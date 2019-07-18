USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Point Guards

NBA Free Agency 2020: Point Guards

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
14.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.7 apg

Reliable, high-assist floor general who can score when called upon. Bulldog mentality on defense.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $33,296,296
Career Earnings: $160,035,966
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.9 apg (2017-18)

A burgeoning defensive monster at the lead-guard spot who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $2,321,735
Career Earnings: $6,359,377
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg

Despite playing through a plethora of injuries last season, still put up pretty impressive overall numbers. Another player who was great in the Finals.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2019/20 Earnings: $8,653,847
Career Earnings: $19,966,092
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

A knee injury hurt his production in 2018-19, but he was an All-Star the season prior to that. It’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to that top form.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $19,217,900
Career Earnings: $114,706,933
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.1 ppg, 8.2 apg

Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $96,355,440
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

If he is able to win the battle for the starting point guard spot against Dennis Smith Jr., it’ll go a long way towards helping his stock ahead of 2020 free agency.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $21,849,500
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 4.2 apg

He struggles with efficiency but can still put up numbers at a relatively high level.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $18,086,956
Career Earnings: $85,603,827
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

After back-to-back injury-plagued and ineffective seasons and now 30 years old, he is running out of time to show he’s still got some of that Boston-era magic left in the tank.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $34,525,353
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An active ball-handler who plays with great intensity on defense.
Agent: Austin Brown
2019/20 Earnings: $19,245,370
Career Earnings: $52,223,512

