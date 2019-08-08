New Orleans Pelicans NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Rookie of the Year (1)
Chris Paul, 2006 (age 21)
All-NBA 1st Team (4)
Anthony Davis, 2018 (age 25)
Anthony Davis, 2017 (age 24)
Anthony Davis, 2015 (age 22)
Chris Paul, 2008 (age 23)
All-NBA 2nd Team (1)
Chris Paul, 2009 (age 24)
All-NBA 3rd Team (3)
Chris Paul, 2011 (age 26)
Baron Davis, 2004 (age 25)
Jamal Mashburn, 2003 (age 30)
All-Defensive 1st Team (3)
Anthony Davis, 2018 (age 25)
Jrue Holiday, 2018 (age 28)
Chris Paul, 2009 (age 24)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (5)
Jrue Holiday, 2019 (age 29)
Anthony Davis, 2017 (age 24)
Anthony Davis, 2015 (age 22)
Chris Paul, 2011 (age 26)
Chris Paul, 2008 (age 23)
All-Rookie 1st Team (3)
Anthony Davis, 2013 (age 20)
Darren Collison, 2010 (age 22)
Chris Paul, 2006 (age 21)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (1)
Marcus Thornton, 2010 (age 23)
Coach of the Year (1)
Byron Scott, 2008
Sportsmanship Award (1)
PJ Brown, 2004 (age 34)
