Cleveland Cavaliers NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MVP (2)
LeBron James, 2010 (age 25)
LeBron James, 2009 (age 24)
Rookie of the Year (2)
Kyrie Irving, 2012 (age 20)
LeBron James, 2004 (age 19)
Finals MVP (1)
LeBron James, 2016 (age 31)
All-NBA 1st Team (9)
LeBron James, 2018 (age 33)
LeBron James, 2017 (age 32)
LeBron James, 2016 (age 31)
LeBron James, 2015 (age 30)
LeBron James, 2010 (age 25)
LeBron James, 2009 (age 24)
LeBron James, 2008 (age 23)
LeBron James, 2006 (age 21)
Mark Price, 1993 (age 29)
All-NBA 2nd Team (2)
LeBron James, 2007 (age 22)
LeBron James, 2005 (age 20)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Kyrie Irving, 2015 (age 23)
Mark Price, 1994 (age 30)
Brad Daugherty, 1992 (age 26)
Mark Price, 1992 (age 28)
Mark Price, 1989 (age 25)
All-Defensive 1st Team (3)
LeBron James, 2010 (age 25)
LeBron James, 2009 (age 24)
Larry Nance, 1989 (age 30)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (7)
Anderson Varejao, 2010 (age 27)
Bobby Phills, 1996 (age 26)
Larry Nance, 1993 (age 34)
Larry Nance, 1992 (age 33)
Jim Brewer, 1977 (age 25)
Jim Brewer, 1976 (age 24)
Jim Cleamons, 1976 (age 26)
All-Rookie 1st Team (11)
Dion Waiters, 2013 (age 21)
Kyrie Irving, 2012 (age 20)
LeBron James, 2004 (age 19)
Andre Miller, 2000 (age 24)
Brevin Knight, 1998 (age 22)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas, 1998 (age 23)
Brad Daugherty, 1987 (age 21)
Hot Rod Williams, 1987 (age 24)
Ron Harper, 1987 (age 23)
Dwight Davis, 1973 (age 23)
Austin Carr, 1972 (age 24)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (8)
Collin Sexton, 2019 (age 20)
Tyler Zeller, 2013 (age 23)
Tristan Thompson, 2012 (age 21)
Carlos Boozer, 2003 (age 21)
Chris Mihm, 2001 (age 21)
Cedric Henderson, 1998 (age 22)
Derek Anderson, 1998 (age 23)
Terrell Brandon, 1992 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (2)
Mike Brown, 2009
Bill Fitch, 1976
Executive of the Year (2)
Wayne Embry, 1998
Wayne Embry, 1992
Sportsmanship Award (1)
Terrell Brandon, 1997 (age 27)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (4)
LeBron James, 2017 (age 32)
Luol Deng, 2014 (age 29)
Eric Snow, 2005 (age 32)
Austin Carr, 1980 (age 32)
