Boston Celtics NBA awards: All the winners in team history

MVP (10)
Bob Cousy, 1957 (age 28)
Bill Russell, 1958 (age 24)
Bill Russell, 1961 (age 27)
Bill Russell, 1962 (age 28)
Bill Russell, 1963 (age 29)
Bill Russell, 1965 (age 31)
Dave Cowens, 1973 (age 24)
Larry Bird, 1984 (age 27)
Larry Bird, 1985 (age 28)
Larry Bird, 1986 (age 29)
Rookie of the Year (3)
Tommy Heinsohn, 1957 (age 22)
Dave Cowens, 1971 (age 22)
Larry Bird, 1980 (age 23)
Sixth Man of the Year (3)
Kevin McHale, 1984 (age 26)
Kevin McHale, 1985 (age 27)
Bill Walton, 1986 (age 33)
Finals MVP (6)
John Havlicek, 1974 (age 34)
Jo Jo White, 1976 (age 29)
Cedric Maxwell, 1981 (age 25)
Larry Bird, 1984 (age 27)
Larry Bird, 1986 (age 29)
Paul Pierce, 2008 (age 30)
All-NBA 1st Team (36)
Ed Sadowski, 1948 (age 30)
Ed Macauley, 1951 (age 23)
Bob Cousy, 1952 (age 23)
Ed Macauley, 1952 (age 24)
Bob Cousy, 1953 (age 24)
Ed Macauley, 1953 (age 25)
Bob Cousy, 1954 (age 25)
Bob Cousy, 1955 (age 26)
Bill Sharman, 1956 (age 30)
Bob Cousy, 1956 (age 27)
Bill Sharman, 1957 (age 31)
Bob Cousy, 1957 (age 28)
Bill Sharman, 1958 (age 32)
Bob Cousy, 1958 (age 29)
Bill Russell, 1959 (age 25)
Bill Sharman, 1959 (age 33)
Bob Cousy, 1959 (age 30)
Bob Cousy, 1960 (age 31)
Bob Cousy, 1961 (age 32)
Bill Russell, 1963 (age 29)
Bill Russell, 1965 (age 31)
John Havlicek, 1971 (age 31)
John Havlicek, 1972 (age 32)
John Havlicek, 1973 (age 33)
John Havlicek, 1974 (age 34)
Larry Bird, 1980 (age 23)
Larry Bird, 1981 (age 24)
Larry Bird, 1982 (age 25)
Larry Bird, 1983 (age 26)
Larry Bird, 1984 (age 27)
Larry Bird, 1985 (age 28)
Larry Bird, 1986 (age 29)
Kevin McHale, 1987 (age 29)
Larry Bird, 1987 (age 30)
Larry Bird, 1988 (age 31)
Kevin Garnett, 2008 (age 32)
All-NBA 2nd Team (39)
Bill Sharman, 1953 (age 27)
Ed Macauley, 1954 (age 26)
Bill Sharman, 1955 (age 29)
Bill Russell, 1958 (age 24)
Bill Russell, 1960 (age 26)
Bill Sharman, 1960 (age 34)
Bill Russell, 1961 (age 27)
Tommy Heinsohn, 1961 (age 26)
Bill Russell, 1962 (age 28)
Bob Cousy, 1962 (age 33)
Tommy Heinsohn, 1962 (age 27)
Bob Cousy, 1963 (age 34)
Tommy Heinsohn, 1963 (age 28)
Bill Russell, 1964 (age 30)
John Havlicek, 1964 (age 24)
Tommy Heinsohn, 1964 (age 29)
Sam Jones, 1965 (age 32)
Bill Russell, 1966 (age 32)
John Havlicek, 1966 (age 26)
Sam Jones, 1966 (age 33)
Bill Russell, 1967 (age 33)
Sam Jones, 1967 (age 34)
Bill Russell, 1968 (age 34)
John Havlicek, 1968 (age 28)
John Havlicek, 1969 (age 29)
John Havlicek, 1970 (age 30)
Dave Cowens, 1973 (age 24)
Dave Cowens, 1975 (age 26)
Jo Jo White, 1975 (age 28)
John Havlicek, 1975 (age 35)
Dave Cowens, 1976 (age 27)
John Havlicek, 1976 (age 36)
Jo Jo White, 1977 (age 30)
Tiny Archibald, 1981 (age 32)
Robert Parish, 1982 (age 28)
Larry Bird, 1990 (age 33)
Paul Pierce, 2009 (age 31)
Isaiah Thomas, 2017 (age 28)
Kyrie Irving, 2019 (age 27)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Robert Parish, 1989 (age 35)
Paul Pierce, 2002 (age 24)
Paul Pierce, 2003 (age 25)
Paul Pierce, 2008 (age 30)
Rajon Rondo, 2012 (age 26)
All-Defensive 1st Team (20)
Bill Russell, 1969 (age 35)
John Havlicek, 1972 (age 32)
John Havlicek, 1973 (age 33)
John Havlicek, 1974 (age 34)
John Havlicek, 1975 (age 35)
Paul Silas, 1975 (age 31)
Dave Cowens, 1976 (age 27)
John Havlicek, 1976 (age 36)
Paul Silas, 1976 (age 32)
Kevin McHale, 1986 (age 28)
Dennis Johnson, 1987 (age 32)
Kevin McHale, 1987 (age 29)
Kevin McHale, 1988 (age 30)
Kevin Garnett, 2008 (age 32)
Kevin Garnett, 2009 (age 33)
Rajon Rondo, 2010 (age 24)
Kevin Garnett, 2011 (age 35)
Rajon Rondo, 2011 (age 25)
Avery Bradley, 2016 (age 25)
Marcus Smart, 2019 (age 25)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (25)
John Havlicek, 1969 (age 29)
Satch Sanders, 1969 (age 30)
John Havlicek, 1970 (age 30)
John Havlicek, 1971 (age 31)
Don Chaney, 1972 (age 26)
Don Chaney, 1973 (age 27)
Paul Silas, 1973 (age 29)
Don Chaney, 1974 (age 28)
Dave Cowens, 1975 (age 26)
Don Chaney, 1975 (age 29)
Dave Cowens, 1980 (age 31)
Larry Bird, 1982 (age 25)
Kevin McHale, 1983 (age 25)
Larry Bird, 1983 (age 26)
Dennis Johnson, 1984 (age 29)
Larry Bird, 1984 (age 27)
Dennis Johnson, 1985 (age 30)
Dennis Johnson, 1986 (age 31)
Kevin McHale, 1989 (age 31)
Kevin McHale, 1990 (age 32)
Rajon Rondo, 2009 (age 23)
Kevin Garnett, 2012 (age 36)
Rajon Rondo, 2012 (age 26)
Avery Bradley, 2013 (age 22)
Al Horford, 2018 (age 32)
All-Rookie 1st Team (10)
John Havlicek, 1963 (age 23)
Jo Jo White, 1970 (age 23)
Dave Cowens, 1971 (age 22)
Larry Bird, 1980 (age 23)
Kevin McHale, 1981 (age 23)
Dee Brown, 1991 (age 22)
Antoine Walker, 1997 (age 20)
Ron Mercer, 1998 (age 22)
Paul Pierce, 1999 (age 21)
Jayson Tatum, 2018 (age 20)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (11)
Brian Shaw, 1989 (age 23)
Rick Fox, 1992 (age 22)
Dino Radja, 1994 (age 27)
Eric Montross, 1995 (age 23)
JR Bremer, 2003 (age 22)
Al Jefferson, 2005 (age 20)
Ryan Gomes, 2006 (age 23)
Rajon Rondo, 2007 (age 21)
Kelly Olynyk, 2014 (age 23)
Marcus Smart, 2015 (age 21)
Jaylen Brown, 2017 (age 20)
Coach of the Year (3)
Red Auerbach, 1965
Tom Heinsohn, 1973
Bill Fitch, 1980
Executive of the Year (2)
Red Auerbach, 1980
Danny Ainge, 2008
NBA Community Assist Award (1)
Isaiah Thomas, 2017 (age 28)
Atlanta | Boston | Brooklyn | Charlotte | Chicago | Cleveland | Dallas | Denver | Detroit | Golden State | Houston | Indiana | LA Clippers | LA Lakers | Memphis | Miami | Milwaukee | Minnesota | New Orleans | New York | Oklahoma City | Orlando | Philadelphia | Phoenix | Portland | Sacramento | San Antonio | Toronto | Utah | Washington
Comments