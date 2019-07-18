NBA Free Agency 2020: The top players

USA Today Sports

Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
25.9 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.4 bpg

A two-way force and one of very best big men the game has to offer, he should finally get a chance at making a deep playoff push in his first year as a Laker.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,019
Career Earnings: $121,617,548
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Toronto Raptors
16.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

A quick, explosive power forward who fits the modern game well thanks to his coast-to-coast prowess and ability to defend more than one position.
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2019/20 Earnings: $2,351,838
Career Earnings: $6,405,441
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 6.9 apg

His scoring took a dip in 2018-19, but with the absence of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson next season, he’ll be asked to take on a bigger role of the offense. Still an elite defender.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $18,539,130
Career Earnings: $84,640,743
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg

With Durant expected to miss all of next season, he will get the chance to have a huge role on a team with heightened expectations.
Agent: Joe Branch
2019/20 Earnings: $2,625,717
Career Earnings: $7,523,278
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
21.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.2 apg

Though he had his most well-rounded season in Year-1 with the Spurs, his lack of a three-point shot limits his overall efficiency and impact.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2019/20 Earnings: $27,739,975
Career Earnings: $149,703,600
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 3PTM

An excellent wing defender who plays hard and hits three-pointers at roughly a league-average rate.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $6,534,829
Career Earnings: $21,404,269
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg

A long, bouncy wing who can do a bit of everything, including score, rebound and create for others. Still in his early 20s, his upside remains huge and it’ll be up to the Pelicans to help him reach it.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $7,265,485
Career Earnings: $23,823,685
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg

He had his moments with the Warriors, but he was pretty inefficient and struggled mightily in the playoffs due to injury. Now, he joins another contender in order to impress and hopefully get paid next summer.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $89,548,986
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
19.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 3PTM

According to multiple advanced stats, he’s coming off the best season of his career. Nagging injury concerns remain an issue, but when he does suit up, he’s been performing at a very high level.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2019/20 Earnings: $22,615,559
Career Earnings: $136,893,218
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sacramento Kings
20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.4 3PTM

One of the best high-volume three-point marksmen in the league, he had a ridiculous year scoring the basketball in 2018-19.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $4,861,207
Career Earnings: $15,887,648
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Detroit Pistons
17.3 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg

The league’s leading rebounder by average three of the last four seasons, his nightly impact would be heightened with improved focus.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $109,078,708
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
14.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 8.7 apg

Reliable, high-assist floor general who can score when called upon. Bulldog mentality on defense.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $33,296,296
Career Earnings: $160,035,966
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
16.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.2 3PTM

Adept at scoring, especially from the outside, both as a starter and in a backup role.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $14,057,730
Career Earnings: $122,795,447
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.9 apg (2017-18)

A burgeoning defensive monster at the lead-guard spot who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL.
Agent: Rich Paul
2019/20 Earnings: $2,321,735
Career Earnings: $6,359,377
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg

An elite finisher out of the pick-and-roll with great touch on offense and solid sturdiness on the glass.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2019/20 Earnings: $3,529,554
Career Earnings: $11,179,555
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg

Had trouble finding his groove last season upon returning from the catastrophic leg injury. With Kyrie Irving gone, he now has a chance to have a bigger imprint on Boston’s offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $32,700,690
Career Earnings: $150,428,542
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg

A top-notch big man – even in his mid-30s – thanks to his outside game and distributing ability from the 5-spot.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2019/20 Earnings: $25,595,700
Career Earnings: $178,007,443
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg

Now that he won’t be sharing the frontcourt with an All-NBA center, he’ll be able to play his more natural position for a modern NBA scheme at the 5-spot, where he should make a much bigger impact.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2019/20 Earnings: $16,900,000
Career Earnings: $100,271,159
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

A reliable vet big man who was a game-changer defensively for the Nuggets last season.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2019/20 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $181,245,742
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

He has an elite pull-up jumper and a pretty outside stroke, but there’s more to his game than just shooting.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2019/20 Earnings: $8,529,386
Career Earnings: $27,000,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Stout two-way power forward who can space the floor from three. He will get every chance to shine on what projects to be a young, and potentially fun, Knicks team.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $43,303,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Had a resurgent campaign in 2018-19, as he was finally moved to playing center nearly full time. At the 5, he presents legit mismatch problems. He also had a fantastic showing in the Finals.
Agent:
2019/20 Earnings: $23,271,604
Career Earnings: $119,814,305
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg

Despite playing through a plethora of injuries last season, still put up pretty impressive overall numbers. Another player who was great in the Finals.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2019/20 Earnings: $8,653,847
Career Earnings: $19,966,092
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
13.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg

An elite outside shooter with a potent pull-up game who can defend multiple positions.
Agent: David Falk
2019/20 Earnings: $27,250,576
Career Earnings: $97,341,159
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

A knee injury hurt his production in 2018-19, but he was an All-Star the season prior to that. It’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to that top form.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $19,217,900
Career Earnings: $114,706,933
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Finally on a team that will need his scoring and playmaking at the 4-spot, don’t be surprised if he has a career season in 2019-20.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2019/20 Earnings: $3,481,985
Career Earnings: $10,749,666
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando
15.1 ppg, 3.6 apg

Playmaking wing who has been a streaky outside shooter throughout his career.
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
2019/20 Earnings: $17,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,556,244
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
16.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg

High-energy, athletic big man who is extremely efficient at finishing in the paint, and gets after it on defense.
Agent: Bobby Petriella
2019/20 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,516,382
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
12.1 ppg, 8.2 apg

Reliable floor general who excels in transition and as a distributor.
Agent: JR Hensley
2019/20 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $96,355,440
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Stout two-way wing who plays with high effort and intensity.
Agent: Richard Beda
2019/20 Earnings: $3,481,985
Career Earnings: $10,749,666
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg

A strong showing last playoffs didn’t lead to a payday, but if he follows that up with an equally productive and impactful regular season, he could be looking at a bigger contract next summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $98,941,431
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Roughly a career 34 percent three-point shooter. If he were to improve on that mark, he would become a more well-rounded and efficient scorer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $18,150,000
Career Earnings: $61,758,779
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Will get a shot at both forward positions with the Hawks. If he can continue to stay relatively healthy in 2019-20, he could be looking at a long-term contract offer next summer.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $48,739,712
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
11.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Prototypical 3-and-D wing who contributes in ways that aren’t measured in the stat sheet.
Agent: Glenn Schwartzman
2019/20 Earnings: $7,815,533
Career Earnings: $37,304,606
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Can play either big-man spot and space the floor from three. Needs to work on effort defensively.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $21,855,506
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Denver Nuggets
7.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg

One of the best backup centers in the league, who could legitimately start on a lot of teams as a complementary player.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $14,041,096
Career Earnings: $47,399,770
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Led the league in three-point shooting last season at 47.4 percent accuracy.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $7,666,667
Career Earnings: $20,234,674
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

His averages may be down, but the 2015 Finals MVP is still a hugely impactful creator and defender when he’s out on the floor.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2019/20 Earnings: $17,185,185
Career Earnings: $166,683,918
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New York Knicks
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

If he is able to win the battle for the starting point guard spot against Dennis Smith Jr., it’ll go a long way towards helping his stock ahead of 2020 free agency.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $21,849,500
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New York Knicks
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

It’s tough to see where his minutes will come by on a roster with so many younger and higher upside big men. Could be a prime trade candidate come January.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,275,668
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Shot 27.5 percent from three last year after hitting 41.5 percent of his triples the year prior. Needs to regain that outside stroke to be the best possible 3-and-D wing he can be.
Agent: Happy Walters
2019/20 Earnings: $11,511,234
Career Earnings: $49,323,699
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg

Getting a fresh start with the Blazers, where he’ll get the chance to start (until Jusuf Nurkic gets healthy, at least), something he lost late in his Heat tenure.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2019/20 Earnings: $27,093,018
Career Earnings: $101,684,934
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Floor-spacing big man who can defend multiple positions.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2019/20 Earnings: $15,006,250
Career Earnings: $122,709,628
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Denver Nuggets
11.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Enjoyed a breakout season with Denver in 2018-19, one in which he played an important bench role for one of the best teams in the league and shot 40.2 percent from three.
Agent: Richard Gray
2019/20 Earnings: $2,731,713
Career Earnings: $7,833,514
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A big man who can pop and knock down jumpers after setting screens.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2019/20 Earnings: $12,667,885
Career Earnings: $46,133,876
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
15.4 ppg, 4.2 apg

He struggles with efficiency but can still put up numbers at a relatively high level.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2019/20 Earnings: $18,086,956
Career Earnings: $85,603,827
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

After back-to-back injury-plagued and ineffective seasons and now 30 years old, he is running out of time to show he’s still got some of that Boston-era magic left in the tank.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2019/20 Earnings: $2,320,044
Career Earnings: $34,525,353
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Streaky outside shooter but solid defender and cutter from the wing.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2019/20 Earnings: $1,882,867
Career Earnings: $10,857,651
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
10.3 ppg, 2.6 3PTM

Knockdown outside shooter who is elite when coming off screens.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2019/20 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $41,685,781
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Consistent backup big man who can defend the paint and finish around the basket.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2019/20 Earnings: $4,767,000
Career Earnings: $83,251,389
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg (2017-18)

One of the best defenders in the league when healthy. Missed all of last season recovering from an injury he suffered in 2017-18.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2019/20 Earnings: $10,740,740
Career Earnings: $35,295,312
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An active ball-handler who plays with great intensity on defense.
Agent: Austin Brown
2019/20 Earnings: $19,245,370
Career Earnings: $52,223,512
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Golden State Warriors
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Will get the chance to break out next season playing for a Warriors team that’s trying to remain elite despite losing two of their best players from last season.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2019/20 Earnings: $1,737,145
Career Earnings: $17,087,620
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Knockdown three-point specialist at the 4-spot.
Agent: Arturs Kalnitis
2019/20 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $15,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg

After playing on a non-contender for years, he’ll finally get the chance to prove his numbers aren’t empty and that he can carve out a role on an elite team.
Agent: Austin Walton
2019/20 Earnings: $19,269,663
Career Earnings: $75,262,476

