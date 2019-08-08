Golden State Warriors NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Golden State Warriors.
MVP (3)
Stephen Curry, 2016 (age 28)
Stephen Curry, 2015 (age 27)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1960 (age 23)
Rookie of the Year (6)
Chris Webber, 1994 (age 21)
Mitch Richmond, 1989 (age 24)
Jamaal Wilkes, 1975 (age 22)
Rick Barry, 1966 (age 22)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1960 (age 23)
Woody Sauldsberry, 1958 (age 23)
Most Improved Player (2)
Monta Ellis, 2007 (age 21)
Gilbert Arenas, 2003 (age 21)
Finals MVP (4)
Kevin Durant, 2018 (age 29)
Kevin Durant, 2017 (age 28)
Andre Iguodala, 2015 (age 31)
Rick Barry, 1975 (age 31)
All-NBA 1st Team (26)
Stephen Curry, 2019 (age 31)
Kevin Durant, 2018 (age 29)
Stephen Curry, 2016 (age 28)
Stephen Curry, 2015 (age 27)
Latrell Sprewell, 1994 (age 23)
Chris Mullin, 1992 (age 28)
Rick Barry, 1976 (age 32)
Rick Barry, 1975 (age 31)
Rick Barry, 1974 (age 30)
Rick Barry, 1967 (age 23)
Rick Barry, 1966 (age 22)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1964 (age 27)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1962 (age 25)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1961 (age 24)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1960 (age 23)
Paul Arizin, 1957 (age 29)
Neil Johnston, 1956 (age 27)
Paul Arizin, 1956 (age 28)
Neil Johnston, 1955 (age 26)
Neil Johnston, 1954 (age 25)
Neil Johnston, 1953 (age 24)
Paul Arizin, 1952 (age 24)
Joe Fulks, 1949 (age 27)
Howie Dallmar, 1948 (age 26)
Joe Fulks, 1948 (age 26)
Joe Fulks, 1947 (age 25)
All-NBA 2nd Team (18)
Kevin Durant, 2019 (age 30)
Kevin Durant, 2017 (age 28)
Stephen Curry, 2017 (age 29)
Draymond Green, 2016 (age 26)
Stephen Curry, 2014 (age 26)
Tim Hardaway, 1992 (age 25)
Chris Mullin, 1991 (age 27)
Chris Mullin, 1989 (age 25)
Bernard King, 1982 (age 25)
Phil Smith, 1976 (age 24)
Rick Barry, 1973 (age 29)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1963 (age 26)
Paul Arizin, 1959 (age 31)
Tom Gola, 1958 (age 25)
Neil Johnston, 1957 (age 28)
Jack George, 1956 (age 27)
Andy Phillip, 1952 (age 30)
Joe Fulks, 1951 (age 29)
All-NBA 3rd Team (7)
Stephen Curry, 2018 (age 30)
Draymond Green, 2017 (age 27)
Klay Thompson, 2016 (age 26)
Klay Thompson, 2015 (age 25)
David Lee, 2013 (age 30)
Tim Hardaway, 1993 (age 26)
Chris Mullin, 1990 (age 26)
All-Defensive 1st Team (6)
Draymond Green, 2017 (age 27)
Draymond Green, 2016 (age 26)
Draymond Green, 2015 (age 25)
Andre Iguodala, 2014 (age 30)
Nate Thurmond, 1971 (age 29)
Nate Thurmond, 1969 (age 27)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (13)
Draymond Green, 2019 (age 29)
Klay Thompson, 2019 (age 29)
Draymond Green, 2018 (age 28)
Andrew Bogut, 2015 (age 30)
Latrell Sprewell, 1994 (age 23)
EC Coleman, 1978 (age 27)
Jamaal Wilkes, 1977 (age 24)
Jamaal Wilkes, 1976 (age 23)
Phil Smith, 1976 (age 24)
Nate Thurmond, 1974 (age 32)
Nate Thurmond, 1973 (age 31)
Nate Thurmond, 1972 (age 30)
Rudy LaRusso, 1969 (age 31)
All-Rookie 1st Team (17)
Harrison Barnes, 2013 (age 21)
Klay Thompson, 2012 (age 22)
Stephen Curry, 2010 (age 22)
Jason Richardson, 2002 (age 21)
Marc Jackson, 2001 (age 26)
Joe Smith, 1996 (age 20)
Chris Webber, 1994 (age 21)
Billy Owens, 1992 (age 23)
Tim Hardaway, 1990 (age 23)
Mitch Richmond, 1989 (age 24)
Joe Barry Carroll, 1981 (age 22)
Larry Smith, 1981 (age 23)
Gus Williams, 1976 (age 22)
Jamaal Wilkes, 1975 (age 22)
Fred Hetzel, 1966 (age 23)
Rick Barry, 1966 (age 22)
Nate Thurmond, 1964 (age 22)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (3)
Antawn Jamison, 1999 (age 23)
Donyell Marshall, 1995 (age 22)
Latrell Sprewell, 1993 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (3)
Steve Kerr, 2016
Don Nelson, 1992
Alex Hannum, 1964
Executive of the Year (3)
Bob Myers, 2017
Bob Myers, 2015
Dick Vertlieb, 1975
Comeback Player of the Year (1)
Bernard King, 1981 (age 24)
Sportsmanship Award (1)
Stephen Curry, 2011 (age 23)
NBA Community Assist Award (2)
Kevin Durant, 2018 (age 29)
Stephen Curry, 2014 (age 26)
