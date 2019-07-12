Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook trade reaction and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 12 05:13 AM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Ben Golliver of the Washington Post (@BenGolliver) break down the Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade and a wild July.
The two discuss how the trade affects the Rockets’ present and the Thunder’s future, whether Westbrook and Harden will mesh, plus the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Bucks and much more.
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed
July 12 05:00 AM
Chris speaks with the newest Wizard who joins Washington on a 1 year deal. They discuss his vantage point when the Wizards & Celtics rivalry heated up and looking to return to All NBA form.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 12: The Summer League Standouts from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 12 04:56 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & The Athletic's Jay King discuss summer league standouts Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, and Robert Williams
Gersson Rosas of the Minnesota Timberwolves – via bleacherreport.com
July 12 04:41 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas, says Karl-Anthony Towns is the reason they almost landed a big free agent (aka D’Angelo Russell), is excited about incoming rookie, Jarrett Culver, is advocating for swapping the draft and free agency dates, and shares the important core values he learned during his 16 ye ……
Russell Westbrook Traded to Houston; Other Signings and News from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 12 03:42 AM
Welp, time to record again. Russell Westbrook is traded….to the Rockets! We break down how he'll fit in the Rockets' system, whether the Rockets got better with this trade, and whether the cost to swap Westbrook and Chris Paul was reasonable. We also look at where OKC goes from here, and their options to either bring in another star to compete or go for the total teardown, plus whether Paul is long for OKC
LOCKED ON NBA — 7/12 — Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook trade reaction; Power ranking title contenders from Locked On NBA
July 12 02:51 AM
Adam and Anthony react and analyze a shocking trade between the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder, sending Russell Westbrook to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul. They start by looking at it from Houston's side, then OKC's. From there, they list and analyze the teams out there who can enter next season legitimately confident in their chances at an NBA title.
July 12 01:58 AM
0:22 – Hear A. Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg and Abby Chin react to the news of the Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade when they joined Michael Holley on Boston Sports Tonight.
6:09 – Chris, Sherrod and Kyle discuss the current landscape of the NBA and where they think the Celtics land compared to the rest of the league.
10:47 – The guys debate how long it will take for Kyrie Irving to return to his old ways and whether or not he will avoid playing in a game back in Boston next season …
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Westbrook to the Rockets why and are they actually better? from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 12 12:47 AM
The NBA was rocked again as Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets. Why was the deal done? How did the deal get done? Is it possible the Rockets didn't get better by adding Russell Westbrook? David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and the Jazz NBA Insider takes a look at all these questions and breaks it down.
July 11 11:57 PM
Back with a breaking news podcast, Spence breaks down the Russell Westbrook trade to the Rockets, and hints at where CP3 will be going soon. How does Kawhi Leonard effect the rest of the West, and who truly are championship contenders. Finally, did the Thunder win the trade after all is said and done?
The Rockets trade for Russell Westbrook – via espn.com
July 11 10:42 PM
Brian Windhorst, Royce Young and Tim MacMahon hop on an emergency podcast to discuss the dramatic trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul.By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul Emergency Podcast | The Ringer NBA Show – via theringer.com
July 11 09:51 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets just shook the league—again—by swapping Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. We convene to discuss the ramifications for these two teams and the rest of the league.
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier
July 11 09:47 PM
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 94-79 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas Summer League.Three stars: Terence Davis, Dewan Hernandez, Malcolm MillerGerald Henderson award: Brian Bowen II
July 11 08:58 PM
Listen to Rip City Report episodes free, on demand …
July 11 06:42 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the new Clippers and Lakers match up, Jacoby's Legit NBA title contenders, Melo updates, plus more of your Twitter and VM questions!!!
July 11 04:09 PM
Rachel Nichols, Nick Friedell, and Tim MacMahon discuss player empowerment in the NBA and more. Ohm Youngmisuk also joins the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.