry Fred VanVleet OG Anunoby Pascal Siakam Marc Gasol
Jordan Loyd Patrick McCaw Norman Powell Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Serge Ibaka
Matt Thomas Stanley Johnson Dewan Hernandez Chris Boucher
Terence Davis Malcolm Miller

Utah Jazz

PG SG SF PF C
Mike Conley Donovan Mitchell Bojan Bogdanovic Joe Ingles Rudy Gobert
Emmanuel Mudiay Dante Exum Royce O’Neale Jeff Green Ed Davis
Justin Wright-Foreman Miye Oni Georges Niang Tony Bradley
Jarrell Brantley

Washington Wizards

PG SG SF PF C
Isaiah Thomas Bradley Beal Troy Brown Davis Bertans Thomas Bryant
Ish Smith CJ Miles Admiral Schofield Rui Hachimura Ian Mahinmi
John Wall Tarik Phillip Jordan McRae Moritz Wagner
Jemerrio Jones Isaac Bonga
Garrison Mathews

, Depth Charts

,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home