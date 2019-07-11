Kris Dunn's future and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON JAZZ – What should excited Jazz fans, Initial look at Points Gained and NBA News from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 11 02:29 AM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider David Locke gives Jazz fans the reason why they should be most excited for the upcoming season. Then, Locke takes his intial look at points gained and how the Western Conference is setting up offensively.Today’s show is brought to you by Murdock Hyundai, Homie and The StoreLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Sixers Big Picture Thoughts, Process Hall Of Fame, Six Year Ricky Anniversary – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 10 10:47 PM
Free Agency is mostly over, the draft is over, and the Sixers roster is for the most part, set for the 2019-20 season. We take a big picture look at the Sixers strengths, weaknesses, and questions for the upcoming season, as well as where their most serious competition will come from in the Eastern Conference. We also celebrate the six-year anniversary of the podcast, and give you the chance to submit your nominations for the 2019 Process Hall Of Fame.
July 10 05:53 PM
On the latest Bulls Talk Podcast, Mark Schanowski and Kendall Gill discuss Coby White’s Summer League debut, Kris Dunn’s future and how Kawhi Leonard going to the Clippers affects the NBA …
July 10 04:04 PM
Ramona Shelburne is joined by Marc J. Spears, Tim MacMahon, and Clinton Yates.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
Free Agency and Trades Catch-Up; Winners and Losers [Better Audio] from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 10 01:43 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We wrap up all the news since Friday, including the Lakers and Clippers filling out their rosters and how those teams project with their work mostly done, and whether LeBron and AD or Kawhi and PG are the better duo. We hit on a couple of restricted free agent point guards on the move, the Warriors continued maneuvering around the hard cap, the Jerami Grant trade, and a discussion of a possible Russell Westbrook trade …
