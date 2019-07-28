Bradley Beal's future and other podcasts of the day

July 27 06:07 PM

Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Nate and Danny shift to looking back at the offseasons for the Western Conference from a year ago. How do teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Mavs and Rockets look with the benefit of hindsight? We assess the moves made a year later, and also assess our own grades of those offseasons to see where we went wrong.

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …