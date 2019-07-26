Phone addiction in the NBA and other podcasts of the day

5
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
July 26, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 26 07:03 AM
In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss if the 76ers are better than they were at the end of last season. They also talk about the team’s biggest needs before it agreed to sign reserve point guard Trey Burke Thursday night. And the duo anointed a top reserve.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
July 26 06:11 AM
Listen to The Habershow episodes free, on demand. Performance strategist Matt Mayberry on the rise of phone and social media addiction in the NBA, as well as player movement, league-wide anxiety and the role of tech. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 26 01:20 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & Sam “Jam” Packard answer mailbag questions about lineups, Tacko Fall, Jaylen Brown, Tacko Fall, Team USA, Tacko Fall… you get the pictureLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
July 26 12:58 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. With the NBA offseason just about wrapped up and Team USA losing players at a daily pace at this point, Adam and Anthony focus on those two storylines. First, they discuss the state of USA Basketball and whether it might be time to be concerned. Then, they grade each of the major moves on the super scientific “Whoa!” scale. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 25 09:29 PM
Chase & Nick go through what Bradley Beal’s options will be after being presented with a 3 year/ $110 million extension. Then, Chase chats with C.J. Miles (15:02) as he is new to Washington.
July 25 07:23 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. In this episode, Bruce Jenkins and Ann Killion talk about Ann’s recent tour of the opulent Chase Center and discuss Warriors offseason moves. Also, Ann talks about Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s new foundation and why Curry is the real deal when it comes to accessible superstars.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
July 25 07:01 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Clippers future, Adrian Peterson’s money problem, and an Uber driver who truly understands Jalen and Jacoby. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 25 05:35 PM
Should the Sixers have extended Ben Simmons? Should you get excited over Ben Simmons’ workout videos showcasing his jumper? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss that, and more.
July 25 05:32 PM
Keith Stephens is the founder of Team Takeover in Washington D.C. 5:20: Are AAU Coaches disrespected? 13:48: How will Patrick Ewing do in Georgetown? 17:00: Whats the Better Job? Georgetown or Maryland? 18:18 BOL 20:26: Did the NCAA make a mistake by taking power away from AAU coaches? 39:14: Is AAU better for evaluating players? 41:00: Victor ……
July 25 05:17 PM
We share our takeaways from the Los Angeles Clippers’ introduction of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (2:04) before discussing Zion Williamson’s Jordan brand deal (17:25) and the future of free agency (23:50). Then, Zach Kram joins to explore the best young cores in the NBA according to the numbers (33:31).
Host: Justin Verrier
Guests: Danny Chau, Zach Kram
Podcasts, Podcasts
Podcasts, Podcasts
5
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments