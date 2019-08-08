NBA awards: All the winners in league history

Below you can find all the NBA awards given in league history – including those who didn’t last too long.
MVP
2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 24)
2018: James Harden, Houston (age 28)
2017: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 28)
2016: Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 28)
2015: Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 27)
2014: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 25)
2013: LeBron James, Miami (age 28)
2012: LeBron James, Miami (age 27)
2011: Derrick Rose, Chicago (age 22)
2010: LeBron James, Cleveland (age 25)
2009: LeBron James, Cleveland (age 24)
2008: Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 29)
2007: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 29)
2006: Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 32)
2005: Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 31)
2004: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 28)
2003: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 27)
2002: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 26)
2001: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 26)
2000: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 28)
1999: Karl Malone, Utah (age 35)
1998: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 35)
1997: Karl Malone, Utah (age 33)
1996: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 33)
1995: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 29)
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 31)
1993: Charles Barkley, Phoenix (age 30)
1992: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 29)
1991: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 28)
1990: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 30)
1989: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 29)
1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 25)
1987: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 27)
1986: Larry Bird, Boston (age 29)
1985: Larry Bird, Boston (age 28)
1984: Larry Bird, Boston (age 27)
1983: Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 28)
1982: Moses Malone, Houston (age 27)
1981: Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 31)
1980: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 33)
1979: Moses Malone, Houston (age 24)
1978: Bill Walton, Portland (age 25)
1977: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 30)
1976: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 29)
1975: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo (age 23)
1974: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 27)
1973: Dave Cowens, Boston (age 24)
1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 25)
1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 24)
1970: Willis Reed, New York (age 28)
1969: Wes Unseld, Baltimore (age 23)
1968: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 31)
1967: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 30)
1966: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 29)
1965: Bill Russell, Boston (age 31)
1964: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 25)
1963: Bill Russell, Boston (age 29)
1962: Bill Russell, Boston (age 28)
1961: Bill Russell, Boston (age 27)
1960: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 23)
1959: Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 26)
1958: Bill Russell, Boston (age 24)
1957: Bob Cousy, Boston (age 28)
1956: Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 23)
Rookie of the Year
2019: Luka Doncic, Dallas (age 20)
2018: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia (age 21)
2017: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee (age 24)
2016: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota (age 20)
2015: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota (age 20)
2014: Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia (age 22)
2013: Damian Lillard, Portland (age 22)
2012: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland (age 20)
2011: Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 22)
2010: Tyreke Evans, Sacramento (age 20)
2009: Derrick Rose, Chicago (age 20)
2008: Kevin Durant, Seattle (age 19)
2007: Brandon Roy, Portland (age 22)
2006: Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 21)
2005: Emeka Okafor, Charlotte (age 22)
2004: LeBron James, Cleveland (age 19)
2003: Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 20)
2002: Pau Gasol, Memphis (age 21)
2001: Mike Miller, Orlando (age 21)
2000: Elton Brand, Chicago (age 21)
2000: Steve Francis, Houston (age 23)
1999: Vince Carter, Toronto (age 22)
1998: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 22)
1997: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 22)
1996: Damon Stoudamire, Toronto (age 22)
1995: Grant Hill, Detroit (age 22)
1995: Jason Kidd, Dallas (age 22)
1994: Chris Webber, Golden State (age 21)
1993: Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando (age 21)
1992: Larry Johnson, Charlotte (age 23)
1991: Derrick Coleman, New Jersey (age 24)
1990: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 24)
1989: Mitch Richmond, Golden State (age 24)
1988: Mark Jackson, New York (age 23)
1987: Chuck Person, Indiana (age 23)
1986: Patrick Ewing, New York (age 23)
1985: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 22)
1984: Ralph Sampson, Houston (age 23)
1983: Terry Cummings, San Diego (age 22)
1982: Buck Williams, New Jersey (age 22)
1981: Darrell Griffith, Utah (age 23)
1980: Larry Bird, Boston (age 23)
1979: Phil Ford, Kansas City (age 23)
1978: Walter Davis, Phoenix (age 23)
1977: Adrian Dantley, Buffalo (age 21)
1976: Alvan Adams, Phoenix (age 21)
1975: Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State (age 22)
1974: Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo (age 23)
1973: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo (age 21)
1972: Sidney Wicks, Portland (age 22)
1971: Dave Cowens, Boston (age 22)
1971: Geoff Petrie, Portland (age 23)
1970: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 23)
1969: Wes Unseld, Baltimore (age 23)
1968: Earl Monroe, Baltimore (age 23)
1967: Dave Bing, Detroit (age 23)
1966: Rick Barry, San Francisco (age 22)
1965: Willis Reed, New York (age 23)
1964: Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 24)
1963: Terry Dischinger, Chicago (age 22)
1962: Walt Bellamy, Chicago (age 22)
1961: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 22)
1960: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 23)
1959: Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis (age 24)
1958: Woody Sauldsberry, Philadelphia (age 23)
1957: Tommy Heinsohn, Boston (age 22)
1956: Maurice Stokes, Rochester (age 23)
1955: Bob Pettit, Milwaukee (age 22)
1953: Monk Meineke, Fort Wayne (age 22)
Sixth Man of the Year
2019: Lou Williams, LA Clippers (age 32)
2018: Lou Williams, LA Clippers (age 31)
2017: Eric Gordon, Houston (age 28)
2016: Jamal Crawford, LA Clippers (age 36)
2015: Lou Williams, Toronto (age 28)
2014: Jamal Crawford, LA Clippers (age 34)
2013: JR Smith, New York (age 27)
2012: James Harden, Oklahoma City (age 22)
2011: Lamar Odom, LA Lakers (age 31)
2010: Jamal Crawford, Atlanta (age 30)
2009: Jason Terry, Dallas (age 31)
2008: Manu Ginobili, San Antonio (age 30)
2007: Leandro Barbosa, Phoenix (age 24)
2006: Mike Miller, Memphis (age 26)
2005: Ben Gordon, Chicago (age 22)
2004: Antawn Jamison, Dallas (age 28)
2003: Bobby Jackson, Sacramento (age 30)
2002: Corliss Williamson, Detroit (age 28)
2001: Aaron McKie, Philadelphia (age 28)
2000: Rodney Rogers, Phoenix (age 29)
1999: Darrell Armstrong, Orlando (age 31)
1998: Danny Manning, Phoenix (age 32)
1997: John Starks, New York (age 31)
1996: Toni Kukoc, Chicago (age 27)
1995: Anthony Mason, New York (age 28)
1994: Dell Curry, Charlotte (age 30)
1993: Cliff Robinson, Portland (age 33)
1992: Detlef Schrempf, Indiana (age 29)
1991: Detlef Schrempf, Indiana (age 28)
1990: Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee (age 30)
1989: Eddie Johnson, Phoenix (age 30)
1988: Roy Tarpley, Dallas (age 23)
1987: Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee (age 27)
1986: Bill Walton, Boston (age 33)
1985: Kevin McHale, Boston (age 27)
1984: Kevin McHale, Boston (age 26)
1983: Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 31)
Most Improved Player
2019: Pascal Siakam, Toronto (age 25)
2018: Victor Oladipo, Indiana (age 26)
2017: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 22)
2016: CJ McCollum, Portland (age 24)
2015: Jimmy Butler, Chicago (age 25)
2014: Goran Dragic, Phoenix (age 28)
2013: Paul George, Indiana (age 23)
2012: Ryan Anderson, Orlando (age 24)
2011: Kevin Love, Minnesota (age 22)
2010: Aaron Brooks, Houston (age 25)
2009: Danny Granger, Indiana (age 26)
2008: Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando (age 29)
2007: Monta Ellis, Golden State (age 21)
2006: Boris Diaw, Phoenix (age 24)
2005: Bobby Simmons, LA Clippers (age 25)
2004: Zach Randolph, Portland (age 22)
2003: Gilbert Arenas, Golden State (age 21)
2002: Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana (age 23)
2001: Tracy McGrady, Orlando (age 22)
2000: Jalen Rose, Indiana (age 27)
1999: Darrell Armstrong, Orlando (age 31)
1998: Alan Henderson, Atlanta (age 25)
1997: Isaac Austin, Miami (age 27)
1996: George Muresan, Washington (age 25)
1995: Dana Barros, Philadelphia (age 28)
1994: Don MacLean, Washington (age 24)
1993: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Denver (age 24)
1992: Pervis Ellison, Washington (age 25)
1991: Scott Skiles, Orlando (age 27)
1990: Rony Seikaly, Miami (age 25)
1989: Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 23)
1988: Kevin Duckworth, Portland (age 24)
1987: Dale Ellis, Seattle (age 26)
1986: Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 23)
Finals MVP
2019: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto (age 28)
2018: Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 29)
2017: Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 28)
2016: LeBron James, Cleveland (age 31)
2015: Andre Iguodala, Golden State (age 31)
2014: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 23)
2013: LeBron James, Miami (age 28)
2012: LeBron James, Miami (age 27)
2011: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 33)
2010: Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 31)
2009: Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 30)
2008: Paul Pierce, Boston (age 30)
2007: Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 25)
2006: Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 24)
2005: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 29)
2004: Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 27)
2003: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 27)
2002: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 30)
2001: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 29)
2000: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 28)
1999: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 23)
1998: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 35)
1997: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 34)
1996: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 33)
1995: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 32)
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 31)
1993: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 30)
1992: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 29)
1991: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 28)
1990: Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 29)
1989: Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 26)
1988: James Worthy, LA Lakers (age 27)
1987: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 27)
1986: Larry Bird, Boston (age 29)
1985: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 38)
1984: Larry Bird, Boston (age 27)
1983: Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 28)
1982: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 22)
1981: Cedric Maxwell, Boston (age 25)
1980: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 20)
1979: Dennis Johnson, Seattle (age 24)
1978: Wes Unseld, Washington (age 32)
1977: Bill Walton, Portland (age 24)
1976: Jo Jo White, Boston (age 29)
1975: Rick Barry, Golden State (age 31)
1974: John Havlicek, Boston (age 34)
1973: Willis Reed, New York (age 31)
1972: Wilt Chamberlain, LA Lakers (age 35)
1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 24)
1970: Willis Reed, New York (age 28)
1969: Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 31)
All-NBA Teams
1st Team, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 24)
James Harden, Houston (age 29)
Nikola Jokic, Denver (age 24)
Paul George, Oklahoma City (age 29)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 31)
2nd Team, 2019
Damian Lillard, Portland (age 28)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (age 25)
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto (age 28)
Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 30)
Kyrie Irving, Boston (age 27)
3rd Team, 2019
Blake Griffin, Detroit (age 30)
Kemba Walker, Charlotte (age 29)
LeBron James, LA Lakers (age 34)
Rudy Gobert, Utah (age 27)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 30)
1st Team, 2018
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 25)
Damian Lillard, Portland (age 27)
James Harden, Houston (age 28)
Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 29)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 33)
2nd Team, 2018
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto (age 28)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 23)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (age 24)
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio (age 32)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 29)
3rd Team, 2018
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota (age 28)
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota (age 22)
Paul George, Oklahoma City (age 28)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 30)
Victor Oladipo, Indiana (age 26)
1st Team, 2017
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 24)
James Harden, Houston (age 27)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 26)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 32)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 28)
2nd Team, 2017
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 22)
Isaiah Thomas, Boston (age 28)
Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 28)
Rudy Gobert, Utah (age 25)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 29)
3rd Team, 2017
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (age 28)
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto (age 27)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 27)
Jimmy Butler, Chicago (age 27)
John Wall, Washington (age 26)
1st Team, 2016
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (age 27)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 25)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 31)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 27)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 28)
2nd Team, 2016
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 31)
Damian Lillard, Portland (age 25)
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento (age 25)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 26)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 27)
3rd Team, 2016
Andre Drummond, Detroit (age 22)
Klay Thompson, Golden State (age 26)
Kyle Lowry, Toronto (age 30)
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio (age 30)
Paul George, Indiana (age 26)
1st Team, 2015
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 22)
James Harden, Houston (age 25)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 30)
Marc Gasol, Memphis (age 30)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 27)
2nd Team, 2015
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 30)
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento (age 24)
LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland (age 29)
Pau Gasol, Chicago (age 35)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 26)
3rd Team, 2015
Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 26)
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (age 26)
Klay Thompson, Golden State (age 25)
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland (age 23)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 39)
1st Team, 2014
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 29)
James Harden, Houston (age 24)
Joakim Noah, Chicago (age 29)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 25)
LeBron James, Miami (age 29)
2nd Team, 2014
Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 25)
Dwight Howard, Houston (age 28)
Kevin Love, Minnesota (age 25)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 26)
Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 32)
3rd Team, 2014
Al Jefferson, Charlotte (age 29)
Damian Lillard, Portland (age 23)
Goran Dragic, Phoenix (age 28)
LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland (age 28)
Paul George, Indiana (age 24)
1st Team, 2013
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 28)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 24)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 34)
LeBron James, Miami (age 28)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 37)
2nd Team, 2013
Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 24)
Carmelo Anthony, New York (age 29)
Marc Gasol, Memphis (age 28)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 24)
Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 31)
3rd Team, 2013
David Lee, Golden State (age 30)
Dwight Howard, LA Lakers (age 27)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 31)
James Harden, Houston (age 23)
Paul George, Indiana (age 23)
1st Team, 2012
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 27)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 26)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 23)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 33)
LeBron James, Miami (age 27)
2nd Team, 2012
Andrew Bynum, LA Lakers (age 24)
Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 23)
Kevin Love, Minnesota (age 23)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 23)
Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 30)
3rd Team, 2012
Carmelo Anthony, New York (age 28)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 34)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 30)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 26)
Tyson Chandler, New York (age 29)
1st Team, 2011
Derrick Rose, Chicago (age 22)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 25)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 22)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 32)
LeBron James, Miami (age 26)
2nd Team, 2011
Amar’e Stoudemire, New York (age 28)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 33)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 29)
Pau Gasol, LA Lakers (age 31)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 22)
3rd Team, 2011
Al Horford, Atlanta (age 25)
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 26)
LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland (age 25)
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio (age 33)
Zach Randolph, Memphis (age 29)
1st Team, 2010
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 24)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 28)
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (age 21)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 31)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 25)
2nd Team, 2010
Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 27)
Carmelo Anthony, Denver (age 26)
Deron Williams, Utah (age 26)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 32)
Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 36)
3rd Team, 2010
Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee (age 25)
Brandon Roy, Portland (age 25)
Joe Johnson, Atlanta (age 29)
Pau Gasol, LA Lakers (age 30)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 34)
1st Team, 2009
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 31)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 23)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 30)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 24)
2nd Team, 2009
Brandon Roy, Portland (age 24)
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 24)
Paul Pierce, Boston (age 31)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 33)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 28)
3rd Team, 2009
Carmelo Anthony, Denver (age 25)
Chauncey Billups, Denver (age 32)
Pau Gasol, LA Lakers (age 29)
Shaquille O’Neal, Phoenix (age 37)
Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 27)
1st Team, 2008
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 23)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 22)
Kevin Garnett, Boston (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 29)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 23)
2nd Team, 2008
Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 25)
Deron Williams, Utah (age 24)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 30)
Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 34)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 32)
3rd Team, 2008
Carlos Boozer, Utah (age 26)
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio (age 30)
Paul Pierce, Boston (age 30)
Tracy McGrady, Houston (age 29)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 27)
1st Team, 2007
Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 24)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 29)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 28)
Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 33)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 31)
2nd Team, 2007
Chris Bosh, Toronto (age 23)
Gilbert Arenas, Washington (age 25)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 22)
Tracy McGrady, Houston (age 28)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 26)
3rd Team, 2007
Carmelo Anthony, Denver (age 23)
Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 30)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 21)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 25)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 31)
1st Team, 2006
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 28)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 27)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 21)
Shaquille O’Neal, Miami (age 34)
Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 32)
2nd Team, 2006
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 31)
Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 29)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 24)
Elton Brand, LA Clippers (age 27)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 30)
3rd Team, 2006
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 31)
Carmelo Anthony, Denver (age 22)
Gilbert Arenas, Washington (age 24)
Shawn Marion, Phoenix (age 28)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 25)
1st Team, 2005
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 30)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 27)
Shaquille O’Neal, Miami (age 33)
Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 31)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 29)
2nd Team, 2005
Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 22)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 23)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 29)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 20)
Ray Allen, Seattle (age 29)
3rd Team, 2005
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 30)
Gilbert Arenas, Washington (age 23)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 26)
Shawn Marion, Phoenix (age 27)
Tracy McGrady, Houston (age 26)
1st Team, 2004
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 31)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 28)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 25)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 32)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 28)
2nd Team, 2004
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 29)
Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana (age 25)
Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento (age 27)
Sam Cassell, Minnesota (age 34)
Tracy McGrady, Orlando (age 25)
3rd Team, 2004
Baron Davis, New Orleans (age 25)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 26)
Metta World Peace, Indiana (age 24)
Michael Redd, Milwaukee (age 24)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 23)
1st Team, 2003
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 24)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 31)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 27)
Tracy McGrady, Orlando (age 24)
2nd Team, 2003
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 28)
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 28)
Chris Webber, Sacramento (age 30)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 25)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 30)
3rd Team, 2003
Jamal Mashburn, New Orleans (age 30)
Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana (age 24)
Paul Pierce, Boston (age 25)
Stephon Marbury, Phoenix (age 26)
Steve Nash, Dallas (age 29)
1st Team, 2002
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 29)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 23)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 30)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 26)
Tracy McGrady, Orlando (age 23)
2nd Team, 2002
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 27)
Chris Webber, Sacramento (age 29)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 24)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 33)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 26)
3rd Team, 2002
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 27)
Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia (age 36)
Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana (age 23)
Paul Pierce, Boston (age 24)
Steve Nash, Dallas (age 28)
1st Team, 2001
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 26)
Chris Webber, Sacramento (age 28)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 28)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 29)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 25)
2nd Team, 2001
Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia (age 35)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 25)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 22)
Tracy McGrady, Orlando (age 22)
Vince Carter, Toronto (age 24)
3rd Team, 2001
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 35)
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 23)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 32)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 37)
Ray Allen, Milwaukee (age 25)
1st Team, 2000
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 31)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 27)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 24)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 28)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 24)
2nd Team, 2000
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 25)
Alonzo Mourning, Miami (age 30)
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 27)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 36)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 21)
3rd Team, 2000
Chris Webber, Sacramento (age 27)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 34)
Eddie Jones, Charlotte (age 28)
Stephon Marbury, New Jersey (age 23)
Vince Carter, Toronto (age 23)
1st Team, 1999
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 24)
Alonzo Mourning, Miami (age 29)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 26)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 35)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 23)
2nd Team, 1999
Chris Webber, Sacramento (age 26)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 30)
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 26)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 27)
Tim Hardaway, Miami (age 32)
3rd Team, 1999
Antonio McDyess, Denver (age 24)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 36)
John Stockton, Utah (age 37)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 23)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 20)
1st Team, 1998
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 29)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 34)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 35)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 26)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 22)
2nd Team, 1998
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 32)
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 25)
Rod Strickland, Washington (age 31)
Tim Hardaway, Miami (age 31)
Vin Baker, Seattle (age 26)
3rd Team, 1998
Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta (age 32)
Glen Rice, Charlotte (age 31)
Mitch Richmond, Sacramento (age 33)
Reggie Miller, Indiana (age 32)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 32)
1st Team, 1997
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 24)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 34)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 33)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 34)
Tim Hardaway, Miami (age 30)
2nd Team, 1997
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 28)
Glen Rice, Charlotte (age 30)
Mitch Richmond, Sacramento (age 32)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 34)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 31)
3rd Team, 1997
Anthony Mason, Charlotte (age 30)
John Stockton, Utah (age 35)
Penny Hardaway, Orlando (age 25)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 25)
Vin Baker, Milwaukee (age 25)
1st Team, 1996
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 30)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 32)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 33)
Penny Hardaway, Orlando (age 24)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 30)
2nd Team, 1996
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 27)
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 23)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 33)
John Stockton, Utah (age 34)
Shawn Kemp, Seattle (age 26)
3rd Team, 1996
Charles Barkley, Phoenix (age 33)
Juwan Howard, Washington (age 23)
Mitch Richmond, Sacramento (age 31)
Reggie Miller, Indiana (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando (age 24)
1st Team, 1995
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 29)
John Stockton, Utah (age 33)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 31)
Penny Hardaway, Orlando (age 23)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 29)
2nd Team, 1995
Charles Barkley, Phoenix (age 32)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 26)
Mitch Richmond, Sacramento (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando (age 23)
Shawn Kemp, Seattle (age 25)
3rd Team, 1995
Clyde Drexler, Houston (age 33)
Dennis Rodman, San Antonio (age 34)
Detlef Schrempf, Seattle (age 32)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 32)
Reggie Miller, Indiana (age 29)
1st Team, 1994
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 31)
John Stockton, Utah (age 32)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 30)
Latrell Sprewell, Golden State (age 23)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 28)
2nd Team, 1994
Charles Barkley, Phoenix (age 31)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 28)
Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 28)
Mitch Richmond, Sacramento (age 29)
Shawn Kemp, Seattle (age 24)
3rd Team, 1994
Derrick Coleman, New Jersey (age 27)
Dominique Wilkins, LA Clippers (age 34)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 25)
Mark Price, Cleveland (age 30)
Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando (age 22)
1st Team, 1993
Charles Barkley, Phoenix (age 30)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 30)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 29)
Mark Price, Cleveland (age 29)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 30)
2nd Team, 1993
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 33)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 30)
John Stockton, Utah (age 31)
Larry Johnson, Charlotte (age 24)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 30)
3rd Team, 1993
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 27)
Derrick Coleman, New Jersey (age 26)
Drazen Petrovic, New Jersey (age 28)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 27)
Tim Hardaway, Golden State (age 26)
1st Team, 1992
Chris Mullin, Golden State (age 28)
Clyde Drexler, Portland (age 30)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 26)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 28)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 29)
2nd Team, 1992
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 29)
John Stockton, Utah (age 30)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 29)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 26)
Tim Hardaway, Golden State (age 25)
3rd Team, 1992
Brad Daugherty, Cleveland (age 26)
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 31)
Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 26)
Kevin Willis, Atlanta (age 29)
Mark Price, Cleveland (age 28)
1st Team, 1991
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 28)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 25)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 27)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 31)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 28)
2nd Team, 1991
Chris Mullin, Golden State (age 27)
Clyde Drexler, Portland (age 29)
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 31)
Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 25)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 28)
3rd Team, 1991
Bernard King, Washington (age 34)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 28)
James Worthy, LA Lakers (age 30)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 28)
John Stockton, Utah (age 29)
1st Team, 1990
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 27)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 26)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 30)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 27)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 27)
2nd Team, 1990
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 27)
John Stockton, Utah (age 28)
Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 24)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 33)
Tom Chambers, Phoenix (age 31)
3rd Team, 1990
Chris Mullin, Golden State (age 26)
Clyde Drexler, Portland (age 28)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 24)
James Worthy, LA Lakers (age 29)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 27)
1st Team, 1989
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 26)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 26)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 25)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 29)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 26)
2nd Team, 1989
Chris Mullin, Golden State (age 25)
John Stockton, Utah (age 27)
Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 23)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 26)
Tom Chambers, Phoenix (age 30)
3rd Team, 1989
Dale Ellis, Seattle (age 28)
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 29)
Mark Price, Cleveland (age 25)
Robert Parish, Boston (age 35)
Terry Cummings, Milwaukee (age 28)
1st Team, 1988
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 25)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 25)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 31)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 28)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 25)
2nd Team, 1988
Clyde Drexler, Portland (age 26)
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 28)
John Stockton, Utah (age 26)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 24)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 25)
1st Team, 1987
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 24)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 29)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 30)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 27)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 24)
2nd Team, 1987
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 24)
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 27)
Fat Lever, Denver (age 26)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 26)
Moses Malone, Washington (age 32)
1st Team, 1986
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 26)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 25)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 39)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 29)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 26)
2nd Team, 1986
Alex English, Denver (age 32)
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 23)
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 23)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 23)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 28)
1st Team, 1985
Bernard King, New York (age 28)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 24)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 28)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 25)
Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 30)
2nd Team, 1985
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 38)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 22)
Ralph Sampson, Houston (age 24)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 27)
Terry Cummings, Milwaukee (age 24)
1st Team, 1984
Bernard King, New York (age 27)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 23)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 37)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 27)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 24)
2nd Team, 1984
Adrian Dantley, Utah (age 28)
Jim Paxson, Portland (age 26)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 34)
Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 29)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 26)
1st Team, 1983
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 33)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 26)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 23)
Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 28)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 25)
2nd Team, 1983
Alex English, Denver (age 29)
Buck Williams, New Jersey (age 23)
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 31)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 22)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 36)
1st Team, 1982
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 30)
Gus Williams, Seattle (age 28)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 32)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 25)
Moses Malone, Houston (age 27)
2nd Team, 1982
Alex English, Denver (age 28)
Bernard King, Golden State (age 25)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 22)
Robert Parish, Boston (age 28)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 24)
1st Team, 1981
Dennis Johnson, Phoenix (age 26)
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 29)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 34)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 24)
2nd Team, 1981
Adrian Dantley, Utah (age 25)
Marques Johnson, Milwaukee (age 25)
Moses Malone, Houston (age 26)
Otis Birdsong, Kansas City (age 25)
Tiny Archibald, Boston (age 32)
1st Team, 1980
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 28)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 33)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 23)
Paul Westphal, Phoenix (age 29)
2nd Team, 1980
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 27)
Dennis Johnson, Seattle (age 25)
Gus Williams, Seattle (age 26)
Marques Johnson, Milwaukee (age 24)
Moses Malone, Houston (age 25)
1st Team, 1979
Elvin Hayes, Washington (age 33)
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 27)
Marques Johnson, Milwaukee (age 23)
Moses Malone, Houston (age 24)
Paul Westphal, Phoenix (age 28)
2nd Team, 1979
Bob Dandridge, Washington (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 32)
Phil Ford, Kansas City (age 23)
Walter Davis, Phoenix (age 24)
World B. Free, San Diego (age 25)
1st Team, 1978
Bill Walton, Portland (age 25)
David Thompson, Denver (age 23)
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 26)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 28)
Truck Robinson, New Orleans (age 26)
2nd Team, 1978
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 31)
Maurice Lucas, Portland (age 26)
Paul Westphal, Phoenix (age 27)
Pete Maravich, New Orleans (age 31)
Walter Davis, Phoenix (age 23)
1st Team, 1977
David Thompson, Denver (age 22)
Elvin Hayes, Washington (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 30)
Paul Westphal, Phoenix (age 26)
Pete Maravich, New Orleans (age 30)
2nd Team, 1977
Bill Walton, Portland (age 24)
George Gervin, San Antonio (age 25)
George McGinnis, Philadelphia (age 26)
Jo Jo White, Boston (age 30)
Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 27)
1st Team, 1976
George McGinnis, Philadelphia (age 25)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 29)
Pete Maravich, New Orleans (age 29)
Rick Barry, Golden State (age 32)
Tiny Archibald, Kansas City (age 27)
2nd Team, 1976
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 27)
Elvin Hayes, Washington (age 30)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 36)
Phil Smith, Golden State (age 24)
Randy Smith, Buffalo (age 27)
1st Team, 1975
Bob McAdoo, Buffalo (age 23)
Elvin Hayes, Washington (age 29)
Rick Barry, Golden State (age 31)
Tiny Archibald, Kansas City-Omaha (age 26)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 30)
2nd Team, 1975
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 26)
Jo Jo White, Boston (age 28)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 35)
Phil Chenier, Washington (age 24)
Spencer Haywood, Seattle (age 26)
1st Team, 1974
Gail Goodrich, LA Lakers (age 31)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 34)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 27)
Rick Barry, Golden State (age 30)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 29)
2nd Team, 1974
Bob McAdoo, Buffalo (age 22)
Dave Bing, Detroit (age 30)
Elvin Hayes, Capital (age 28)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 27)
Spencer Haywood, Seattle (age 25)
1st Team, 1973
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 35)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 33)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 26)
Spencer Haywood, Seattle (age 24)
Tiny Archibald, Kansas City-Omaha (age 24)
2nd Team, 1973
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 24)
Elvin Hayes, Baltimore (age 27)
Pete Maravich, Atlanta (age 26)
Rick Barry, Golden State (age 29)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 28)
1st Team, 1972
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 34)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 32)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 25)
Spencer Haywood, Seattle (age 23)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 27)
2nd Team, 1972
Archie Clark, Baltimore (age 30)
Billy Cunningham, Philadelphia (age 29)
Bob Love, Chicago (age 29)
Tiny Archibald, Cincinnati (age 23)
Wilt Chamberlain, LA Lakers (age 35)
1st Team, 1971
Billy Cunningham, Philadelphia (age 28)
Dave Bing, Detroit (age 27)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 33)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 24)
2nd Team, 1971
Bob Love, Chicago (age 28)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 32)
Oscar Robertson, Milwaukee (age 32)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 26)
Willis Reed, New York (age 29)
1st Team, 1970
Billy Cunningham, Philadelphia (age 27)
Connie Hawkins, Phoenix (age 27)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 32)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 25)
Willis Reed, New York (age 28)
2nd Team, 1970
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 31)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 23)
Lou Hudson, Atlanta (age 25)
1st Team, 1969
Billy Cunningham, Philadelphia (age 26)
Earl Monroe, Baltimore (age 24)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 34)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 30)
Wes Unseld, Baltimore (age 23)
2nd Team, 1969
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 28)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 33)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 31)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 29)
Willis Reed, New York (age 27)
1st Team, 1968
Dave Bing, Detroit (age 24)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 33)
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 28)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 29)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 31)
2nd Team, 1968
Bill Russell, Boston (age 34)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 32)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 30)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 28)
Willis Reed, New York (age 26)
1st Team, 1967
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 32)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 29)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 28)
Rick Barry, San Francisco (age 23)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 30)
2nd Team, 1967
Bill Russell, Boston (age 33)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 31)
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 27)
Sam Jones, Boston (age 34)
Willis Reed, New York (age 25)
1st Team, 1966
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 26)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 28)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 27)
Rick Barry, San Francisco (age 22)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 29)
2nd Team, 1966
Bill Russell, Boston (age 32)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 27)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 30)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 26)
Sam Jones, Boston (age 33)
1st Team, 1965
Bill Russell, Boston (age 31)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 30)
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 25)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 27)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 26)
2nd Team, 1965
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 32)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 26)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 29)
Sam Jones, Boston (age 32)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 28)
1st Team, 1964
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 31)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 29)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 26)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 25)
Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco (age 27)
2nd Team, 1964
Bill Russell, Boston (age 30)
Hal Greer, Philadelphia (age 28)
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 24)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 24)
Tommy Heinsohn, Boston (age 29)
1st Team, 1963
Bill Russell, Boston (age 29)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 30)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 28)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 25)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 24)
2nd Team, 1963
Bailey Howell, Detroit (age 26)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 34)
Hal Greer, Syracuse (age 27)
Tommy Heinsohn, Boston (age 28)
Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco (age 26)
1st Team, 1962
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 29)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 27)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 24)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 23)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 25)
2nd Team, 1962
Bill Russell, Boston (age 28)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 33)
Jack Twyman, Cincinnati (age 28)
Richie Guerin, New York (age 30)
Tommy Heinsohn, Boston (age 27)
1st Team, 1961
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 32)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 28)
Elgin Baylor, LA Lakers (age 26)
Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati (age 22)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 24)
2nd Team, 1961
Bill Russell, Boston (age 27)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 33)
Gene Shue, Detroit (age 29)
Larry Costello, Syracuse (age 30)
Tommy Heinsohn, Boston (age 26)
1st Team, 1960
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 31)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 27)
Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis (age 25)
Gene Shue, Detroit (age 28)
Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia (age 23)
2nd Team, 1960
Bill Russell, Boston (age 26)
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 34)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 32)
Jack Twyman, Cincinnati (age 26)
Richie Guerin, New York (age 28)
1st Team, 1959
Bill Russell, Boston (age 25)
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 33)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 30)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 26)
Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis (age 24)
2nd Team, 1959
Cliff Hagan, St. Louis (age 27)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 31)
Paul Arizin, Philadelphia (age 31)
Richie Guerin, New York (age 27)
Slater Martin, St. Louis (age 33)
1st Team, 1958
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 32)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 29)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 25)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 30)
George Yardley, Detroit (age 29)
2nd Team, 1958
Bill Russell, Boston (age 24)
Cliff Hagan, St. Louis (age 26)
Maurice Stokes, Cincinnati (age 25)
Slater Martin, St. Louis (age 32)
Tom Gola, Philadelphia (age 25)
1st Team, 1957
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 31)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 28)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 24)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 29)
Paul Arizin, Philadelphia (age 29)
2nd Team, 1957
Dick Garmaker, Minneapolis (age 24)
George Yardley, Fort Wayne (age 28)
Maurice Stokes, Rochester (age 24)
Neil Johnston, Philadelphia (age 28)
Slater Martin, St. Louis (age 31)
1st Team, 1956
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 30)
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 27)
Bob Pettit, St. Louis (age 23)
Neil Johnston, Philadelphia (age 27)
Paul Arizin, Philadelphia (age 28)
2nd Team, 1956
Clyde Lovellette, Minneapolis (age 26)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 28)
Jack George, Philadelphia (age 27)
Maurice Stokes, Rochester (age 23)
Slater Martin, Minneapolis (age 30)
1st Team, 1955
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 26)
Bob Pettit, Milwaukee (age 22)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 27)
Larry Foust, Fort Wayne (age 27)
Neil Johnston, Philadelphia (age 26)
2nd Team, 1955
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 29)
Harry Gallatin, New York (age 28)
Paul Seymour, Syracuse (age 27)
Slater Martin, Minneapolis (age 29)
Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis (age 26)
1st Team, 1954
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 25)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 26)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 30)
Harry Gallatin, New York (age 27)
Neil Johnston, Philadelphia (age 25)
2nd Team, 1954
Bobby Wanzer, Rochester (age 33)
Carl Braun, New York (age 26)
Ed Macauley, Boston (age 26)
Jim Pollard, Minneapolis (age 31)
Paul Seymour, Syracuse (age 26)
1st Team, 1953
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 24)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 25)
Ed Macauley, Boston (age 25)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 29)
Neil Johnston, Philadelphia (age 24)
2nd Team, 1953
Andy Phillip, Fort Wayne (age 31)
Bill Sharman, Boston (age 27)
Bob Davies, Rochester (age 33)
Bobby Wanzer, Rochester (age 32)
Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis (age 24)
1st Team, 1952
Bob Cousy, Boston (age 23)
Bob Davies, Rochester (age 32)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 24)
Ed Macauley, Boston (age 24)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 28)
Paul Arizin, Philadelphia (age 24)
2nd Team, 1952
Andy Phillip, Philadelphia (age 30)
Bobby Wanzer, Rochester (age 31)
Jim Pollard, Minneapolis (age 29)
Larry Foust, Fort Wayne (age 24)
Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis (age 23)
1st Team, 1951
Alex Groza, Indianapolis (age 24)
Bob Davies, Rochester (age 31)
Ed Macauley, Boston (age 23)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 27)
Ralph Beard, Indianapolis (age 23)
2nd Team, 1951
Dick McGuire, New York (age 25)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 23)
Frankie Brian, Tri-Cities (age 28)
Joe Fulks, Philadelphia (age 29)
Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis (age 22)
1st Team, 1950
Alex Groza, Indianapolis (age 23)
Bob Davies, Rochester (age 30)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 26)
Jim Pollard, Minneapolis (age 27)
Max Zaslofsky, Chicago (age 24)
2nd Team, 1950
Al Cervi, Syracuse (age 33)
Dolph Schayes, Syracuse (age 22)
Frank Brian, Anderson (age 27)
Fred Schaus, Fort Wayne (age 25)
Ralph Beard, Indianapolis (age 22)
1st Team, 1949
Bob Davies, Rochester (age 29)
George Mikan, Minneapolis (age 25)
Jim Pollard, Minneapolis (age 26)
Joe Fulks, Philadelphia (age 27)
Max Zaslofsky, Chicago (age 23)
2nd Team, 1949
Arnie Risen, Rochester (age 24)
Bob Feerick, Washington (age 29)
Bones McKinney, Washington (age 30)
Johnny Logan, St. Louis (age 28)
Ken Sailors, Providence (age 28)
1st Team, 1948
Bob Feerick, Washington (age 28)
Ed Sadowski, Boston (age 30)
Howie Dallmar, Philadelphia (age 26)
Joe Fulks, Philadelphia (age 26)
Max Zaslofsky, Chicago (age 22)
2nd Team, 1948
Buddy Jeannette, Baltimore (age 30)
Carl Braun, New York (age 20)
Fred Scolari, Washington (age 26)
Johnny Logan, St. Louis (age 27)
Stan Miasek, Chicago (age 23)
1st Team, 1947
Bob Feerick, Washington (age 27)
Bones McKinney, Washington (age 28)
Joe Fulks, Philadelphia (age 25)
Max Zaslofsky, Chicago (age 21)
Stan Miasek, Detroit (age 22)
2nd Team, 1947
Chick Halbert, Chicago (age 28)
Ernie Calverley, Providence (age 23)
Frank Baumholtz, Cleveland (age 28)
Fred Scolari, Washington (age 25)
Johnny Logan, St. Louis (age 26)
All-Defensive Teams
1st Team, 2019
Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee (age 29)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 24)
Marcus Smart, Boston (age 25)
Paul George, Oklahoma City (age 29)
Rudy Gobert, Utah (age 27)
2nd Team, 2019
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 29)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (age 25)
Jrue Holiday, New Orleans (age 29)
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto (age 28)
Klay Thompson, Golden State (age 29)
1st Team, 2018
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 25)
Jrue Holiday, New Orleans (age 28)
Robert Covington, Philadelphia (age 27)
Rudy Gobert, Utah (age 26)
Victor Oladipo, Indiana (age 26)
2nd Team, 2018
Al Horford, Boston (age 32)
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio (age 21)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 28)
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota (age 28)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (age 24)
1st Team, 2017
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 32)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 27)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 26)
Patrick Beverley, Houston (age 28)
Rudy Gobert, Utah (age 25)
2nd Team, 2017
Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City (age 25)
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 24)
Danny Green, San Antonio (age 30)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 22)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 35)
1st Team, 2016
Avery Bradley, Boston (age 25)
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 31)
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (age 27)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 26)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 25)
2nd Team, 2016
Hassan Whiteside, Miami (age 27)
Jimmy Butler, Chicago (age 26)
Paul George, Indiana (age 26)
Paul Millsap, Atlanta (age 31)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 34)
1st Team, 2015
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 30)
DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers (age 26)
Draymond Green, Golden State (age 25)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 24)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 33)
2nd Team, 2015
Andrew Bogut, Golden State (age 30)
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 22)
Jimmy Butler, Chicago (age 25)
John Wall, Washington (age 24)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 39)
1st Team, 2014
Andre Iguodala, Golden State (age 30)
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 29)
Joakim Noah, Chicago (age 29)
Paul George, Indiana (age 24)
Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City (age 24)
2nd Team, 2014
Jimmy Butler, Chicago (age 24)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 23)
LeBron James, Miami (age 29)
Patrick Beverley, Houston (age 25)
Roy Hibbert, Indiana (age 27)
1st Team, 2013
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 28)
Joakim Noah, Chicago (age 28)
LeBron James, Miami (age 28)
Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City (age 23)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 31)
Tyson Chandler, New York (age 30)
2nd Team, 2013
Avery Bradley, Boston (age 22)
Marc Gasol, Memphis (age 28)
Mike Conley, Memphis (age 25)
Paul George, Indiana (age 23)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 37)
1st Team, 2012
Chris Paul, LA Clippers (age 27)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 26)
LeBron James, Miami (age 27)
Serge Ibaka, Oklahoma City (age 22)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 30)
2nd Team, 2012
Kevin Garnett, Boston (age 36)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 33)
Luol Deng, Chicago (age 27)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 26)
Tyson Chandler, New York (age 29)
1st Team, 2011
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 25)
Kevin Garnett, Boston (age 35)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 32)
LeBron James, Miami (age 26)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 25)
2nd Team, 2011
Andre Iguodala, Philadelphia (age 27)
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 26)
Joakim Noah, Chicago (age 26)
Tony Allen, Memphis (age 29)
Tyson Chandler, Dallas (age 28)
1st Team, 2010
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 24)
Gerald Wallace, Charlotte (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 31)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 25)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 24)
2nd Team, 2010
Anderson Varejao, Cleveland (age 27)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 28)
Josh Smith, Atlanta (age 24)
Thabo Sefolosha, Oklahoma City (age 26)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 34)
1st Team, 2009
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 24)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 23)
Kevin Garnett, Boston (age 33)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 30)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 24)
2nd Team, 2009
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 27)
Metta World Peace, Houston (age 29)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 23)
Shane Battier, Houston (age 30)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 33)
1st Team, 2008
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 37)
Kevin Garnett, Boston (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 29)
Marcus Camby, Denver (age 34)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 32)
2nd Team, 2008
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 23)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 22)
Raja Bell, Phoenix (age 31)
Shane Battier, Houston (age 29)
Tayshaun Prince, Detroit (age 28)
1st Team, 2007
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 36)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 28)
Marcus Camby, Denver (age 33)
Raja Bell, Phoenix (age 30)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 31)
2nd Team, 2007
Ben Wallace, Chicago (age 32)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 34)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 31)
Kirk Hinrich, Chicago (age 26)
Tayshaun Prince, Detroit (age 27)
1st Team, 2006
Andrei Kirilenko, Utah (age 25)
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 31)
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 35)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 33)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 27)
Metta World Peace, Sacramento (age 26)
2nd Team, 2006
Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 29)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 30)
Marcus Camby, Denver (age 32)
Tayshaun Prince, Detroit (age 26)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 30)
1st Team, 2005
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 30)
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 34)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 29)
Larry Hughes, Washington (age 26)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 29)
2nd Team, 2005
Andrei Kirilenko, Utah (age 24)
Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 28)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 23)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 32)
Marcus Camby, Denver (age 31)
Tayshaun Prince, Detroit (age 25)
1st Team, 2004
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 29)
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 33)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 28)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 25)
Metta World Peace, Indiana (age 24)
2nd Team, 2004
Andrei Kirilenko, Utah (age 23)
Doug Christie, Sacramento (age 34)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 31)
Theo Ratliff, Portland (age 31)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 28)
1st Team, 2003
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 28)
Doug Christie, Sacramento (age 33)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 27)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 24)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 27)
2nd Team, 2003
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 32)
Eric Snow, Philadelphia (age 30)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 30)
Metta World Peace, Indiana (age 23)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 31)
1st Team, 2002
Ben Wallace, Detroit (age 27)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 33)
Jason Kidd, New Jersey (age 29)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 26)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 26)
2nd Team, 2002
Bruce Bowen, San Antonio (age 31)
Cliff Robinson, Detroit (age 42)
Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia (age 36)
Doug Christie, Sacramento (age 32)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 23)
1st Team, 2001
Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia (age 35)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 32)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 28)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 25)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 25)
2nd Team, 2001
Bruce Bowen, Miami (age 30)
Doug Christie, Sacramento (age 31)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 22)
PJ Brown, Charlotte (age 31)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 29)
1st Team, 2000
Alonzo Mourning, Miami (age 30)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 31)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 24)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 21)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 24)
2nd Team, 2000
Cliff Robinson, Phoenix (age 40)
Eddie Jones, Charlotte (age 28)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 27)
Scottie Pippen, Portland (age 34)
Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 28)
1st Team, 1999
Alonzo Mourning, Miami (age 29)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 30)
Jason Kidd, Phoenix (age 26)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 35)
Scottie Pippen, Houston (age 33)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 23)
2nd Team, 1999
Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta (age 33)
Eddie Jones, Charlotte (age 27)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 32)
PJ Brown, Miami (age 29)
Theo Ratliff, Philadelphia (age 26)
1st Team, 1998
Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta (age 32)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 29)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 34)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 35)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 32)
2nd Team, 1998
Charles Oakley, New York (age 34)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 32)
Eddie Jones, LA Lakers (age 26)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 31)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 22)
1st Team, 1997
Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta (age 31)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 28)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 33)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 34)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 31)
2nd Team, 1997
Anthony Mason, Charlotte (age 30)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 34)
John Stockton, Utah (age 35)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 30)
PJ Brown, Miami (age 27)
1st Team, 1996
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 30)
Dennis Rodman, Chicago (age 35)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 27)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 33)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 30)
2nd Team, 1996
Bobby Phills, Cleveland (age 26)
Derrick McKey, Indiana (age 29)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 33)
Horace Grant, Orlando (age 31)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 29)
1st Team, 1995
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 29)
Dennis Rodman, San Antonio (age 34)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 26)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 28)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 29)
2nd Team, 1995
Derrick McKey, Indiana (age 28)
Dikembe Mutombo, Denver (age 29)
Horace Grant, Orlando (age 30)
John Stockton, Utah (age 33)
Nate McMillan, Seattle (age 30)
1st Team, 1994
Charles Oakley, New York (age 30)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 25)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 31)
Mookie Blaylock, Atlanta (age 27)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 28)
2nd Team, 1994
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 28)
Dennis Rodman, San Antonio (age 33)
Horace Grant, Chicago (age 29)
Latrell Sprewell, Golden State (age 23)
Nate McMillan, Seattle (age 29)
1st Team, 1993
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 32)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 30)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 30)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 30)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 27)
2nd Team, 1993
Dan Majerle, Phoenix (age 27)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 27)
Horace Grant, Chicago (age 28)
John Starks, New York (age 27)
Larry Nance, Cleveland (age 34)
1st Team, 1992
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 26)
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 31)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 29)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 29)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 26)
2nd Team, 1992
Buck Williams, Portland (age 32)
John Stockton, Utah (age 30)
Larry Nance, Cleveland (age 33)
Micheal Williams, Indiana (age 25)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 29)
1st Team, 1991
Alvin Robertson, Milwaukee (age 28)
Buck Williams, Portland (age 31)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 25)
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 30)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 28)
2nd Team, 1991
Dan Majerle, Phoenix (age 25)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 28)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 28)
John Stockton, Utah (age 29)
Scottie Pippen, Chicago (age 25)
1st Team, 1990
Buck Williams, Portland (age 30)
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 29)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 27)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 27)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 27)
2nd Team, 1990
Alvin Robertson, Milwaukee (age 27)
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 24)
Derek Harper, Dallas (age 28)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 32)
Rick Mahorn, Philadelphia (age 31)
1st Team, 1989
Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 28)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 26)
Larry Nance, Cleveland (age 30)
Mark Eaton, Utah (age 32)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 26)
2nd Team, 1989
AC Green, LA Lakers (age 25)
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 26)
John Stockton, Utah (age 27)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 31)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 26)
1st Team, 1988
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 25)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 30)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 32)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 25)
Rodney McCray, Houston (age 26)
2nd Team, 1988
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 25)
Buck Williams, New Jersey (age 28)
Fat Lever, Denver (age 27)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 24)
Mark Eaton, Utah (age 31)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 25)
1st Team, 1987
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 24)
Dennis Johnson, Boston (age 32)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 24)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 29)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 31)
2nd Team, 1987
Derek Harper, Dallas (age 25)
Mark Eaton, Utah (age 30)
Mo Cheeks, Philadelphia (age 30)
Paul Pressey, Milwaukee (age 28)
Rodney McCray, Houston (age 25)
1st Team, 1986
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 28)
Mark Eaton, Utah (age 29)
Mo Cheeks, Philadelphia (age 29)
Paul Pressey, Milwaukee (age 27)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 28)
2nd Team, 1986
Alvin Robertson, San Antonio (age 23)
Bill Hanzlik, Denver (age 28)
Dennis Johnson, Boston (age 31)
Manute Bol, Washington (age 23)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 30)
1st Team, 1985
Mark Eaton, Utah (age 28)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 29)
Mo Cheeks, Philadelphia (age 28)
Paul Pressey, Milwaukee (age 26)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 27)
2nd Team, 1985
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 33)
Danny Vranes, Seattle (age 26)
Dennis Johnson, Boston (age 30)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 22)
TR Dunn, Denver (age 30)
1st Team, 1984
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 32)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 28)
Mo Cheeks, Philadelphia (age 27)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 26)
Tree Rollins, Atlanta (age 31)
2nd Team, 1984
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 31)
Dennis Johnson, Boston (age 29)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 37)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 27)
TR Dunn, Denver (age 29)
1st Team, 1983
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 31)
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 30)
Dennis Johnson, Phoenix (age 28)
Mo Cheeks, Philadelphia (age 26)
Moses Malone, Philadelphia (age 28)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 25)
2nd Team, 1983
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 25)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 26)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 27)
TR Dunn, Denver (age 28)
Tree Rollins, Atlanta (age 30)
1st Team, 1982
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 30)
Caldwell Jones, Philadelphia (age 31)
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 29)
Dennis Johnson, Phoenix (age 27)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 26)
2nd Team, 1982
Jack Sikma, Seattle (age 26)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 25)
Lonnie Shelton, Seattle (age 26)
Quinn Buckner, Milwaukee (age 27)
Sidney Moncrief, Milwaukee (age 24)
1st Team, 1981
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 29)
Caldwell Jones, Philadelphia (age 30)
Dennis Johnson, Phoenix (age 26)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 34)
Micheal Ray Richardson, New York (age 26)
2nd Team, 1981
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 28)
Dudley Bradley, Indiana (age 24)
George Johnson, San Antonio (age 24)
Kermit Washington, Portland (age 29)
Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 25)
Quinn Buckner, Milwaukee (age 26)
1st Team, 1980
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 28)
Dan Roundfield, Atlanta (age 27)
Dennis Johnson, Seattle (age 25)
Don Buse, Phoenix (age 29)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 33)
Micheal Ray Richardson, New York (age 25)
2nd Team, 1980
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 31)
Eddie Johnson, Atlanta (age 25)
Kermit Washington, Portland (age 28)
Quinn Buckner, Milwaukee (age 25)
Scott Wedman, Kansas City (age 27)
1st Team, 1979
Bob Dandridge, Washington (age 31)
Bobby Jones, Philadelphia (age 27)
Dennis Johnson, Seattle (age 24)
Don Buse, Phoenix (age 28)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 32)
2nd Team, 1979
Eddie Johnson, Atlanta (age 24)
Lionel Hollins, Portland (age 25)
ML Carr, Detroit (age 28)
Maurice Lucas, Portland (age 27)
Moses Malone, Houston (age 24)
1st Team, 1978
Bill Walton, Portland (age 25)
Bobby Jones, Denver (age 26)
Don Buse, Phoenix (age 27)
Lionel Hollins, Portland (age 24)
Maurice Lucas, Portland (age 26)
2nd Team, 1978
Artis Gilmore, Chicago (age 28)
Bob Gross, Portland (age 24)
EC Coleman, Golden State (age 27)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 31)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 31)
Quinn Buckner, Milwaukee (age 23)
1st Team, 1977
Bill Walton, Portland (age 24)
Bobby Jones, Denver (age 25)
Don Buse, Indiana (age 26)
EC Coleman, New Orleans (age 26)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 30)
2nd Team, 1977
Brian Taylor, Kansas City (age 26)
Don Chaney, LA Lakers (age 31)
Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State (age 24)
Jim Brewer, Cleveland (age 25)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 30)
1st Team, 1976
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 27)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 36)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 29)
Paul Silas, Boston (age 32)
Slick Watts, Seattle (age 24)
2nd Team, 1976
Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State (age 23)
Jim Brewer, Cleveland (age 24)
Jim Cleamons, Cleveland (age 26)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LA Lakers (age 29)
Phil Smith, Golden State (age 24)
1st Team, 1975
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 33)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 35)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 28)
Paul Silas, Boston (age 31)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 30)
2nd Team, 1975
Bob Love, Chicago (age 32)
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 26)
Don Chaney, Boston (age 29)
Elvin Hayes, Washington (age 29)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 28)
1st Team, 1974
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 33)
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 32)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 34)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 27)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 27)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 29)
2nd Team, 1974
Bob Love, Chicago (age 31)
Dick Van Arsdale, Phoenix (age 31)
Don Chaney, Boston (age 28)
Elvin Hayes, Capital (age 28)
Jim Price, LA Lakers (age 24)
Nate Thurmond, Golden State (age 32)
1st Team, 1973
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 32)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 35)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 33)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 28)
Wilt Chamberlain, LA Lakers (age 36)
2nd Team, 1973
Don Chaney, Boston (age 27)
Mike Riordan, Baltimore (age 27)
Nate Thurmond, Golden State (age 31)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 26)
Paul Silas, Boston (age 29)
1st Team, 1972
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 31)
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 30)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 34)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 32)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 27)
Wilt Chamberlain, LA Lakers (age 35)
2nd Team, 1972
Bob Love, Chicago (age 29)
Don Chaney, Boston (age 26)
Nate Thurmond, Golden State (age 30)
Norm Van Lier, Chicago (age 25)
Paul Silas, Phoenix (age 28)
1st Team, 1971
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 30)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 32)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 33)
Nate Thurmond, San Francisco (age 29)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 26)
2nd Team, 1971
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 29)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 31)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 24)
Norm Van Lier, Cincinnati (age 24)
Paul Silas, Phoenix (age 27)
1st Team, 1970
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 29)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 31)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 32)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 25)
Willis Reed, New York (age 28)
2nd Team, 1970
Bill Bridges, Atlanta (age 31)
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 28)
Joe Caldwell, Atlanta (age 28)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 30)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 23)
Oscar Robertson, Milwaukee (age 31)
1st Team, 1969
Bill Russell, Boston (age 35)
Dave DeBusschere, New York (age 28)
Jerry Sloan, Chicago (age 27)
Nate Thurmond, San Francisco (age 27)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 24)
2nd Team, 1969
Bill Bridges, St. Louis (age 30)
Jerry West, LA Lakers (age 31)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 29)
Rudy LaRusso, San Francisco (age 31)
Satch Sanders, Boston (age 30)
All-Rookie Teams
1st Team, 2019
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix (age 20)
Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis (age 19)
Luka Doncic, Dallas (age 20)
Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento (age 20)
Trae Young, Atlanta (age 20)
2nd Team, 2019
Collin Sexton, Cleveland (age 20)
Kevin Huerter, Atlanta (age 20)
Landry Shamet, LA Clippers (age 22)
Mitchell Robinson, New York (age 21)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers (age 20)
1st Team, 2018
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia (age 21)
Donovan Mitchell, Utah (age 21)
Jayson Tatum, Boston (age 20)
Kyle Kuzma, LA Lakers (age 22)
Lauri Markkanen, Chicago (age 21)
2nd Team, 2018
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento (age 25)
Dennis Smith, Dallas (age 20)
John Collins, Atlanta (age 20)
Josh Jackson, Phoenix (age 21)
Lonzo Ball, LA Lakers (age 20)
1st Team, 2017
Buddy Hield, Sacramento (age 24)
Dario Saric, Philadelphia (age 23)
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (age 23)
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee (age 24)
Willy Hernangomez, New York (age 23)
2nd Team, 2017
Brandon Ingram, LA Lakers (age 19)
Jamal Murray, Denver (age 20)
Jaylen Brown, Boston (age 20)
Marquese Chriss, Phoenix (age 20)
Yogi Ferrell, Dallas (age 24)
1st Team, 2016
Devin Booker, Phoenix (age 19)
Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia (age 20)
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota (age 20)
Kristaps Porzingis, New York (age 20)
Nikola Jokic, Denver (age 21)
2nd Team, 2016
D’Angelo Russell, LA Lakers (age 20)
Emmanuel Mudiay, Denver (age 20)
Justise Winslow, Miami (age 20)
Myles Turner, Indiana (age 20)
Willie Cauley-Stein, Sacramento (age 22)
1st Team, 2015
Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota (age 20)
Elfrid Payton, Orlando (age 21)
Jordan Clarkson, LA Lakers (age 23)
Nerlens Noel, Philadelphia (age 21)
Nikola Mirotic, Chicago (age 24)
2nd Team, 2015
Bojan Bogdanovic, Brooklyn (age 26)
Jusuf Nurkic, Denver (age 20)
Langston Galloway, New York (age 23)
Marcus Smart, Boston (age 21)
Zach LaVine, Minnesota (age 20)
1st Team, 2014
Mason Plumlee, Brooklyn (age 24)
Michael Carter-Williams, Philadelphia (age 22)
Tim Hardaway Jr, New York (age 22)
Trey Burke, Utah (age 21)
Victor Oladipo, Orlando (age 22)
2nd Team, 2014
Cody Zeller, Charlotte (age 21)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (age 19)
Gorgui Dieng, Minnesota (age 24)
Kelly Olynyk, Boston (age 23)
Steven Adams, Oklahoma City (age 20)
1st Team, 2013
Anthony Davis, New Orleans (age 20)
Bradley Beal, Washington (age 20)
Damian Lillard, Portland (age 22)
Dion Waiters, Cleveland (age 21)
Harrison Barnes, Golden State (age 21)
2nd Team, 2013
Andre Drummond, Detroit (age 19)
Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto (age 21)
Kyle Singler, Detroit (age 25)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte (age 19)
Tyler Zeller, Cleveland (age 23)
1st Team, 2012
Brandon Knight, Detroit (age 20)
Iman Shumpert, New York (age 22)
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio (age 21)
Kenneth Faried, Denver (age 22)
Klay Thompson, Golden State (age 22)
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland (age 20)
Ricky Rubio, Minnesota (age 21)
2nd Team, 2012
Chandler Parsons, Houston (age 23)
Derrick Williams, Minnesota (age 21)
Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento (age 23)
MarShon Brooks, New Jersey (age 23)
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland (age 21)
1st Team, 2011
Blake Griffin, LA Clippers (age 22)
DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento (age 20)
Gary Neal, San Antonio (age 26)
John Wall, Washington (age 20)
Landry Fields, New York (age 23)
2nd Team, 2011
Derrick Favors, Utah (age 19)
Eric Bledsoe, LA Clippers (age 21)
Greg Monroe, Detroit (age 21)
Paul George, Indiana (age 21)
Wesley Johnson, Minnesota (age 23)
1st Team, 2010
Brandon Jennings, Milwaukee (age 20)
Darren Collison, New Orleans (age 22)
Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 22)
Taj Gibson, Chicago (age 25)
Tyreke Evans, Sacramento (age 20)
2nd Team, 2010
DeJuan Blair, San Antonio (age 21)
James Harden, Oklahoma City (age 20)
Jonas Jerebko, Detroit (age 23)
Jonny Flynn, Minnesota (age 21)
Marcus Thornton, New Orleans (age 23)
1st Team, 2009
Brook Lopez, New Jersey (age 21)
Derrick Rose, Chicago (age 20)
Michael Beasley, Miami (age 20)
OJ Mayo, Memphis (age 21)
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 20)
2nd Team, 2009
DJ Augustin, Charlotte (age 21)
Eric Gordon, LA Clippers (age 20)
Kevin Love, Minnesota (age 20)
Marc Gasol, Memphis (age 24)
Mario Chalmers, Miami (age 23)
Rudy Fernandez, Portland (age 24)
1st Team, 2008
Al Horford, Atlanta (age 22)
Al Thornton, LA Clippers (age 24)
Jeff Green, Seattle (age 21)
Kevin Durant, Seattle (age 19)
Luis Scola, Houston (age 28)
2nd Team, 2008
Carl Landry, Houston (age 24)
Jamario Moon, Toronto (age 28)
Juan Carlos Navarro, Memphis (age 28)
Rodney Stuckey, Detroit (age 22)
Thaddeus Young, Philadelphia (age 20)
1st Team, 2007
Andrea Bargnani, Toronto (age 21)
Brandon Roy, Portland (age 22)
Jorge Garbajosa, Toronto (age 29)
LaMarcus Aldridge, Portland (age 21)
Randy Foye, Minnesota (age 23)
Rudy Gay, Memphis (age 20)
2nd Team, 2007
Adam Morrison, Charlotte (age 22)
Craig Smith, Minnesota (age 23)
Marcus Williams, New Jersey (age 21)
Paul Millsap, Utah (age 22)
Rajon Rondo, Boston (age 21)
Tyrus Thomas, Chicago (age 20)
Walter Herrmann, Charlotte (age 28)
1st Team, 2006
Andrew Bogut, Milwaukee (age 21)
Channing Frye, New York (age 23)
Charlie Villanueva, Toronto (age 21)
Chris Paul, New Orleans (age 21)
Deron Williams, Utah (age 22)
2nd Team, 2006
Danny Granger, Indiana (age 23)
Luther Head, Houston (age 23)
Marvin Williams, Atlanta (age 20)
Raymond Felton, Charlotte (age 22)
Ryan Gomes, Boston (age 23)
1st Team, 2005
Andre Iguodala, Philadelphia (age 21)
Ben Gordon, Chicago (age 22)
Dwight Howard, Orlando (age 19)
Emeka Okafor, Charlotte (age 22)
Luol Deng, Chicago (age 20)
2nd Team, 2005
Al Jefferson, Boston (age 20)
Jameer Nelson, Orlando (age 23)
Josh Childress, Atlanta (age 22)
Josh Smith, Atlanta (age 19)
Nenad Krstic, New Jersey (age 21)
1st Team, 2004
Carmelo Anthony, Denver (age 20)
Chris Bosh, Toronto (age 20)
Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 22)
Kirk Hinrich, Chicago (age 23)
LeBron James, Cleveland (age 19)
2nd Team, 2004
Jarvis Hayes, Washington (age 22)
Josh Howard, Dallas (age 24)
Marquis Daniels, Dallas (age 23)
TJ Ford, Milwaukee (age 21)
Udonis Haslem, Miami (age 24)
1st Team, 2003
Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix (age 20)
Caron Butler, Miami (age 23)
Drew Gooden, Orlando (age 21)
Nenê, Denver (age 20)
Yao Ming, Houston (age 22)
2nd Team, 2003
Carlos Boozer, Cleveland (age 21)
Gordan Giricek, Orlando (age 26)
JR Bremer, Boston (age 22)
Jay Williams, Chicago (age 21)
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio (age 25)
1st Team, 2002
Andrei Kirilenko, Utah (age 21)
Jason Richardson, Golden State (age 21)
Pau Gasol, Memphis (age 21)
Shane Battier, Memphis (age 23)
Tony Parker, San Antonio (age 20)
2nd Team, 2002
Eddie Griffin, Houston (age 20)
Jamaal Tinsley, Indiana (age 24)
Joe Johnson, Phoenix (age 21)
Richard Jefferson, New Jersey (age 22)
Vladimir Radmanovic, Seattle (age 21)
Zeljko Rebraca, Detroit (age 30)
1st Team, 2001
Darius Miles, LA Clippers (age 19)
Kenyon Martin, New Jersey (age 23)
Marc Jackson, Golden State (age 26)
Mike Miller, Orlando (age 21)
Morris Peterson, Toronto (age 23)
2nd Team, 2001
Chris Mihm, Cleveland (age 21)
Courtney Alexander, Washington (age 24)
Desmond Mason, Seattle (age 23)
Hedo Turkoglu, Sacramento (age 22)
Marcus Fizer, Chicago (age 22)
1st Team, 2000
Andre Miller, Cleveland (age 24)
Elton Brand, Chicago (age 21)
Lamar Odom, LA Clippers (age 20)
Steve Francis, Houston (age 23)
Wally Szczerbiak, Minnesota (age 23)
2nd Team, 2000
Chucky Atkins, Orlando (age 25)
James Posey, Denver (age 23)
Jason Terry, Atlanta (age 22)
Metta World Peace, Chicago (age 20)
Shawn Marion, Phoenix (age 22)
1st Team, 1999
Jason Williams, Sacramento (age 23)
Matt Harpring, Orlando (age 23)
Mike Bibby, Vancouver (age 21)
Paul Pierce, Boston (age 21)
Vince Carter, Toronto (age 22)
2nd Team, 1999
Antawn Jamison, Golden State (age 23)
Cuttino Mobley, Houston (age 23)
Michael Dickerson, Houston (age 24)
Michael Doleac, Orlando (age 22)
Michael Olowokandi, LA Clippers (age 24)
1st Team, 1998
Brevin Knight, Cleveland (age 22)
Keith Van Horn, New Jersey (age 22)
Ron Mercer, Boston (age 22)
Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 22)
Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Cleveland (age 23)
2nd Team, 1998
Bobby Jackson, Denver (age 25)
Cedric Henderson, Cleveland (age 22)
Derek Anderson, Cleveland (age 23)
Mo Taylor, LA Clippers (age 21)
Tim Thomas, Philadelphia (age 21)
1st Team, 1997
Allen Iverson, Philadelphia (age 22)
Antoine Walker, Boston (age 20)
Marcus Camby, Toronto (age 23)
Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Vancouver (age 20)
Stephon Marbury, Minnesota (age 20)
2nd Team, 1997
Kerry Kittles, New Jersey (age 23)
Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers (age 18)
Matt Maloney, Houston (age 25)
Ray Allen, Milwaukee (age 21)
Travis Knight, LA Lakers (age 22)
1st Team, 1996
Antonio McDyess, Denver (age 21)
Arvydas Sabonis, Portland (age 31)
Damon Stoudamire, Toronto (age 22)
Jerry Stackhouse, Philadelphia (age 21)
Joe Smith, Golden State (age 20)
Michael Finley, Phoenix (age 23)
2nd Team, 1996
Brent Barry, LA Clippers (age 24)
Bryant Reeves, Vancouver (age 23)
Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 20)
Rasheed Wallace, Washington (age 21)
Tyus Edney, Sacramento (age 23)
1st Team, 1995
Brian Grant, Sacramento (age 23)
Eddie Jones, LA Lakers (age 23)
Glenn Robinson, Milwaukee (age 22)
Grant Hill, Detroit (age 22)
Jason Kidd, Dallas (age 22)
2nd Team, 1995
Donyell Marshall, Golden State (age 22)
Eric Montross, Boston (age 23)
Jalen Rose, Denver (age 22)
Juwan Howard, Washington (age 22)
Sharone Wright, Philadelphia (age 22)
Wesley Person, Phoenix (age 24)
1st Team, 1994
Chris Webber, Golden State (age 21)
JR Rider, Minnesota (age 23)
Jamal Mashburn, Dallas (age 21)
Penny Hardaway, Orlando (age 22)
Vin Baker, Milwaukee (age 22)
2nd Team, 1994
Dino Radja, Boston (age 27)
Lindsey Hunter, Detroit (age 23)
Nick Van Exel, LA Lakers (age 22)
Shawn Bradley, Philadelphia (age 22)
Toni Kukoc, Chicago (age 25)
1st Team, 1993
Alonzo Mourning, Charlotte (age 23)
Christian Laettner, Minnesota (age 23)
LaPhonso Ellis, Denver (age 23)
Shaquille O’Neal, Orlando (age 21)
Tom Gugliotta, Washington (age 23)
2nd Team, 1993
Clarence Weatherspoon, Philadelphia (age 22)
Latrell Sprewell, Golden State (age 22)
Richard Dumas, Phoenix (age 24)
Robert Horry, Houston (age 22)
Walt Williams, Sacramento (age 23)
1st Team, 1992
Billy Owens, Golden State (age 23)
Dikembe Mutombo, Denver (age 26)
Larry Johnson, Charlotte (age 23)
Stacey Augmon, Atlanta (age 23)
Steve Smith, Miami (age 23)
2nd Team, 1992
Larry Stewart, Washington (age 23)
Mark Macon, Denver (age 23)
Rick Fox, Boston (age 22)
Stanley Roberts, Orlando (age 22)
Terrell Brandon, Cleveland (age 22)
1st Team, 1991
Dee Brown, Boston (age 22)
Dennis Scott, Orlando (age 22)
Derrick Coleman, New Jersey (age 24)
Kendall Gill, Charlotte (age 23)
Lionel Simmons, Sacramento (age 22)
2nd Team, 1991
Felton Spencer, Minnesota (age 23)
Gary Payton, Seattle (age 22)
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Denver (age 22)
Travis Mays, Sacramento (age 23)
Willie Burton, Miami (age 23)
1st Team, 1990
David Robinson, San Antonio (age 24)
Pooh Richardson, Minnesota (age 24)
Sherman Douglas, Miami (age 23)
Tim Hardaway, Golden State (age 23)
Vlade Divac, LA Lakers (age 22)
2nd Team, 1990
Blue Edwards, Utah (age 24)
Glen Rice, Miami (age 23)
JR Reid, Charlotte (age 22)
Sean Elliott, San Antonio (age 22)
Stacey King, Chicago (age 23)
1st Team, 1989
Charles Smith, LA Clippers (age 23)
Hersey Hawkins, Philadelphia (age 22)
Mitch Richmond, Golden State (age 24)
Rik Smits, Indiana (age 22)
Willie Anderson, San Antonio (age 22)
2nd Team, 1989
Brian Shaw, Boston (age 23)
Chris Morris, New Jersey (age 23)
Kevin Edwards, Miami (age 23)
Rex Chapman, Charlotte (age 21)
Rod Strickland, New York (age 22)
1st Team, 1988
Armen Gilliam, Phoenix (age 24)
Derrick McKey, Seattle (age 21)
Greg Anderson, San Antonio (age 24)
Kenny Smith, Sacramento (age 23)
Mark Jackson, New York (age 23)
1st Team, 1987
Brad Daugherty, Cleveland (age 21)
Chuck Person, Indiana (age 23)
Hot Rod Williams, Cleveland (age 24)
Ron Harper, Cleveland (age 23)
Roy Tarpley, Dallas (age 22)
1st Team, 1986
Charles Oakley, Chicago (age 22)
Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 23)
Karl Malone, Utah (age 22)
Patrick Ewing, New York (age 23)
Xavier McDaniel, Seattle (age 23)
1st Team, 1985
Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 22)
Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 22)
Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 22)
Sam Bowie, Portland (age 24)
Sam Perkins, Dallas (age 24)
1st Team, 1984
Byron Scott, LA Lakers (age 23)
Darrell Walker, New York (age 23)
Jeff Malone, Washington (age 23)
Ralph Sampson, Houston (age 23)
Steve Stipanovich, Indiana (age 23)
Thurl Bailey, Utah (age 23)
1st Team, 1983
Clark Kellogg, Indiana (age 22)
Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta (age 23)
James Worthy, LA Lakers (age 22)
Quintin Dailey, Chicago (age 22)
Terry Cummings, San Diego (age 22)
1st Team, 1982
Buck Williams, New Jersey (age 22)
Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 21)
Jay Vincent, Dallas (age 23)
Jeff Ruland, Washington (age 23)
Kelly Tripucka, Detroit (age 23)
1st Team, 1981
Darrell Griffith, Utah (age 23)
Joe Barry Carroll, Golden State (age 22)
Kelvin Ransey, Portland (age 23)
Kevin McHale, Boston (age 23)
Larry Smith, Golden State (age 23)
1st Team, 1980
Bill Cartwright, New York (age 22)
Calvin Natt, Portland (age 23)
David Greenwood, Chicago (age 23)
Larry Bird, Boston (age 23)
Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 20)
1st Team, 1979
Mychal Thompson, Portland (age 24)
Phil Ford, Kansas City (age 23)
Reggie Theus, Chicago (age 21)
Ron Brewer, Portland (age 23)
Terry Tyler, Detroit (age 22)
1st Team, 1978
Bernard King, New Jersey (age 21)
Jack Sikma, Seattle (age 22)
Marques Johnson, Milwaukee (age 22)
Norm Nixon, LA Lakers (age 22)
Walter Davis, Phoenix (age 23)
1st Team, 1977
Adrian Dantley, Buffalo (age 21)
John Lucas, Houston (age 23)
Mitch Kupchak, Washington (age 23)
Ron Lee, Phoenix (age 24)
Scott May, Chicago (age 23)
1st Team, 1976
Alvan Adams, Phoenix (age 21)
Gus Williams, Golden State (age 22)
Joe Meriweather, Houston (age 22)
John Shumate, Buffalo (age 24)
Lionel Hollins, Portland (age 22)
1st Team, 1975
Brian Winters, LA Lakers (age 23)
Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State (age 22)
John Drew, Atlanta (age 20)
Scott Wedman, Kansas City-Omaha (age 22)
Tom Burleson, Seattle (age 23)
1st Team, 1974
Ernie DiGregorio, Buffalo (age 23)
John Brown, Atlanta (age 22)
Mike Bantom, Phoenix (age 22)
Nick Weatherspoon, Capital (age 23)
Ron Behagen, Kansas City-Omaha (age 23)
1st Team, 1973
Bob McAdoo, Buffalo (age 21)
Dwight Davis, Cleveland (age 23)
Freddie Boyd, Philadelphia (age 23)
Jim Price, LA Lakers (age 23)
Lloyd Neal, Portland (age 22)
1st Team, 1972
Austin Carr, Cleveland (age 24)
Clifford Ray, Chicago (age 23)
Elmore Smith, Buffalo (age 23)
Phil Chenier, Baltimore (age 21)
Sidney Wicks, Portland (age 22)
1st Team, 1971
Bob Lanier, Detroit (age 22)
Calvin Murphy, San Diego (age 23)
Dave Cowens, Boston (age 22)
Geoff Petrie, Portland (age 23)
Pete Maravich, Atlanta (age 24)
1st Team, 1970
Bob Dandridge, Milwaukee (age 22)
Dick Garrett, LA Lakers (age 23)
Jo Jo White, Boston (age 23)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee (age 23)
1st Team, 1969
Art Harris, Seattle (age 22)
Bill Hewitt, LA Lakers (age 24)
Elvin Hayes, San Diego (age 23)
Gary Gregor, Phoenix (age 23)
Wes Unseld, Baltimore (age 23)
1st Team, 1968
Al Tucker, Seattle (age 25)
Bob Rule, Seattle (age 24)
Earl Monroe, Baltimore (age 23)
Phil Jackson, New York (age 22)
Walt Frazier, New York (age 23)
1st Team, 1967
Cazzie Russell, New York (age 23)
Dave Bing, Detroit (age 23)
Erwin Mueller, Chicago (age 23)
Jack Marin, Baltimore (age 22)
Lou Hudson, St. Louis (age 22)
1st Team, 1966
Billy Cunningham, Philadelphia (age 23)
Dick Van Arsdale, New York (age 23)
Fred Hetzel, San Francisco (age 23)
Rick Barry, San Francisco (age 22)
Tom Van Arsdale, Detroit (age 23)
1st Team, 1965
Howard Komives, New York (age 24)
Jim Barnes, New York (age 24)
Joe Caldwell, Detroit (age 23)
Luke Jackson, Philadelphia (age 23)
Wali Jones, Baltimore (age 23)
Willis Reed, New York (age 23)
1st Team, 1964
Art Heyman, New York (age 23)
Gus Johnson, Baltimore (age 25)
Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati (age 24)
Nate Thurmond, San Francisco (age 22)
Rod Thorn, Baltimore (age 23)
1st Team, 1963
Chet Walker, Syracuse (age 23)
Dave DeBusschere, Detroit (age 22)
John Havlicek, Boston (age 23)
Terry Dischinger, Chicago (age 22)
Zelmo Beaty, St. Louis (age 23)
Coach of the Year
2019: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee
2018: Dwane Casey, Toronto
2017: Mike D’Antoni, Houston
2016: Steve Kerr, Golden State
2015: Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta
2014: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio
2013: George Karl, Denver
2012: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio
2011: Tom Thibodeau, Chicago
2010: Scott Brooks, Oklahoma City
2009: Mike Brown, Cleveland
2008: Byron Scott, New Orleans
2007: Sam Mitchell, Toronto
2006: Avery Johnson, Dallas
2005: Mike D’Antoni, Phoenix
2004: Hubie Brown, Memphis
2003: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio
2002: Rick Carlisle, Detroit
2001: Larry Brown, Philadelphia
2000: Doc Rivers, Orlando
1999: Mike Dunleavy, Portland
1998: Larry Bird, Indiana
1997: Pat Riley, Miami
1996: Phil Jackson, Chicago
1995: Del Harris, LA Lakers
1994: Lenny Wilkens, Atlanta
1993: Pat Riley, New York
1992: Don Nelson, Golden State
1991: Don Chaney, Houston
1990: Pat Riley, LA Lakers
1989: Cotton Fitzsimmons, Phoenix
1988: Doug Moe, Denver
1987: Mike Schuler, Portland
1986: Mike Fratello, Atlanta
1985: Don Nelson, Milwaukee
1984: Frank Layden, Utah
1983: Don Nelson, Milwaukee
1982: Gene Shue, Washington
1981: Jack McKinney, Indiana
1980: Bill Fitch, Boston
1979: Cotton Fitzsimmons, Kansas City
1978: Hubie Brown, Atlanta
1977: Tom Nissalke, Houston
1976: Bill Fitch, Cleveland
1975: Phil Johnson, Kansas City-Omaha
1974: Ray Scott, Detroit
1973: Tom Heinsohn, Boston
1972: Bill Sharman, LA Lakers
1971: Dick Motta, Chicago
1970: Red Holzman, New York
1969: Gene Shue, Baltimore
1968: Richie Guerin, St. Louis
1967: Johnny Kerr, Chicago
1966: Dolph Schayes, Philadelphia
1965: Red Auerbach, Boston
1964: Alex Hannum, San Francisco
1963: Harry Gallatin, St. Louis
Executive of the Year
2019: Jon Horst, Milwaukee
2018: Daryl Morey, Houston
2017: Bob Myers, Golden State
2016: RC Buford, San Antonio
2015: Bob Myers, Golden State
2014: RC Buford, San Antonio
2013: Masai Ujiri, Denver
2012: Larry Bird, Indiana
2011: Gar Forman, Chicago
2011: Pat Riley, Miami
2010: John Hammond, Milwaukee
2009: Mark Warkentien, Denver
2008: Danny Ainge, Boston
2007: Bryan Colangelo, Toronto
2006: Elgin Baylor, LA Clippers
2005: Bryan Colangelo, Phoenix
2004: Jerry West, Memphis
2003: Joe Dumars, Detroit
2002: Rod Thorn, New Jersey
2001: Geoff Petrie, Sacramento
2000: John Gabriel, Orlando
1999: Geoff Petrie, Sacramento
1998: Wayne Embry, Cleveland
1997: Bob Bass, Charlotte
1996: Jerry Krause, Chicago
1995: Jerry West, LA Lakers
1994: Bob Whitsitt, Seattle
1993: Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1992: Wayne Embry, Cleveland
1991: Bucky Buckwalter, Portland
1990: Bob Bass, San Antonio
1989: Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1988: Jerry Krause, Chicago
1987: Stan Kasten, Atlanta
1986: Stan Kasten, Atlanta
1985: Vince Boryla, Denver
1984: Frank Layden, Utah
1983: Zollie Volchok, Seattle
1982: Bob Ferry, Washington
1981: Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1980: Red Auerbach, Boston
1979: Bob Ferry, Washington
1978: Angelo Drossos, San Antonio
1977: Ray Patterson, Houston
1976: Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1975: Dick Vertlieb, Golden State
1974: Eddie Donovan, Buffalo
1973: Joe Axelson, Kansas City-Omaha
Comeback Player of the Year
1986: Marques Johnson, LA Clippers (age 30)
1985: Micheal Ray Richardson, New Jersey (age 30)
1984: Adrian Dantley, Utah (age 28)
1983: Paul Westphal, New York (age 32)
1982: Gus Williams, Seattle (age 28)
1981: Bernard King, Golden State (age 24)
IBM Award
2002: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 26)
2001: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 29)
2000: Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers (age 28)
1999: Dikembe Mutombo, Atlanta (age 33)
1998: Karl Malone, Utah (age 34)
1997: Grant Hill, Detroit (age 24)
1996: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 30)
1995: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 29)
1994: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 28)
1993: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston (age 30)
1992: Dennis Rodman, Detroit (age 31)
1991: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 25)
1990: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 24)
1989: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 26)
1988: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 25)
1987: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 24)
1986: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia (age 23)
1985: Michael Jordan, Chicago (age 22)
1984: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 24)
Sportsmanship Award
2019: Mike Conley, Memphis (age 31)
2018: Kemba Walker, Charlotte (age 28)
2017: Kemba Walker, Charlotte (age 27)
2016: Mike Conley, Memphis (age 28)
2015: Kyle Korver, Atlanta (age 34)
2014: Mike Conley, Memphis (age 26)
2013: Jason Kidd, New York (age 40)
2012: Jason Kidd, Dallas (age 39)
2011: Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 23)
2010: Grant Hill, Phoenix (age 37)
2009: Chauncey Billups, Denver (age 32)
2008: Grant Hill, Phoenix (age 35)
2007: Luol Deng, Chicago (age 22)
2006: Elton Brand, LA Clippers (age 27)
2005: Grant Hill, Orlando (age 32)
2004: PJ Brown, New Orleans (age 34)
2003: Ray Allen, Seattle (age 27)
2002: Steve Smith, San Antonio (age 33)
2001: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 35)
2000: Eric Snow, Philadelphia (age 27)
1999: Hersey Hawkins, Seattle (age 32)
1998: Avery Johnson, San Antonio (age 33)
1997: Terrell Brandon, Cleveland (age 27)
1996: Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 33)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award
2019: Damian Lillard, Portland (age 28)
2018: JJ Barea, Dallas (age 34)
2017: LeBron James, Cleveland (age 32)
2016: Wayne Ellington, Brooklyn (age 28)
2015: Joakim Noah, Chicago (age 30)
2014: Luol Deng, Cleveland (age 29)
2013: Kenneth Faried, Denver (age 23)
2012: Pau Gasol, LA Lakers (age 32)
2011: Metta World Peace, LA Lakers (age 31)
2010: Samuel Dalembert, Philadelphia (age 29)
2009: Dikembe Mutombo, Houston (age 43)
2008: Chauncey Billups, Detroit (age 31)
2007: Steve Nash, Phoenix (age 33)
2006: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota (age 30)
2005: Eric Snow, Cleveland (age 32)
2004: Reggie Miller, Indiana (age 38)
2003: David Robinson, San Antonio (age 37)
2002: Alonzo Mourning, Miami (age 32)
2001: Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia (age 35)
2000: Vlade Divac, Sacramento (age 32)
1999: Brian Grant, Portland (age 27)
1998: Steve Smith, Atlanta (age 29)
1997: PJ Brown, Miami (age 27)
1996: Chris Dudley, Portland (age 31)
1994: Joe Dumars, Detroit (age 31)
1993: Terry Porter, Portland (age 30)
1992: Magic Johnson, LA Lakers (age 32)
1991: Kevin Johnson, Phoenix (age 25)
1990: Doc Rivers, Atlanta (age 28)
1989: Thurl Bailey, Utah (age 28)
1988: Alex English, Denver (age 34)
1987: Isiah Thomas, Detroit (age 26)
1986: Michael Cooper, LA Lakers (age 30)
1986: Rory Sparrow, New York (age 28)
1985: Dan Issel, Denver (age 36)
1983: Julius Erving, Philadelphia (age 33)
1982: Kent Benson, Detroit (age 27)
1981: Mike Glenn, New York (age 25)
1980: Austin Carr, Cleveland (age 32)
1979: Calvin Murphy, Houston (age 31)
1978: Bob Lanier, Detroit (age 29)
1977: Dave Bing, Washington (age 33)
1976: Slick Watts, Seattle (age 24)
1975: Wes Unseld, Washington (age 29)
NBA Community Assist Award
2019: Bradley Beal, Washington (age 26)
2018: Kevin Durant, Golden State (age 29)
2017: Isaiah Thomas, Boston (age 28)
2016: John Wall, Washington (age 25)
2015: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City (age 26)
2014: Stephen Curry, Golden State (age 26)
2013: Dwyane Wade, Miami (age 31)
2012: Pau Gasol, LA Lakers (age 32)
Teammate of the Year
2019: Mike Conley, Memphis (age 31)
2018: Jamal Crawford, Minnesota (age 38)
2017: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas (age 39)
2016: Vince Carter, Memphis (age 39)
2015: Tim Duncan, San Antonio (age 39)
2014: Shane Battier, Miami (age 35)
2013: Chauncey Billups, LA Clippers (age 36)
