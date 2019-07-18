USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2020: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

A quick, explosive power forward who fits the modern game well thanks to his coast-to-coast prowess and ability to defend more than one position.
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2019/20 Earnings: $2,351,838
Career Earnings: $6,405,441
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.9 apg

His scoring took a dip in 2018-19, but with the absence of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson next season, he’ll be asked to take on a bigger role of the offense. Still an elite defender.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $18,539,130
Career Earnings: $84,640,743
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

A reliable vet big man who was a game-changer defensively for the Nuggets last season.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2019/20 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $181,245,742
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He will get every chance to shine on what projects to be a young, and potentially fun, Knicks team.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $43,303,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Had a resurgent campaign in 2018-19, as he was finally moved to playing center nearly full time. At the 5, he presents legit mismatch problems. He also had a fantastic showing in the Finals.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $23,271,604
Career Earnings: $119,814,305
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Finally on a team that will need his scoring and playmaking at the 4-spot, don’t be surprised if he has a career season in 2019-20.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2019/20 Earnings: $3,481,985
Career Earnings: $10,749,666
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Will get a shot at both forward positions with the Hawks. If he can continue to stay relatively healthy in 2019-20, he could be looking at a long-term contract offer next summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $48,739,712
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three. Needs to work on effort defensively.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $21,855,506
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

It’s tough to see where his minutes will come by on a roster with so many younger and higher upside big men. Could be a prime trade candidate come January.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,275,668
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Floor-spacing big man who can defend multiple positions.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2019/20 Earnings: $15,006,250
Career Earnings: $122,709,628
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A big man who can pop and knock down jumpers after setting screens.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2019/20 Earnings: $12,667,885
Career Earnings: $46,133,876
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot.
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
2019/20 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,856,082

