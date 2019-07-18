Jerry Sloan tribute and other NBA podcasts of the day

July 18 12:37 AM

Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker about two subjects: the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade, and NBA Summer League. First, we talk for half an hour about why the Westbrook-Paul deal might be the most interesting in the NBA. Then, we break down what we think each team looks like going forward. Then, we run deep into Summer League, where Cole makes me talk about like 25 more players than I actually wanted to. …