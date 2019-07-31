CJ McCollum gets the bag and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
July 31: CJ McCollum gets the bag from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
July 31 06:58 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) of earlybirdirights.com stops by to talk about CJ McCollum’s $100 million extension, the Blazers’ offseason and where Portland stacks up in the West. It’s Shark Week, baby. Listen and tell your friends.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
LOCKED ON NBA- July 31: CJ McCollum’s new deal, Jeremy Lin’s rock bottom, & renaming the Clippers from Locked On NBA – Your Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association
July 31 04:18 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA – Your Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association episodes free, on demand. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) and Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) discuss CJ McCollum’s new deal in Portland, Jeremy Lin’s rock bottom in free agency, and new names for the LA ClippersLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
July 30 09:27 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast …
Drama in Big D, Title or Bust For Lakers and Is Zion Like Draymond??? from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
July 30 08:45 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jorge Sedano joins David Jacoby talking’ Jerry Jones devaluing the RB position, Zeke training in Cabo, Lakers title chances plus a special edition Soft Move or Boss Move!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
July 30 04:06 PM
Jorge Sedano, Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin discuss if Anthony Davis is ready for the pressure of being a Laker, CJ McCollum’s contract extension and more.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
Lin-sad-ity, the End-of-Bench Rolodex, and Early Over/Unders | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
July 30 02:41 PM
Jeremy Lin bemoans the likely end of his NBA career (1:59) which begs the question: Which fringe NBA players could be valuable additions for contending teams (14:38)? Plus: Evaluating early Vegas odds for 2019-20 win totals (37:16).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
July 30 01:36 PM
Ric and Will dive into the start of NFL training camps and much more on today’s show. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follow Ric on Twitter @RicBucher Follow Will on Twitter @WillBlackmon Follow the show on Instagram Like us on ……
Jovan Buha of The Athletic Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Clippers’ Crazy Summer and How LA Landed Kawhi Leonard/Paul George (Ep. 146) – via HoopsHype.com
July 30 11:55 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Jovan wrote a terrific piece that gives a detailed look at how the Los Angeles Clippers managed to sign Kawhi Leonard and trade for Paul George. He discusses what happened behind-the-scenes every step of the way, other stars the Clippers tried to land before acquiring George, where Los Angeles goes from here and much more.
July 30 10:08 AM
Rachel Nichols, Kevin Arnovitz and Dave McMenamin discuss LeBron entering his 17th season. Malika Andrews and Marcus Smart also joins the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
Comments