The CP3 situation and other NBA podcasts of the day

LOCKED ON NBA — 7/19 — What are the best MVP, Finals, Conference Finals, Division and Rookie of The Year bets? from Locked On NBA
July 19 01:57 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Adam and Anthony each gave themselves 500 (fake) dollars to gamble with on some of the top bets throughout the NBA. Who is a good bet to win MVP? Which team offers the most value as a title contender? Which conference will provide this year’s champion? All that and plenty more.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 19: Mailbag! Answering listener questions about Blazers past, present and future from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 19 12:03 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. An all mailbag everything episode answering a bushel of listener questions about the best backup big men in Blazers history, potential free agent targets and what the Blazers might look like in the upcoming season. You asked, Mike answered. Listen and tell your friends.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 18 09:08 PM
Deuce and Mo return to discuss all aspects of the Westbrook-CP3 trade (3:00), Ben Simmons gets a max-deal with the 76ers and they discuss if it was worth it and what Philly HAS to do to get over the hump (21:25), they talk about the early NBA over/unders and why Vegas has the Kings at 35 …
July 18 07:53 PM
On this week’s episode, hosts Andy Larsen and Eric Walden get into all the new players the Jazz have added this summer, from the big ones such as Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, to the guys who’ll be battling it out for the Nos. 13-15 spots on the roster.
CP3 Status, Melvin Gordon’s Contract, Expectations for Warriors and More from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
July 18 07:06 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. David Jacoby is joined by Nick Friedell talking CP3, should Melvin Gordon sit out, Kanter and Kemba talk Boston, Ben Simmons’ incentive season, plus a special Keep it Movin’! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 18 06:35 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Chronicle feature writer Ron Kroichick and columnists Bruce Jenkins and Scott Ostler discuss the reshaped Warriors, how they will look on defense next season and where they might fit on the new Western Conference landscape.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
Ben Taylor: Lessons of 2019 Playoffs, Top-10 Players in the NBA, How More Player Movement Affects Team-Building, and more Basketball Dorkery from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 18 05:43 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. With Danny in the internetless wilds, one of my favorite guests Ben Taylor of the Thinking Basketball YouTube Channel joins the show. We get into our key insights from the 2019 playoffs and offseason and how things at the highest levels may change with the demise of the Warriors and (for now) three-star teams …
July 18 04:11 PM
Amin Elhassan is joined by Nick Friedell and Tim MacMahon to talk what Chris Paul’s future holds, and which team in the West runs the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
The Point God Is Stuck in Trade Purgatory | Group Chat – via theringer.com
July 18 03:41 PM
Chris Paul is reportedly “parked” in Oklahoma City. So how good will the Thunder be? (2:11) Plus: a way-too-early look at the FIBA World Cup (25:50) and a way-way-way-too-early index of 2020 championship contender tiers (39:19).
Host: Justin Verrier
Guests: Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
July 18 02:13 PM
Mike Brey is the head coach for the Men’s Notre Dame basketball team. Twitter: @NDMikeBrey 3:25 That time Jeff ghosted on Pat Connaughton 7:11 What went wrong with Notre Dame last year? 13:32 Transfer phenomenon has changed the game 22:24 Changes in the recruiting calendar 32:57 New three-point line 40:51 Who’s the next Duke head coach? Availab ……
A Bit of a Hiatus – via espn.com
July 18 01:57 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon talk about how the Hornets and Kemba Walker parted ways (2:20), how the Thunder will move forward with Chris Paul (18:50), if Kawhi Leonard really makes his teammates better (33:46) and some of the hidden details behind the Leonard/Paul George move (37:35).…
