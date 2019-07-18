USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2020: Shooting Guards

July 18, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
21.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.2 apg

Though he had his most well-rounded season in Year-1 with the Spurs, his lack of a three-point shot limits his overall efficiency and impact.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2019/20 Earnings: $27,739,975
Career Earnings: $149,703,600
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 3PTM

An excellent wing defender who plays hard and hits three-pointers at roughly a league-average rate.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $6,534,829
Career Earnings: $21,404,269
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sacramento Kings
20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 3PTM

One of the best high-volume three-point marksmen in the league, he had a ridiculous year scoring the basketball in 2018-19.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $4,861,207
Career Earnings: $15,887,648
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
16.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.2 3PTM

Adept at scoring, especially from the outside, both as a starter and in a backup role.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $14,057,730
Career Earnings: $122,795,447
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but there’s more to his game than just shooting.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2019/20 Earnings: $8,529,386
Career Earnings: $27,000,000
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando
15.1 ppg, 3.6 apg

Playmaking wing who has been a streaky outside shooter throughout his career.
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,556,244
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Roughly a career 34 percent three-point shooter. If he were to improve on that mark, he would become a more well-rounded and efficient scorer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $18,150,000
Career Earnings: $61,758,779
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Led the league in three-point shooting last season at 47.4 percent accuracy.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $7,666,667
Career Earnings: $20,234,674
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Enjoyed a breakout season with Denver in 2018-19, one in which he played an important bench role for one of the best teams in the league and shot 40.2 percent from three.
Agent: Richard Gray
2019/20 Earnings: $2,731,713
Career Earnings: $7,833,514
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
10.3 ppg, 2.6 3PTM

Knockdown outside shooter who is elite when coming off screens.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $41,685,781
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg (2017-18)

One of the best defenders in the league when healthy. Missed all of last season recovering from an injury he suffered in 2017-18.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $10,740,740
Career Earnings: $35,295,312
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

After playing on a non-contender for years, he’ll finally get the chance to prove his numbers aren’t empty and that he can carve out a role on an elite team.
Agent: Austin Walton
2019/20 Earnings: $19,269,663
Career Earnings: $75,262,476

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home