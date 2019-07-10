Russell Westbrook's future in OKC and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Free Agency and Trades Catch-Up; Winners and Losers from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 10 05:35 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We wrap up all the news since Friday, including the Lakers and Clippers filling out their rosters and how those teams project with their work mostly done, and whether LeBron and AD or Kawhi and PG are the better duo. We hit on a couple of restricted free agent point guards on the move, the Warriors continued maneuvering around the hard cap, the Jerami Grant trade, and a discussion of a possible Russell Westbrook trade …
A brief history of summer league – via espn.com
July 10 05:28 AM
Jackie MacMullan talks to agent and founder of the Las Vegas Summer League Warren LeGarie about how his iteration of summer league came to be (1:15), the coaching situation in Houston (7:00), negotiating for coaches (14:05) and summer league surprises (23:05).By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
July 10 05:22 AM
New Orleans Pelicans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin joins Adrian Wojnarowski to go inside the Anthony Davis trade, the art of the superstar trade, the rapidly changing discipline of NBA team building, why the journey to the Cavaliers 2016 championship missed joy and Zion Williamson.By ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski.
July 10 05:00 AM
Chris talks with Bradley Beal while out watching NBA Summer League in Vegas. Beal discusses being with Paul George on the day of the blockbuster trade and Chris asks him if he will be part of Team USA prep for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 10: Brad Stevens speaks at summer league from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 10 04:42 AM
MassLive's John Karalis shares Brad Stevens' media session at Las Vegas summer league, which touches on Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, the rookies, and more
LOCKED ON NBA–7/10–NBA approves Coach’s Challenge; Marcus Morris considering reneging on Spurs for Knicks; Potential Westbrook trade destinations from Locked On NBA
July 10 03:11 AM
Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) dive into the NBA letting coaches challenge plays, they then look at Marcus Morris potentially reneging on the Spurs to sign with the Knicks, and attempt to find a new team for Russell Westbrook
July 9: Is Anfernee Simons ready? from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 10 02:51 AM
Anfernee Simons looked awesome in his third summer league game. Is he ready to jump into a major role in his second NBA season? Plus some discussion of Gary Trent Jr. and Nassir Little, and the NBA making a dumb rule change. Listen and tell your friends.
July 10 01:08 AM
Host William Lou is joined by Colin Connors of Raptors Republic to break down the Toronto Raptors' 85-73 win over the New York Knicks in Las Vegas Summer League.Three stars: Chris Boucher, Malcolm Miller, Jordan LoydGerald Henderson award: Tyler Cavanaugh
July 09 08:03 PM
Milwaukee basketball analyst Gery Woelfel (WoelfelsPressbox.com) joined The Wendy's Big Show from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. What went down between the Bucks and now-Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon? Who's shining in Summer-League action?
The Seven Most Intriguing Names of the 2019 NBA Offseason | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
July 09 05:13 PM
Live from Las Vegas at NBA summer league, the guys discuss seven topics they’re most interested in from the offseason so far.
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
July 09 04:58 PM
Host William Lou is joined by Harrison Sanford to discuss the next steps for the Toronto Raptors in the wake of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green's exits.Topics:Hurt feelings over how Kawhi leftCan Pascal Siakam become a No
July 09 04:52 PM
The team assesses the MLB All-Star Game and is joined by Travis Sawchik to discuss his new book, The MVP Machine. Plus, a Rabbit Hole on New York ticker-tape parades.By FiveThirtyEight, 538, ESPN, Neil Paine, Geoff Foster, Sara Ziegler.
July 09 04:25 PM
In this episode of the Warriors Insider podcast, NBC Sports Warriors reporter Logan Murdock sits down with second-year wing, Jacob Evans in Las Vegas to chat all things Warriors.
July 09 04:11 PM
Ramona Shelburne is joined by Tim MacMahon, Marc J. Spears, and Mike Schmitz.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
Beck & Nichols – via espn.com
July 09 02:07 PM
Zach talks to Rachel Nichols and Howard Beck over drinks in Las Vegas about Russell Westbrook trade rumors, under the radar interesting offseason teams, the player empowerment era in the wake of Kawhi pulling Paul George from Oklahoma City, and more.By ESPN, Zach Lowe.