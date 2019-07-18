NBA Free Agency 2020: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.1 apg
|
A quick, explosive power forward who fits the modern game well thanks to his coast-to-coast prowess and ability to defend more than one position.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.9 apg
|
His scoring took a dip in 2018-19, but with the absence of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson next season, he’ll be asked to take on a bigger role of the offense. Still an elite defender.
|
3. Paul Millsap
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
|
A reliable vet big man who was a game-changer defensively for the Nuggets last season.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He will get every chance to shine on what projects to be a young, and potentially fun, Knicks team.
|
5. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Had a resurgent campaign in 2018-19, as he was finally moved to playing center nearly full time. At the 5, he presents legit mismatch problems. He also had a fantastic showing in the Finals.
|
6. Dario Saric
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Finally on a team that will need his scoring and playmaking at the 4-spot, don’t be surprised if he has a career season in 2019-20.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Will get a shot at both forward positions with the Hawks. If he can continue to stay relatively healthy in 2019-20, he could be looking at a long-term contract offer next summer.
|
8. Bobby Portis
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three. Needs to work on effort defensively.
|
9. Taj Gibson
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
It’s tough to see where his minutes will come by on a roster with so many younger and higher upside big men. Could be a prime trade candidate come January.
|
10. Marvin Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Floor-spacing big man who can defend multiple positions.
|
11. Kelly Olynyk
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A big man who can pop and knock down jumpers after setting screens.
|
12. Davis Bertans
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot.
