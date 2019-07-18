NBA Free Agency 2020: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
25.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.4 bpg
|
A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he should finally get a chance at making a deep playoff push in his first year as a Laker.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg
|
He had his moments with the Warriors, but he was pretty inefficient and struggled mightily in the playoffs due to injury. Now, he joins another contender in order to impress and hopefully get paid next summer.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.3 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg
|
The league’s leading rebounder by average three of the last four seasons, his nightly impact would be heightened with improved focus.
|
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg
|
An elite finisher out of the pick-and-roll with great touch on offense and solid sturdiness on the glass.
|
5. Marc Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
|
A top-notch big man – even in his mid-30s – thanks to his outside game and distributing ability from the 5-spot.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg
|
Now that he won’t be sharing the frontcourt with an All-NBA center, he’ll be able to play his more natural position for a modern NBA scheme at the 5-spot, where he should make a much bigger impact.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
|
8. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
|
A strong showing last playoffs didn’t lead to a payday, but if he follows that up with an equally productive and impactful regular season, he could be looking at a bigger contract next summer.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
One of the best backup centers in the league, who could legitimately start on a lot of teams as a complementary player.
|
10. Hassan Whiteside
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg
|
Getting a fresh start with the Blazers, where he’ll get the chance to start (until Jusuf Nurkic gets healthy, at least), something he lost late in his Heat tenure.
|
11. Robin Lopez
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Consistent backup big man who can defend the paint and finish around the basket.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
|
Will get the chance to break out next season playing for a Warriors team that’s trying to remain elite despite losing two of their best players from last season.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Andre Drummond, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers
Comments