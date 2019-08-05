The Spurs are the only team with a winning record against all franchises

The Spurs lag far behind the Celtics and the Lakers in the NBA title count with just five championships, but what a consistently good run they’ve had since they entered the league with the ABA-NBA merger. San Antonio right now leads the league in all-time winning percentage and is the lone franchise with a positive record against all others.

You can check the numbers for the Spurs and the rest of NBA teams here…

1. SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Winning record vs. 29 teams: Clippers, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Raptors, Hornets, Magic, Heat, Cavaliers, Kings, Nets, Wizards, Warriors, Pistons, Mavericks, Bulls, 76ers, Hawks, Celtics, Knicks, Nuggets, Jazz, Pacers, Suns, Thunder, Bucks, Rockets, Lakers and Trail Blazers

Best winning percentage… vs. Clippers: 75.3%

Worst winning percentage… vs. Trail Blazers: 50.6%