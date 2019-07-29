TJ McConnell interview and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – 7/29 – Trevor Booker on title teams, why the Rockets are not, how players come together and moves he likes from Locked On NBA
July 29 02:29 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with NBA players and Locked on Podcast Analyst Trevor Booker to talk about all the moves in the NBA. Who was Trevor’s big winner, what moves does he like and why does he leave the Rockets and Celtics out of being title contendersLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
July 28 08:51 PM
Dan Gavitt is the Senior Vice President of Basketball for the NCAA 5:23 – How do we get better talent to come out during the early part of the college calendar 14:04 Calendar tweaks will continue to happen 25:16 Does the high number of transfers concern Gavitt? 32:00 NCAA Tournament expansion? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Mo ……
July 28 08:40 PM
Ric and Ryan break down some of the latest NBA intrigue including Kawhi Leonard’s introduction in LA and the open letter Sam Presti penned to OKC fans Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follow Ric on Twitter @RicBucher Follow Ryan ……
TJ McConnell Gives His Sixers Memories, Process Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced – via rightstorickysanchez.com
July 28 12:12 PM
TJ McConnell was the last player left on the Sixers from the 10-win team (not counting Elton Brand), before he signed with the Indiana Pacers. On the day he leaves Philadelphia, TJ joined us to talk about some of his best moments in Philadelphia, his relationship with Joel Embiid, which Sixer he’ll pick up full court, and his legendary appearance on the Live Ricky at Underground Arts. We also discuss the Sixers signing of Trey Burke and reveal the nominees for the Process Hall Of Fame.