Los Angeles Lakers NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Los Angeles Lakers.
MVP (8)
Kobe Bryant, 2008 (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2000 (age 28)
Magic Johnson, 1990 (age 30)
Magic Johnson, 1989 (age 29)
Magic Johnson, 1987 (age 27)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1980 (age 33)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977 (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1976 (age 29)
Rookie of the Year (1)
Elgin Baylor, 1959 (age 24)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
Lamar Odom, 2011 (age 31)
Finals MVP (12)
Kobe Bryant, 2010 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2009 (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2002 (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2001 (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2000 (age 28)
James Worthy, 1988 (age 27)
Magic Johnson, 1987 (age 27)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1985 (age 38)
Magic Johnson, 1982 (age 22)
Magic Johnson, 1980 (age 20)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1972 (age 35)
Jerry West, 1969 (age 31)
All-NBA 1st Team (61)
Kobe Bryant, 2013 (age 34)
Kobe Bryant, 2012 (age 33)
Kobe Bryant, 2011 (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, 2010 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2009 (age 30)
Kobe Bryant, 2008 (age 29)
Kobe Bryant, 2007 (age 28)
Kobe Bryant, 2006 (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, 2004 (age 25)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2004 (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, 2003 (age 24)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2003 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2002 (age 23)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2002 (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2001 (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2000 (age 28)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1998 (age 26)
Magic Johnson, 1991 (age 31)
Magic Johnson, 1990 (age 30)
Magic Johnson, 1989 (age 29)
Magic Johnson, 1988 (age 28)
Magic Johnson, 1987 (age 27)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1986 (age 39)
Magic Johnson, 1986 (age 26)
Magic Johnson, 1985 (age 25)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1984 (age 37)
Magic Johnson, 1984 (age 24)
Magic Johnson, 1983 (age 23)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1981 (age 34)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1980 (age 33)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977 (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1976 (age 29)
Gail Goodrich, 1974 (age 31)
Jerry West, 1973 (age 35)
Jerry West, 1972 (age 34)
Jerry West, 1971 (age 33)
Jerry West, 1970 (age 32)
Elgin Baylor, 1969 (age 34)
Elgin Baylor, 1968 (age 33)
Elgin Baylor, 1967 (age 32)
Jerry West, 1967 (age 29)
Jerry West, 1966 (age 28)
Elgin Baylor, 1965 (age 30)
Jerry West, 1965 (age 27)
Elgin Baylor, 1964 (age 29)
Jerry West, 1964 (age 26)
Elgin Baylor, 1963 (age 28)
Jerry West, 1963 (age 25)
Elgin Baylor, 1962 (age 27)
Jerry West, 1962 (age 24)
Elgin Baylor, 1961 (age 26)
Elgin Baylor, 1960 (age 25)
Elgin Baylor, 1959 (age 24)
George Mikan, 1954 (age 30)
George Mikan, 1953 (age 29)
George Mikan, 1952 (age 28)
George Mikan, 1951 (age 27)
George Mikan, 1950 (age 26)
Jim Pollard, 1950 (age 27)
George Mikan, 1949 (age 25)
Jim Pollard, 1949 (age 26)
All-NBA 2nd Team (23)
Andrew Bynum, 2012 (age 24)
Pau Gasol, 2011 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2001 (age 22)
Kobe Bryant, 2000 (age 21)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1999 (age 27)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1985 (age 38)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1983 (age 36)
Magic Johnson, 1982 (age 22)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1979 (age 32)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1978 (age 31)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1972 (age 35)
Jerry West, 1969 (age 31)
Jerry West, 1968 (age 30)
Dick Garmaker, 1957 (age 24)
Clyde Lovellette, 1956 (age 26)
Slater Martin, 1956 (age 30)
Slater Martin, 1955 (age 29)
Vern Mikkelsen, 1955 (age 26)
Jim Pollard, 1954 (age 31)
Vern Mikkelsen, 1953 (age 24)
Jim Pollard, 1952 (age 29)
Vern Mikkelsen, 1952 (age 23)
Vern Mikkelsen, 1951 (age 22)
All-NBA 3rd Team (9)
LeBron James, 2019 (age 34)
Dwight Howard, 2013 (age 27)
Pau Gasol, 2010 (age 30)
Pau Gasol, 2009 (age 29)
Kobe Bryant, 2005 (age 26)
Kobe Bryant, 1999 (age 20)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1997 (age 25)
James Worthy, 1991 (age 30)
James Worthy, 1990 (age 29)
All-Defensive 1st Team (23)
Kobe Bryant, 2011 (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, 2010 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2009 (age 30)
Kobe Bryant, 2008 (age 29)
Kobe Bryant, 2007 (age 28)
Kobe Bryant, 2006 (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, 2004 (age 25)
Kobe Bryant, 2003 (age 24)
Kobe Bryant, 2000 (age 21)
Michael Cooper, 1988 (age 32)
Michael Cooper, 1987 (age 31)
Michael Cooper, 1985 (age 29)
Michael Cooper, 1984 (age 28)
Michael Cooper, 1982 (age 26)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1981 (age 34)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1980 (age 33)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1979 (age 32)
Jerry West, 1973 (age 35)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1973 (age 36)
Jerry West, 1972 (age 34)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1972 (age 35)
Jerry West, 1971 (age 33)
Jerry West, 1970 (age 32)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (18)
Kobe Bryant, 2012 (age 33)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2003 (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, 2002 (age 23)
Kobe Bryant, 2001 (age 22)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2001 (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2000 (age 28)
Eddie Jones, 1998 (age 26)
AC Green, 1989 (age 25)
Michael Cooper, 1986 (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1984 (age 37)
Michael Cooper, 1983 (age 27)
Michael Cooper, 1981 (age 25)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1978 (age 31)
Don Chaney, 1977 (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977 (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1976 (age 29)
Jim Price, 1974 (age 24)
Jerry West, 1969 (age 31)
All-Rookie 1st Team (12)
Kyle Kuzma, 2018 (age 22)
Jordan Clarkson, 2015 (age 23)
Eddie Jones, 1995 (age 23)
Vlade Divac, 1990 (age 22)
Byron Scott, 1984 (age 23)
James Worthy, 1983 (age 22)
Magic Johnson, 1980 (age 20)
Norm Nixon, 1978 (age 22)
Brian Winters, 1975 (age 23)
Jim Price, 1973 (age 23)
Dick Garrett, 1970 (age 23)
Bill Hewitt, 1969 (age 24)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (6)
Lonzo Ball, 2018 (age 20)
Brandon Ingram, 2017 (age 19)
D’Angelo Russell, 2016 (age 20)
Kobe Bryant, 1997 (age 18)
Travis Knight, 1997 (age 22)
Nick Van Exel, 1994 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (3)
Del Harris, 1995
Pat Riley, 1990
Bill Sharman, 1972
Executive of the Year (1)
Jerry West, 1995
IBM Award (3)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2001 (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, 2000 (age 28)
Magic Johnson, 1984 (age 24)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (4)
Pau Gasol, 2012 (age 32)
Metta World Peace, 2011 (age 31)
Magic Johnson, 1992 (age 32)
Michael Cooper, 1986 (age 30)
NBA Community Assist Award (1)
Pau Gasol, 2012 (age 32)
