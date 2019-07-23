Bradley Beal's future and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – 7/23 – Bradley Beal’s Future, Tim Duncan’s Return and James Harden’s New Move from Locked On NBA
July 23 04:49 AM
Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discuss if Bradley Beal should accept Washington's extension offer, Tim Duncan's role as an assistant coach for the Spurs and why James Harden is smart for cautioning refs not to call a travel on his new move.
July 22 11:27 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kevin Anderson discuss Kendall’s broadcast career in boxing and the latest NBA news …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 23: Celtics on Team USA & a birthday game from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 22 11:24 PM
MassLive's John Karalis & The Athletic's Jay King discuss the possibility of four Boston Celtics on Team USA, and then pick a birthday brother to score 30
July 22 08:14 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by super agent Rich Paul talking NBA, Bone Thugs, Morris twins, Keep it Movin', O'Dell talks New York, News That Matters and More!!!
July 22: Should Damian Lillard play in the FIBA World Cup? from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 22 07:20 PM
Everybody is withdrawing from consideration from Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster. Should Damian Lillard join the mass exodus? Mike lays out the pros and cons, plus he considers Chris Kaman's coaching credentials.
The Athletic’s Michael Lee on the Wizards, the Lakers & Clippers, KD, Kyrie, and Lebron – via bleacherreport.com
July 22 05:51 PM
Michael Lee of The Athletic returns to break down this crazy Summer and off-season! He weighs in on the Washington Wizards front office re-org, the City of Los Angeles winning big in free agency, landing 4 of the top 8 players in the league between the Lakers and the Clippers, Mike Conley joining the Utah Jazz, and the Brooklyn Nets landing Kev ……
July 22 05:27 PM
Nick Ashooh & Wes Hall hosted as we cover the introduction of Tommy Sheppard as General Manager along with other new hires that include John Thompson III onto the Monumental staff. Stay tuned at the end for Chase Hughes’ conversation with franchise owner Ted Leonsis (15:49).
July 22 04:43 PM
Rachel Nichols, Jorge Sedano, and Dave McMenamin talk the new-look Wizards front office and more.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
J.E. Skeets on NBA TV Canceling “The Starters,” What the Future Holds for the Gang, the Incredible Fan Support, the Raptors’ Title and More (Ep. 145) – via HoopsHype.com
July 22 03:50 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by J.E. Skeets, who was one of the co-hosts of “The Starters” on NBA TV. NBA TV canceled “The Starters” and didn’t renew Skeets’ contract, so he talks about moving on from the show and what the future holds for the group (which also includes Tas Melas, Trey Kerby, Leigh Ellis, Jason Doyle and Matt Osten) …
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Tribute to Derrick Favors and Ron Boone on the Summer Interview Series from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
July 22 02:22 PM
David Locke starts the summer interview series with his broadcast partner Ron Boone. First, Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and NBA Insider, takes a look at the run of Derrick Favors in Utah and how surprising it is that he is a favorite son of Jazz fans
July 22 01:44 PM
With the Warriors moving to San Francisco and leaving Oracle Arena behind, Ric takes a nostalgic moment to reminisce on the Warriors now former home and the early days of covering the team for the San Jose Mercury News. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show o ……
Shaquille O’Neal takes his DJ tour to Europe, how he got in trouble for Shareef’s new tattoo, and plays a round of Walmart or Waffle House on The Big Podcast with Shaq
July 22 08:57 AM
Shaq is headed overseas, taking DJ Diesel’s Summer League tour to Europe, and talks about how it’s a chance for him to interact with fans that he normally wouldn’t see. We also find out that Shareef’s new tattoo – Shaq pointing the stands after the famous Kobe ally-oop – got Shaquille in trouble because of how he reacted to it …
