NBA Free Agency 2020: Small Forwards

|
1. Caris LeVert
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg
|
With Durant expected to miss all of next season, he will get the chance to have a huge role on a team with heightened expectations.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg
|
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, his upside remains huge and it’ll be up to the Pelicans to help him reach it.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 3PTM
|
According to multiple advanced stats, he’s coming off the best season of his career. Nagging injury concerns remain an issue, but when he does suit up, he’s been performing at a very high level.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg
|
Had trouble finding his groove last season upon returning from the catastrophic leg injury. With Kyrie Irving gone, he now has a chance to have a bigger imprint on Boston’s offense.
|
5. Otto Porter
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
An elite outside shooter with a potent pull-up game who can defend multiple positions.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Stout two-way wing who plays with high effort and intensity.
|
7. Jae Crowder
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Prototypical 3-and-D wing who contributes in ways that aren’t measured in the stat sheet.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
His averages may be down, but the 2015 Finals MVP is still a hugely impactful creator and defender when he’s out on the floor.
|
9. Moe Harkless
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Shot 27.5 percent from three last year after hitting 41.5 percent of his triples the year prior. Needs to regain that outside stroke to be the best possible 3-and-D wing he can be.
|
10. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
