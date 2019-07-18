NBA Free Agency 2020: Centers

USA Today Sports

Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
25.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.4 bpg

A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he should finally get a chance at making a deep playoff push in his first year as a Laker.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,019
Career Earnings: $121,617,548
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg

He had his moments with the Warriors, but he was pretty inefficient and struggled mightily in the playoffs due to injury. Now, he joins another contender in order to impress and hopefully get paid next summer.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $89,548,986
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.3 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg

The league’s leading rebounder by average three of the last four seasons, his nightly impact would be heightened with improved focus.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $109,078,708
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg

An elite finisher out of the pick-and-roll with great touch on offense and solid sturdiness on the glass.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2019/20 Earnings: $3,529,554
Career Earnings: $11,179,555
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg

A top-notch big man – even in his mid-30s – thanks to his outside game and distributing ability from the 5-spot.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2019/20 Earnings: $25,595,700
Career Earnings: $178,007,443
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg

Now that he won’t be sharing the frontcourt with an All-NBA center, he’ll be able to play his more natural position for a modern NBA scheme at the 5-spot, where he should make a much bigger impact.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2019/20 Earnings: $16,900,000
Career Earnings: $100,271,159
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg

High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
Agent: Bobby Petriella
2019/20 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,516,382
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg

A strong showing last playoffs didn’t lead to a payday, but if he follows that up with an equally productive and impactful regular season, he could be looking at a bigger contract next summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $98,941,431
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg

One of the best backup centers in the league, who could legitimately start on a lot of teams as a complementary player.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $14,041,096
Career Earnings: $47,399,770
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg

Getting a fresh start with the Blazers, where he’ll get the chance to start (until Jusuf Nurkic gets healthy, at least), something he lost late in his Heat tenure.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $101,684,934
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Consistent backup big man who can defend the paint and finish around the basket.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $83,251,389
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Will get the chance to break out next season playing for a Warriors team that’s trying to remain elite despite losing two of their best players from last season.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2019/20 Earnings: $1,737,145
Career Earnings: $17,087,620

