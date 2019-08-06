Udonis Haslem has been surrounded by more star power than any other active NBA player

When considering the recent NBA players surrounded by the most star power in their careers, Udonis Haslem should immediately top the list.

Haslem, who will reportedly return to the Miami Heat for his 17th season, has spent more time around stars than any other player based on a recent study conducted here at HoopsHype.

Our research department awarded one point for every season that a player was teammates with an All-Star, two points for every time they were on the same roster as an All-NBA 1st Team or All-NBA 2nd recipient and four points when they played alongside an MVP.

Among all active players, Haslem is by far the person with the most dominant partners on the court.

He has most notably twice played on the same team as the league’s MVP, playing a key role next to LeBron James in 2012 and 2013.

The biggest difference between Haslem and other players is how many times one of his teammates has been an All-Star. That includes the 13 All-Star selections Dwyane Wade had during his career as well as the few James and Chris Bosh had during their reign in Miami. His total is 27 instances and the next-most by an active player is Serge Ibaka with 18.

Only five other players (Ibaka, Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala, Pau Gasol and JJ Redick) have at least 10 instances with a teammate winning All-NBA 1st Team or All-NBA 2nd Team.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report