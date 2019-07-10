Russell Westbrook's future in OKC and other NBA podcasts of the day

July 10 05:35 AM

Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We wrap up all the news since Friday, including the Lakers and Clippers filling out their rosters and how those teams project with their work mostly done, and whether LeBron and AD or Kawhi and PG are the better duo. We hit on a couple of restricted free agent point guards on the move, the Warriors continued maneuvering around the hard cap, the Jerami Grant trade, and a discussion of a possible Russell Westbrook trade …