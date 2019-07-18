USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg

With Durant expected to miss all of next season, he will get the chance to have a huge role on a team with heightened expectations.
Agent: Joe Branch
2019/20 Earnings: $2,625,717
Career Earnings: $7,523,278
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg

A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, his upside remains huge and it’ll be up to the Pelicans to help him reach it.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $7,265,485
Career Earnings: $23,823,685
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 3PTM

According to multiple advanced stats, he’s coming off the best season of his career. Nagging injury concerns remain an issue, but when he does suit up, he’s been performing at a very high level.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2019/20 Earnings: $22,615,559
Career Earnings: $136,893,218
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg

Had trouble finding his groove last season upon returning from the catastrophic leg injury. With Kyrie Irving gone, he now has a chance to have a bigger imprint on Boston’s offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $32,700,690
Career Earnings: $150,428,542
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

An elite outside shooter with a potent pull-up game who can defend multiple positions.
Agent: David Falk
2019/20 Earnings: $27,250,576
Career Earnings: $97,341,159
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Stout two-way wing who plays with high effort and intensity.
Agent: Richard Beda
2019/20 Earnings: $3,481,985
Career Earnings: $10,749,666
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Prototypical 3-and-D wing who contributes in ways that aren’t measured in the stat sheet.
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
2019/20 Earnings: $7,815,533
Career Earnings: $37,304,606
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

His averages may be down, but the 2015 Finals MVP is still a hugely impactful creator and defender when he’s out on the floor.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $17,185,185
Career Earnings: $166,683,918
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Shot 27.5 percent from three last year after hitting 41.5 percent of his triples the year prior. Needs to regain that outside stroke to be the best possible 3-and-D wing he can be.
Agent: Happy Walters
2019/20 Earnings: $11,511,234
Career Earnings: $49,323,699
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2019/20 Earnings: $1,882,867
Career Earnings: $10,857,651

