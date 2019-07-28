Bradley Beal's future and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 28 06:00 AM
Bob Ryan is a former American sportswriter for The Boston Globe. He has been described as “the quintessential American sportswriter”. – @GlobeBobRyan 1:30 – Celtics taking a plunge on Tacko Fall 8:22 – Could young Celtics learn valuable lessons at USA World Cup training camp? 16:04 – Alright with Jayson Tatum’s talk over lower NBA2K rating? 25: ……
ESPN’s Howard Bryant Says Abolish Free Agency, the Luxury Tax, and the Draft – via bleacherreport.com
July 28 03:00 AM
ESPN columnist/commentator, Howard Bryant, joins The Full 48 with Howard Beck to debate the hypothetical effect of abolishing free agency, the luxury tax, and the draft in the NBA. They dissect apocalyptical scenarios that might result including league contraction, lack of player spread, and extreme over-spending for A List talent in smaller ma ……
July 27 06:07 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Nate and Danny shift to looking back at the offseasons for the Western Conference from a year ago. How do teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Mavs and Rockets look with the benefit of hindsight? We assess the moves made a year later, and also assess our own grades of those offseasons to see where we went wrong.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …
July 27 02:15 PM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker about three topics. First, we chat about Bradley Beal, and the Wizards options for him. What should they do if he doesn’t sign the extension? Should they trade him? If they decide to move him, which team has the best package of assets? Then, we chat briefly about Dragan Bender …