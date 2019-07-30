Pau Gasol loves mentoring and other podcasts of the day

July 29 10:37 AM

Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider, David Locke sits down with new Jazz member Jeff Green to discuss the tragetory of his career and what he brings to the Utah Jazz. Then the summer interview series continues with Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen. They start the series off getting deep into the numbers on the Jazz with and without Derrick Favors.