NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
21.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.2 apg
Though he had his most well-rounded season in Year-1 with the Spurs, his lack of a three-point shot limits his overall efficiency and impact.
2. Jaylen Brown
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 3PTM
An excellent wing defender who plays hard and hits three-pointers at roughly a league-average rate.
3. Buddy Hield
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sacramento Kings
20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 3PTM
One of the best high-volume three-point marksmen in the league, he had a ridiculous year scoring the basketball in 2018-19.
4. Eric Gordon
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
16.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.2 3PTM
Adept at scoring, especially from the outside, both as a starter and in a backup role.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but there’s more to his game than just shooting.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando
15.1 ppg, 3.6 apg
Playmaking wing who has been a streaky outside shooter throughout his career.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Roughly a career 34 percent three-point shooter. If he were to improve on that mark, he would become a more well-rounded and efficient scorer.
8. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Led the league in three-point shooting last season at 47.4 percent accuracy.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Enjoyed a breakout season with Denver in 2018-19, one in which he played an important bench role for one of the best teams in the league and shot 40.2 percent from three.
10. Wayne Ellington
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
10.3 ppg, 2.6 3PTM
Knockdown outside shooter who is elite when coming off screens.
11. Andre Roberson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg (2017-18)
One of the best defenders in the league when healthy. Missed all of last season recovering from an injury he suffered in 2017-18.
12. Kent Bazemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg
After playing on a non-contender for years, he’ll finally get the chance to prove his numbers aren’t empty and that he can carve out a role on an elite team.
