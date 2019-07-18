Jerry Sloan tribute and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 18 07:29 AM
Austin Rivers returns for a new episode of Go Off to catch you up on his NBA free agency process (7:36), his perspective on the Clippers landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (16:40) and discusses Kevin Durant’s unique “gifts” (30:05). Hear all this on this episode of Go Off with Austin Rivers!
July 18 06:00 AM
JJ Redick sits down with Tommy Alter in the Hamptons to talk about his thoughts on New Orleans (02:19), the big trades that have happened during free agency (15:08), and tampering (22:30) before answering questions sent in by you, the listeners (28:42).
July 18: Nate Silver’s computer hates the Blazers from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 18 03:40 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. Mike’s back from vacation to talk trades and predictions. But the real news is that Nate Silver keeps building predictive algorithms that think the Blazers will miss the playoffs. The lesson is it’s okay to always be wrong, I think? The real lesson is to tell your friends to listen to Locked On Blazers. It’s good and they will thank you for it.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 18: Kemba, Kanter introduced & appropriate Kyrie backlash from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 18 01:09 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & The Athletic’s Jay King discuss Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter being introduced in Boston and dole out the appropriate backlash for Kyrie IrvingLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
July 18 12:37 AM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker about two subjects: the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade, and NBA Summer League. First, we talk for half an hour about why the Westbrook-Paul deal might be the most interesting in the NBA. Then, we break down what we think each team looks like going forward. Then, we run deep into Summer League, where Cole makes me talk about like 25 more players than I actually wanted to. …
July 17 11:27 PM
Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. This week’s episode of Reality Check, Spence and Braden breakdown what the Jazz’s identity going forward, and a special tribute to longtime Jazz legend Jerry Sloan. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 17 10:26 PM
In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker about two subjects: the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade, and NBA Summer League. First, we talk for half an hour about why the Westbrook-Paul deal might be the most interesting in the NBA. Then, we break down what we think each team looks like going forward. Then, we run deep into Summer League, where Cole makes me talk about like 25 more players than I actually wanted to.
LeBron’s Taco Tuesday, Jacoby Hates on the Age Challenge, Summer League Standouts and More from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
July 17 07:49 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Ryen Russillo talking KD attraction to Brooklyn, AD joining Taco Tuesday, “Space Jam 2” director change, plus more of your VM’s!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 17 07:32 PM
0:56 – Draper, Blakely, and Forsberg discuss the optimism surrounding the team and the acquisition of Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter …
July 17 05:54 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Ryen Russillo talking KD attraction to Brooklyn, AD joining Taco Tuesday, “Space Jam 2” director change, plus more of your VM’s!!!By ESPN, Jalen Rose, David Jacoby.
July 17 04:20 PM
Amin Elhassan is joined by Brian Windhorst, Nick Friedell, and Baxter Holmes.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
Kevin Arnovitz – via espn.com
July 17 02:10 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about Chris Paul’s legacy, the Mavs and Kings, and much more.By ESPN, Zach Lowe.