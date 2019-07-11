Kris Dunn's future and other NBA podcasts of the day

July 10 10:47 PM

Free Agency is mostly over, the draft is over, and the Sixers roster is for the most part, set for the 2019-20 season. We take a big picture look at the Sixers strengths, weaknesses, and questions for the upcoming season, as well as where their most serious competition will come from in the Eastern Conference. We also celebrate the six-year anniversary of the podcast, and give you the chance to submit your nominations for the 2019 Process Hall Of Fame.