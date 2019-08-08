Denver Nuggets NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Denver Nuggets.
Most Improved Player (1)
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, 1993 (age 24)
All-NBA 1st Team (3)
Nikola Jokic, 2019 (age 24)
David Thompson, 1978 (age 23)
David Thompson, 1977 (age 22)
All-NBA 2nd Team (5)
Carmelo Anthony, 2010 (age 26)
Fat Lever, 1987 (age 26)
Alex English, 1986 (age 32)
Alex English, 1983 (age 29)
Alex English, 1982 (age 28)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Carmelo Anthony, 2009 (age 25)
Chauncey Billups, 2009 (age 32)
Carmelo Anthony, 2007 (age 23)
Carmelo Anthony, 2006 (age 22)
Antonio McDyess, 1999 (age 24)
All-Defensive 1st Team (4)
Marcus Camby, 2008 (age 34)
Marcus Camby, 2007 (age 33)
Bobby Jones, 1978 (age 26)
Bobby Jones, 1977 (age 25)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (8)
Marcus Camby, 2006 (age 32)
Marcus Camby, 2005 (age 31)
Dikembe Mutombo, 1995 (age 29)
Fat Lever, 1988 (age 27)
Bill Hanzlik, 1986 (age 28)
TR Dunn, 1985 (age 30)
TR Dunn, 1984 (age 29)
TR Dunn, 1983 (age 28)
All-Rookie 1st Team (7)
Nikola Jokic, 2016 (age 21)
Kenneth Faried, 2012 (age 22)
Carmelo Anthony, 2004 (age 20)
Nenê, 2003 (age 20)
Antonio McDyess, 1996 (age 21)
LaPhonso Ellis, 1993 (age 23)
Dikembe Mutombo, 1992 (age 26)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (8)
Jamal Murray, 2017 (age 20)
Emmanuel Mudiay, 2016 (age 20)
Jusuf Nurkic, 2015 (age 20)
James Posey, 2000 (age 23)
Bobby Jackson, 1998 (age 25)
Jalen Rose, 1995 (age 22)
Mark Macon, 1992 (age 23)
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, 1991 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (2)
George Karl, 2013
Doug Moe, 1988
Executive of the Year (3)
Masai Ujiri, 2013
Mark Warkentien, 2009
Vince Boryla, 1985
Sportsmanship Award (1)
Chauncey Billups, 2009 (age 32)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (3)
Kenneth Faried, 2013 (age 23)
Alex English, 1988 (age 34)
Dan Issel, 1985 (age 36)
