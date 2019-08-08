Charlotte Hornets NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Charlotte Hornets.
Rookie of the Year (2)
Emeka Okafor, 2005 (age 22)
Larry Johnson, 1992 (age 23)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
Dell Curry, 1994 (age 30)
All-NBA 2nd Team (2)
Glen Rice, 1997 (age 30)
Larry Johnson, 1993 (age 24)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Kemba Walker, 2019 (age 29)
Al Jefferson, 2014 (age 29)
Eddie Jones, 2000 (age 28)
Glen Rice, 1998 (age 31)
Anthony Mason, 1997 (age 30)
All-Defensive 1st Team (1)
Gerald Wallace, 2010 (age 27)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (4)
PJ Brown, 2001 (age 31)
Eddie Jones, 2000 (age 28)
Eddie Jones, 1999 (age 27)
Anthony Mason, 1997 (age 30)
All-Rookie 1st Team (4)
Emeka Okafor, 2005 (age 22)
Alonzo Mourning, 1993 (age 23)
Larry Johnson, 1992 (age 23)
Kendall Gill, 1991 (age 23)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (8)
Cody Zeller, 2014 (age 21)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 2013 (age 19)
DJ Augustin, 2009 (age 21)
Adam Morrison, 2007 (age 22)
Walter Herrmann, 2007 (age 28)
Raymond Felton, 2006 (age 22)
JR Reid, 1990 (age 22)
Rex Chapman, 1989 (age 21)
Executive of the Year (1)
Bob Bass, 1997
Sportsmanship Award (2)
Kemba Walker, 2018 (age 28)
Kemba Walker, 2017 (age 27)
