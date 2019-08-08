Brooklyn Nets NBA awards: All the winners in team history

Rookie of the Year (2)
Buck Williams, 1982 (age 22)
Derrick Coleman, 1991 (age 24)
All-NBA 1st Team (2)
Jason Kidd, 2002 (age 29)
Jason Kidd, 2004 (age 31)
All-NBA 2nd Team (2)
Buck Williams, 1983 (age 23)
Jason Kidd, 2003 (age 30)
All-NBA 3rd Team (4)
Derrick Coleman, 1993 (age 26)
Drazen Petrovic, 1993 (age 28)
Derrick Coleman, 1994 (age 27)
Stephon Marbury, 2000 (age 23)
All-Defensive 1st Team (2)
Jason Kidd, 2002 (age 29)
Jason Kidd, 2006 (age 33)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (5)
Buck Williams, 1988 (age 28)
Jason Kidd, 2003 (age 30)
Jason Kidd, 2004 (age 31)
Jason Kidd, 2005 (age 32)
Jason Kidd, 2007 (age 34)
All-Rookie 1st Team (7)
Bernard King, 1978 (age 21)
Buck Williams, 1982 (age 22)
Derrick Coleman, 1991 (age 24)
Keith Van Horn, 1998 (age 22)
Kenyon Martin, 2001 (age 23)
Brook Lopez, 2009 (age 21)
Mason Plumlee, 2014 (age 24)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (7)
Chris Morris, 1989 (age 23)
Kerry Kittles, 1997 (age 23)
Richard Jefferson, 2002 (age 22)
Nenad Krstic, 2005 (age 21)
Marcus Williams, 2007 (age 21)
MarShon Brooks, 2012 (age 23)
Bojan Bogdanovic, 2015 (age 26)
Executive of the Year (1)
Rod Thorn, 2002
Comeback Player of the Year (1)
Micheal Ray Richardson, 1985 (age 30)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1)
Wayne Ellington, 2016 (age 28)
