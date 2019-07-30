Pau Gasol loves mentoring and other podcasts of the day

0
By: HoopsHype |
July 30, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 30 06:27 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA – Your Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association episodes free, on demand.
July 30 03:02 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. A long overdue mailbag after a busy offseason …
July 30 01:20 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin' J's episodes free, on demand. MassLive's John Karalis is joined by James Holas (@SnottieDrippen on Twitter) to talk about cross-generational comparisons, an unfair narrative, and excitement for next year's team
July 29 09:35 PM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand.
July 29 07:17 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Chiney Ogwumike and Malika Andrews join Jacoby as they talk how Russell Westbrook will fit in Houston, Jeremy Lin gets emotional about Free Agency, plus more Keep It Movin'!!!
July 29 11:30 AM
Shaquille O’Neal shows off his detective skills as he attempts to solve some of the craziest stories in the news, including fast food thieves, ice cream violators and loud farting crooks …
July 29 10:37 AM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider, David Locke sits down with new Jazz member Jeff Green to discuss the tragetory of his career and what he brings to the Utah Jazz. Then the summer interview series continues with Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen. They start the series off getting deep into the numbers on the Jazz with and without Derrick Favors.
