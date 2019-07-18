NBA Free Agency 2020: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
25.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.4 bpg
A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he should finally get a chance at making a deep playoff push in his first year as a Laker.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.1 apg
A quick, explosive power forward who fits the modern game well thanks to his coast-to-coast prowess and ability to defend more than one position.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.9 apg
His scoring took a dip in 2018-19, but with the absence of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson next season, he’ll be asked to take on a bigger role of the offense. Still an elite defender.
4. Caris LeVert
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg
With Durant expected to miss all of next season, he will get the chance to have a huge role on a team with heightened expectations.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
21.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.2 apg
Though he had his most well-rounded season in Year-1 with the Spurs, his lack of a three-point shot limits his overall efficiency and impact.
6. Jaylen Brown
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 3PTM
An excellent wing defender who plays hard and hits three-pointers at roughly a league-average rate.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg
A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, his upside remains huge and it’ll be up to the Pelicans to help him reach it.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg
He had his moments with the Warriors, but he was pretty inefficient and struggled mightily in the playoffs due to injury. Now, he joins another contender in order to impress and hopefully get paid next summer.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 3PTM
According to multiple advanced stats, he’s coming off the best season of his career. Nagging injury concerns remain an issue, but when he does suit up, he’s been performing at a very high level.
10. Buddy Hield
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sacramento Kings
20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 3PTM
One of the best high-volume three-point marksmen in the league, he had a ridiculous year scoring the basketball in 2018-19.
11. Andre Drummond
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.3 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg
The league’s leading rebounder by average three of the last four seasons, his nightly impact would be heightened with improved focus.
12. Kyle Lowry
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
14.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.7 apg
Reliable, high-assist floor general who can score when called upon. Bulldog mentality on defense.
13. Eric Gordon
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
16.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.2 3PTM
Adept at scoring, especially from the outside, both as a starter and in a backup role.
14. Dejounte Murray
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.9 apg (2017-18)
A burgeoning defensive monster at the lead-guard spot who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.
15. Domantas Sabonis
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg
An elite finisher out of the pick-and-roll with great touch on offense and solid sturdiness on the glass.
16. Gordon Hayward
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg
Had trouble finding his groove last season upon returning from the catastrophic leg injury. With Kyrie Irving gone, he now has a chance to have a bigger imprint on Boston’s offense.
17. Marc Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
A top-notch big man – even in his mid-30s – thanks to his outside game and distributing ability from the 5-spot.
18. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg
Now that he won’t be sharing the frontcourt with an All-NBA center, he’ll be able to play his more natural position for a modern NBA scheme at the 5-spot, where he should make a much bigger impact.
19. Paul Millsap
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
A reliable vet big man who was a game-changer defensively for the Nuggets last season.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but there’s more to his game than just shooting.
21. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He will get every chance to shine on what projects to be a young, and potentially fun, Knicks team.
22. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Had a resurgent campaign in 2018-19, as he was finally moved to playing center nearly full time. At the 5, he presents legit mismatch problems. He also had a fantastic showing in the Finals.
23. Fred VanVleet
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg
Despite playing through a plethora of injuries last season, still put up pretty impressive overall numbers. Another player who was great in the Finals.
24. Otto Porter
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg
An elite outside shooter with a potent pull-up game who can defend multiple positions.
25. Goran Dragic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
A knee injury hurt his production in 2018-19, but he was an All-Star the season prior to that. It’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to that top form.
26. Dario Saric
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Finally on a team that will need his scoring and playmaking at the 4-spot, don’t be surprised if he has a career season in 2019-20.
27. Evan Fournier
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando
15.1 ppg, 3.6 apg
Playmaking wing who has been a streaky outside shooter throughout his career.
28. Montrezl Harrell
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg
High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
29. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.1 ppg, 8.2 apg
Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
30. Taurean Prince
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Stout two-way wing who plays with high effort and intensity.
31. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
A strong showing last playoffs didn’t lead to a payday, but if he follows that up with an equally productive and impactful regular season, he could be looking at a bigger contract next summer.
32. Tim Hardaway Jr
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Roughly a career 34 percent three-point shooter. If he were to improve on that mark, he would become a more well-rounded and efficient scorer.
33. Jabari Parker
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Will get a shot at both forward positions with the Hawks. If he can continue to stay relatively healthy in 2019-20, he could be looking at a long-term contract offer next summer.
34. Jae Crowder
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Prototypical 3-and-D wing who contributes in ways that aren’t measured in the stat sheet.
35. Bobby Portis
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three. Needs to work on effort defensively.
36. Mason Plumlee
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg
One of the best backup centers in the league, who could legitimately start on a lot of teams as a complementary player.
37. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Led the league in three-point shooting last season at 47.4 percent accuracy.
38. Andre Iguodala
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg
His averages may be down, but the 2015 Finals MVP is still a hugely impactful creator and defender when he’s out on the floor.
39. Elfrid Payton
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
If he is able to win the battle for the starting point guard spot against Dennis Smith Jr., it’ll go a long way towards helping his stock ahead of 2020 free agency.
40. Taj Gibson
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
It’s tough to see where his minutes will come by on a roster with so many younger and higher upside big men. Could be a prime trade candidate come January.
41. Moe Harkless
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Shot 27.5 percent from three last year after hitting 41.5 percent of his triples the year prior. Needs to regain that outside stroke to be the best possible 3-and-D wing he can be.
42. Hassan Whiteside
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg
Getting a fresh start with the Blazers, where he’ll get the chance to start (until Jusuf Nurkic gets healthy, at least), something he lost late in his Heat tenure.
43. Marvin Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Floor-spacing big man who can defend multiple positions.
44. Malik Beasley
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Enjoyed a breakout season with Denver in 2018-19, one in which he played an important bench role for one of the best teams in the league and shot 40.2 percent from three.
45. Kelly Olynyk
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A big man who can pop and knock down jumpers after setting screens.
46. Reggie Jackson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 4.2 apg
He struggles with efficiency but can still put up numbers at a relatively high level.
47. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
After back-to-back injury-plagued and ineffective seasons and now 30 years old, he is running out of time to show he’s still got some of that Boston-era magic left in the tank.
48. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
49. Wayne Ellington
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
10.3 ppg, 2.6 3PTM
Knockdown outside shooter who is elite when coming off screens.
50. Robin Lopez
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Consistent backup big man who can defend the paint and finish around the basket.
51. Andre Roberson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg (2017-18)
One of the best defenders in the league when healthy. Missed all of last season recovering from an injury he suffered in 2017-18.
52. Tyler Johnson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg
An active ball-handler who plays with great intensity on defense.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Will get the chance to break out next season playing for a Warriors team that’s trying to remain elite despite losing two of their best players from last season.
54. Davis Bertans
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot.
55. Kent Bazemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg
After playing on a non-contender for years, he’ll finally get the chance to prove his numbers aren’t empty and that he can carve out a role on an elite team.
