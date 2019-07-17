An interview with David Griffin and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 17 05:09 AM
John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) & Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) pick over/under wins for every NBA team, pick a way too early MVP favorite, and then run through other NBA headlines, including Dion Waiters kicking off muscle watch season
David Griffin, President of the New Orleans Pelicans – via bleacherreport.com
July 17 03:00 AM
President of the New Orleans Pelicans, David Griffin, offers an explanation for Zion Williamson’s limited showing at Summer league, why the Pelicans are Jrue Holiday’s team, what JJ Redick brings to a younger roster, and why it makes a lot of sense to flip flop the draft and free agency. He also provides some insight to the blockbuster Anthony ……
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 17: How many wins, Robert Williams, & the 15th spot from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 17 12:38 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & Sam "Jam" Packard discuss the newly set over/under for the Celtics season while getting more into how to develop Robert Williams and what to do with the 15th roster spot
July 16 11:35 PM
Chris, Jimmy Patsos & crew look back at Rui Hachimura’s play in summer league, why July 26th might be a big day for Bradley Beal, summer AAU observations and more.
July 16 07:37 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast …
July 16 06:54 PM
Host William Lou is joined by freelance writer Katie Heindl to discuss the latest surrounding the Toronto Raptors.Topics:Sights and sounds from Las Vegas Summer LeagueImpressions of Chris Boucher, Terence Davis, Dewan Hernandez, Lindell WiggintonPost-championship moodPascal Siakam and OG Anunoby's futureTwitter questions
July 16 05:03 PM
Nate Silver joins to discuss our 2019-20 NBA model. We look ahead to the British Open and dive into the unlikely tie break scenarios at Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup.By FiveThirtyEight, 538, ESPN, Neil Paine, Geoff Foster, Sara Ziegler.
July 16 04:51 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined again by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Sixers big commitments, NFL running back hold outs, plus more Cultural or Regional!!!
The Actual NBA Offseason Is Here: The Bright-Future Grizzlies, Ripple Effects of the Westbrook Trade, and the Star Movement Era | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
July 16 04:26 PM
With the 2019 NBA summer league in the books, the guys discuss the bright future of the champion Memphis Grizzlies as well as other Las Vegas standouts (1:08). Then, they debate the merits of the controversial Russell Westbrook trade (22:40) and the increase in player movement in the modern NBA (49:21).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
July 16 04:14 PM
Rachel goes 1-on-1 with Giannis. Amin Elhassan, Brian Windhorst and Kevin Pelton join the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
July 16 02:33 PM
Connor Letourneau sits down with Scott Ostler to talk about a hectic free agency, look ahead to Golden State's youth movement, and appreciate one last visit to the team's East Bay headquarters at the Oakland Convention Center.
Kawhi Leonard’s power moves & the NBA’s age of player empowerment; Plus, should Will play in the XFL?
July 16 01:39 PM
Ric and Will are back to give their thoughts on a lot that’s gone down in the NBA over the last week plus. Thoughts on Kawhi’s power moves and Paul George’s decision to join him, and the NBA in the age of player empowerment and why it’s so different in the NFL. Also, a great Deion Sanders story, Ric’s daughter learning to drive, and Will’s new ……
