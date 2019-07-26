Phone addiction in the NBA and other podcasts of the day

July 26 07:03 AM

In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss if the 76ers are better than they were at the end of last season. They also talk about the team’s biggest needs before it agreed to sign reserve point guard Trey Burke Thursday night. And the duo anointed a top reserve.

