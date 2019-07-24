Steve Kerr talks Kevin Durant's departure and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 24 05:00 AM
Hear Chase’s chats with John Thompson III and Sashi Brown about their new roles within Monumental Basketball following Monday’s press conference.
July 24: Happy Birthday, Brandon Roy from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 24 04:32 AM
Damian Lillard withdrew from Team USA and the NBA is investigating its tampering issues, but the real bulk of this episode is Mike waxing poetic about Brandon Roy.
July 24 03:54 AM
Warriors insider Monte Poole chats with Golden State head coach Steve Kerr about Kevin Durant’s departure, Golden State’s summer of change and the upcoming FIBA World Championships
LOCKED ON NBA–7/24/19–Did Magic cost the Lakers a chance at Kawhi?; Is there a good way to reform and change free agency and tampering? from Locked On NBA
July 24 01:55 AM
Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) look at if Magic Johnson cost the Lakers a chance at Kawhi Leonard and then dive deep into the way NBA free agency operates and if there is a way to fix the current tampering
July 24 01:00 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski is joined by NBC national NBA insider Tom Haberstroh …
Past Week News Catchup; Re-Grading the 2018 Offseason (East) from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
July 24 12:54 AM
After a news catchup on the signings and happenings of the last week or so, Nate and Danny shift to looking back at the offseasons for the Eastern Conference from a year ago. We assess the moves made with a year's worth of hindsight, and also assess our own grades of those offseasons to see where we went wrong.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- July 24: Player and Team over/unders from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
July 24 12:51 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & The Athletic's Jay King discuss over/unders for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, and the overall team
July 23 07:46 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Tim Duncan re-joining the Spurs, NFL's handling of players, James Harden's assessment of his new teammate and more Keep It Movin'!!!
The Wacky Wizards, the LeBron-AD Duo, and Coach Tim Duncan | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
July 23 04:16 PM
The guys discuss the noise coming out of the Washington Wizards (0:50), the Los Angeles Lakers’ new pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (31:35), Tim Duncan joining the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff (50:26), and Zion Williamson’s signing with Jordan brand (55:37).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
July 23 04:12 PM
Rachel Nichols, Jorge Sedano, and Dave McMenamin spotlight Tim Duncan’s return to the Spurs – – this time as an assistant coach – – and much more!By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.