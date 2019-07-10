NBA Depth Charts

For fantasy basketball enthusiasts or fans curious about where NBA team rotations stand right now, these depth charts should come handy.
We update them all the time, so you can check back often.
|Key:
|Not guaranteed
|Two-way contract
|Draft rights
|Injured
Atlanta Hawks
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Trae Young
|Kevin Huerter
|DeAndre Bembry
|John Collins
|Alex Len
|Jaylan Adams
|De’Andre Hunter
|Evan Turner
|Jabari Parker
|Bruno Fernando
|Allen Crabbe
|Cameron Reddish
|Chandler Parsons
|Damian Jones
|Charlie Brown
Boston Celtics
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Kemba Walker
|Jaylen Brown
|Jayson Tatum
|Daniel Theis
|Enes Kanter
|Brad Wanamaker
|Marcus Smart
|Gordon Hayward
|Semi Ojeleye
|Robert Williams
|Carsen Edwards
|Romeo Langford
|Grant Williams
|Vincent Poirier
|Tremont Waters
Brooklyn Nets
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Kyrie Irving
|Joe Harris
|Caris LeVert
|Taurean Prince
|DeAndre Jordan
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Garrett Temple
|Wilson Chandler
|Rodions Kurucs
|Jarrett Allen
|Jaylen Hands
|Theo Pinson
|Dzanan Musa
|Nic Claxton
|Kevin Durant
Charlotte Hornets
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Terry Rozier
|Nicolas Batum
|Miles Bridges
|Marvin Williams
|Cody Zeller
|Devonte Graham
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|PJ Washington
|Bismack Biyombo
|Malik Monk
|Cody Martin
|Jalen McDaniels
|Willy Hernangomez
|Robert Franks
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Collin Sexton
|Brandon Knight
|Cedi Osman
|Kevin Love
|Tristan Thompson
|Darius Garland
|Jordan Clarkson
|Dylan Windler
|Larry Nance Jr
|Ante Zizic
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Kevin Porter
|Dean Wade
|John Henson
|JR Smith
Dallas Mavericks
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Delon Wright
|Luka Doncic
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Dwight Powell
|Jalen Brunson
|Seth Curry
|Justin Jackson
|Maxi Kleber
|Boban Marjanovic
|JJ Barea
|Courtney Lee
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|Daryl Macon
|Isaiah Roby
Denver Nuggets
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Jamal Murray
|Gary Harris
|Torrey Craig
|Paul Millsap
|Nikola Jokic
|Monte Morris
|Malik Beasley
|Will Barton
|Juancho Hernangómez
|Mason Plumlee
|Michael Porter Jr
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Bol Bol
|Thomas Welsh
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Chris Paul
|James Harden
|Eric Gordon
|PJ Tucker
|Clint Capela
|Austin Rivers
|Gerald Green
|Danuel House
|Gary Clark
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Chris Chiozza
|Michael Frazier
|Shamorie Ponds
|Chris Clemons
|William McDowell-White
Indiana Pacers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Jeremy Lamb
|TJ Warren
|TJ Leaf
|Myles Turner
|TJ McConnell
|CJ Wilcox
|Doug McDermott
|Alize Johnson
|Domantas Sabonis
|Aaron Holiday
|Victor Oladipo
|Brian Bowen
|JaKeenan Gant
|Goga Bitadze
|Edmond Sumner
Los Angeles Clippers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Patrick Beverley
|Landry Shamet
|Kawhi Leonard
|Paul George
|Ivica Zubac
|Lou Williams
|Maurice Harkless
|JaMychal Green
|Montrezl Harrell
|Rodney McGruder
|Terance Mann
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|Jerome Robinson
|Amir Coffey
Los Angeles Lakers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Rajon Rondo
|Danny Green
|LeBron James
|Anthony Davis
|DeMarcus Cousins
|Quinn Cook
|Avery Bradley
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kyle Kuzma
|JaVale McGee
|Alex Caruso
|Troy Daniels
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Jared Dudley
|Zach Norvell
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Goran Dragic
|Jimmy Butler
|Justise Winslow
|Kelly Olynyk
|Bam Adebayo
|Kendrick Nunn
|Dion Waiters
|Maurice Harkless
|James Johnson
|Meyers Leonard
|Tyler Herro
|Derrick Jones Jr
|Yante Maten
|Udonis Haslem
|KZ Okpala
|Duncan Robinson
Milwaukee Bucks
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Eric Bledsoe
|Wesley Matthews
|Khris Middleton
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Brook Lopez
|George Hill
|Sterling Brown
|Pat Connaughton
|Ersan Ilyasova
|Robin Lopez
|Donte DiVincenzo
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|Bonzie Colson
|DJ Wilson
Minnesota Timberwolves
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Jeff Teague
|Jarrett Culver
|Andrew Wiggins
|Robert Covington
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Shabazz Napier
|Josh Okogie
|Jake Layman
|Jordan Bell
|Gorgui Dieng
|Treveon Graham
|Tyrone Wallace
|Noah Vonleh
|Nazreon Reid
|Jaylen Nowell
|Keita Bates-Diop
New Orleans Pelicans
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Jrue Holiday
|JJ Redick
|Brandon Ingram
|Zion Williamson
|Derrick Favors
|Lonzo Ball
|Josh Hart
|E’Twaun Moore
|Nicolo Melli
|Jaxson Hayes
|Frank Jackson
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Darius Miller
|Christian Wood
|Jahlil Okafor
New York Knicks
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Dennis Smith Jr
|RJ Barrett
|Reggie Bullock
|Taj Gibson
|Julius Randle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Wayne Ellington
|Kevin Knox
|Bobby Portis
|Mitchell Robinson
|Kadeem Allen
|Damyean Dotson
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Allonzo Trier
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|DJ Augustin
|Evan Fournier
|Aaron Gordon
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|Nikola Vucevic
|Markelle Fultz
|Terrence Ross
|Wesley Iwundu
|Jonathan Isaac
|Mohamed Bamba
|Michael Carter-Williams
|Melvin Frazier
|Khem Birch
|Chuma Okeke
Philadelphia 76ers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Ben Simmons
|Josh Richardson
|Tobias Harris
|Al Horford
|Joel Embiid
|Raul Neto
|Zhaire Smith
|James Ennis
|Mike Scott
|Kyle O’Quinn
|Shake Milton
|Marial Shayok
|Matisse Thybulle
|Jonah Bolden
|Norvel Pelle
Phoenix Suns
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Ricky Rubio
|Devin Booker
|Mikal Bridges
|Josh Jackson
|Deandre Ayton
|Javon Carter
|Tyler Johnson
|Kyle Korver
|Frank Kaminsky
|Aron Baynes
|Elie Okobo
|Cameron Johnson
|Ty Jerome
|Jalen Lecque
Portland Trail Blazers
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Damian Lillard
|CJ McCollum
|Kent Bazemore
|Anthony Tolliver
|Hassan Whiteside
|Anfernee Simons
|Nassir Little
|Skal Labissiere
|Zach Collins
|Gary Trent Jr
|Jaylen Hoard
|Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento Kings
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|De’Aaron Fox
|Buddy Hield
|Trevor Ariza
|Harrison Barnes
|Dewayne Dedmon
|Cory Joseph
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Nemanja Bjelica
|Marvin Bagley III
|Richaun Holmes
|Yogi Ferrell
|Justin James
|Harry Giles
|Caleb Swanigan
|Kyle Guy
|Vanja Marinkovic
San Antonio Spurs
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Dejounte Murray
|Derrick White
|DeMar DeRozan
|Marcus Morris
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|Bryn Forbes
|Marco Belinellli
|DeMarre Carroll
|Rudy Gay
|Jakob Poeltl
|Patty Mills
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Keldon Johnson
|Luka Samanic
|Drew Eubanks
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|Chimezie Metu
Toronto Raptors
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Kyle Lowry
|Fred VanVleet
|OG Anunoby
|Pascal Siakam
|Marc Gasol
|Jordan Loyd
|Patrick McCaw
|Norman Powell
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|Serge Ibaka
|Matt Thomas
|Stanley Johnson
|Dewan Hernandez
|Chris Boucher
|Terence Davis
|Malcolm Miller
Utah Jazz
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Mike Conley
|Donovan Mitchell
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Joe Ingles
|Rudy Gobert
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|Dante Exum
|Royce O’Neale
|Jeff Green
|Ed Davis
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|Miye Oni
|Georges Niang
|Tony Bradley
|Jarrell Brantley
Washington Wizards
|PG
|SG
|SF
|PF
|C
|Isaiah Thomas
|Bradley Beal
|Troy Brown
|Davis Bertans
|Thomas Bryant
|Ish Smith
|CJ Miles
|Admiral Schofield
|Rui Hachimura
|Ian Mahinmi
|John Wall
|Tarik Phillip
|Jordan McRae
|Moritz Wagner
|Jemerrio Jones
|Isaac Bonga
|Garrison Mathews
Comments