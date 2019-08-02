Raptors’ post-Kawhi world and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
August 02 07:03 AM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Warriors rookie Jordan Poole reflects on his inaugural NBA Summer League and his transition to the pro game, and he explains why Michigan coach John Beilein described him as having an "overdose of swag."
LOCKED ON CELTICS – Aug. 2: Marcus Smart addresses dysfunction on The Jump from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
August 02 02:24 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin' J's episodes free, on demand. LOCKED ON CELTICS – Aug. 2: Marcus Smart addresses dysfunction on The Jump
LOCKED ON NBA — 8/2 — Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis, what the league should actually be concerned about, and possible improvements from Locked On NBA – Your Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association
August 02 12:33 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA – Your Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association episodes free, on demand. As we have now reached August, Adam and Anthony open up the discussion to a more macro level. Steve Kerr is apparently concerned about the trend of "pre-agency," but is that something that could ruin the NBA? The guys talk about that, things that could actually hurt or ruin the league and possible solutions/improvements.
More Drama In Dallas, Brady Bulks Up, and Drake Teams Up With LeBron from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
August 01 07:23 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Stephen Jones says Cowboys won't set market for players, Tom Brady bulks up, Rockets will load manage Westbrook and Harden, Trae Young workouts with Kobe, and Keep it Movin.
August 01 05:09 PM
On this episode, Wael Saghir subs in for a vacationing Cash to talk about some regular-season over/under win total projections.
We take stock of the 2019-20 outlooks for the Hornets, Timberwolves, Blazers, Celtics, Lakers, Nuggets, Bulls, Bucks, Heat, and Warriors.
August 01 05:06 PM
This is part 3 of Ric's stories from the early days of covering the Warriors, including stories about Charles Barkley and Chris Webber, Run TMC, and PJ Caresimo and Latrell Sprewell.
The Blazers Lock Into McCollum and Lillard, the Raptors’ Post-Kawhi World, and Carmelo Anthony Musical Chairs | Group Chat – via theringer.com
August 01 03:50 PM
We break down CJ McCollum’s near-max extension, and what it means for the perennially good-but-not-great Blazers (1:00). Then, we briefly run through what it’s like for a coach and franchise to find out they lost their star free agent (25:10), before talking through some potential Carmelo landing spots (31:41).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Danny Chau
August 01 03:08 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Seth Partnow of The Athletic (@SethPartnow) discuss his return to sports writing, analytics and the future of the NBA.
They talk about the questions that are still unanswered after his three years working for a team, research projects he may tackle, the importance of floor spacing and much more.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Strange world for Jazz fans, Andy Larsen summer interview series evolution of Donovan and concerns on back court backups from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
August 01 12:43 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. The summer interview series continues with Day 3 of Andy Larsen. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, and Larsen discuss the next step for Donovan Mithcell and Andy's depth in the backcourt concerns.
