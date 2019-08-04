Draymond Green extension and other NBA podcasts of the day

August 03 03:51 PM

Chris Miller goes 1 on 1 with John Wall at Wall’s 6th annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. Wall talks about finishing school (3:37) and parenting (5:29), gives an update on his injury rehab (7:52), and shares his thoughts on the Wizards’ front office changes (10:15). Wall also talks about looking forward to playing with Bradley Beal again (10:56), how his own game will evolve after his injury (14:25), and his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s injury (13:23).