Sit down with Ed Davis and other podcasts of the day

July 31 01:47 PM

Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. David Locke’s summer interview series continues with Salt Lake Tribunes Andy Larsen. Today they touch on the Jazz new and improved shooting and the big question is did the Jazz get open looks because teams let them or because of Quin’s offense. The two geek out on the numbers to find out how much the shooting could improve …