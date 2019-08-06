CJ McCollum interview and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
By: HoopsHype |
August 6, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
August 06 05:32 AM
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum joins The Woj Pod to discuss the wild Western Conference, his $100M contract extension, what would’ve changed his mind on playing USA Basketball this summer, the Blazers, NBA officiating, the Cleveland Browns, redrafting his 2013 NBA Draft Class, and much more.…
August 06 04:13 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball Association episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discuss their concerns with NBA.com’s All-Decade team, what Draymond Green’s extension means for the Warriors, and Vince Carter returning for a 22nd season.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
August 06 12:27 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. CJ McCollum signed an $100 million extension and then talked a lot, when prompted, about winning a championship in Portland. Mike breaks that down, plus it’s a special day in Blazers history that you probably didn’t know about. That’s right. It’s a very special edition of Today in Blazers History.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
August 05 08:12 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Baker Mayfield’s beer chugging heroics, Tom Brady’s extension, Andrew Luck’s injury concerns, OBJ pulling over for fans and more!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
August 05 04:55 PM
Jorge Sedano, Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz and Kevin Pelton discuss Draymond Green’s contract extension, John Wall’s future in Washington and more.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
August 05 02:23 PM
David Griffin, current Pelicans GM and former Cavaliers GM, discussed the ups and downs being the GM for LeBron in Cleveland with Sports Illustrated, and Coach Nick and Jared Weiss of The Athletic delve into the issues. Plus, they go over the marquee games of next season and who is the at the top of the East.…
August 05 12:28 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. The Utah Jazz will not be playing on Christmas. A bummer for players and fans but it makes a lot of sense. Though David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider does point out that National TV appearances do matter for the Utah Jazz. The Summer interview series moves into week #3 with Thurl Bailey joining Locke …
August 05 09:32 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss the 76ers adding reserve point guard Trey Burke to the roster. Then the duo questions if the Sixers have enough shooters on the roster before moving on to the Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
