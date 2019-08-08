Oklahoma City Thunder NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MVP (2)
Russell Westbrook, 2017 (age 28)
Kevin Durant, 2014 (age 25)
Rookie of the Year (1)
Kevin Durant, 2008 (age 19)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
James Harden, 2012 (age 22)
Most Improved Player (1)
Dale Ellis, 1987 (age 26)
Finals MVP (1)
Dennis Johnson, 1979 (age 24)
All-NBA 1st Team (13)
Paul George, 2019 (age 29)
Russell Westbrook, 2017 (age 28)
Russell Westbrook, 2016 (age 27)
Kevin Durant, 2014 (age 25)
Kevin Durant, 2013 (age 24)
Kevin Durant, 2012 (age 23)
Kevin Durant, 2011 (age 22)
Kevin Durant, 2010 (age 21)
Gary Payton, 2000 (age 31)
Gary Payton, 1998 (age 29)
Gus Williams, 1982 (age 28)
Spencer Haywood, 1973 (age 24)
Spencer Haywood, 1972 (age 23)
All-NBA 2nd Team (20)
Russell Westbrook, 2018 (age 29)
Kevin Durant, 2016 (age 27)
Russell Westbrook, 2015 (age 26)
Russell Westbrook, 2013 (age 24)
Russell Westbrook, 2012 (age 23)
Russell Westbrook, 2011 (age 22)
Ray Allen, 2005 (age 29)
Gary Payton, 2002 (age 33)
Gary Payton, 1999 (age 30)
Vin Baker, 1998 (age 26)
Gary Payton, 1997 (age 28)
Gary Payton, 1996 (age 27)
Shawn Kemp, 1996 (age 26)
Gary Payton, 1995 (age 26)
Shawn Kemp, 1995 (age 25)
Shawn Kemp, 1994 (age 24)
Dennis Johnson, 1980 (age 25)
Gus Williams, 1980 (age 26)
Spencer Haywood, 1975 (age 26)
Spencer Haywood, 1974 (age 25)
All-NBA 3rd Team (6)
Russell Westbrook, 2019 (age 30)
Paul George, 2018 (age 28)
Gary Payton, 2001 (age 32)
Detlef Schrempf, 1995 (age 32)
Gary Payton, 1994 (age 25)
Dale Ellis, 1989 (age 28)
All-Defensive 1st Team (16)
Paul George, 2019 (age 29)
Serge Ibaka, 2014 (age 24)
Serge Ibaka, 2013 (age 23)
Serge Ibaka, 2012 (age 22)
Gary Payton, 2002 (age 33)
Gary Payton, 2001 (age 32)
Gary Payton, 2000 (age 31)
Gary Payton, 1999 (age 30)
Gary Payton, 1998 (age 29)
Gary Payton, 1997 (age 28)
Gary Payton, 1996 (age 27)
Gary Payton, 1995 (age 26)
Gary Payton, 1994 (age 25)
Dennis Johnson, 1980 (age 25)
Dennis Johnson, 1979 (age 24)
Slick Watts, 1976 (age 24)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (7)
Andre Roberson, 2017 (age 25)
Thabo Sefolosha, 2010 (age 26)
Nate McMillan, 1995 (age 30)
Nate McMillan, 1994 (age 29)
Danny Vranes, 1985 (age 26)
Jack Sikma, 1982 (age 26)
Lonnie Shelton, 1982 (age 26)
All-Rookie 1st Team (10)
Russell Westbrook, 2009 (age 20)
Jeff Green, 2008 (age 21)
Kevin Durant, 2008 (age 19)
Derrick McKey, 1988 (age 21)
Xavier McDaniel, 1986 (age 23)
Jack Sikma, 1978 (age 22)
Tom Burleson, 1975 (age 23)
Art Harris, 1969 (age 22)
Al Tucker, 1968 (age 25)
Bob Rule, 1968 (age 24)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (5)
Steven Adams, 2014 (age 20)
James Harden, 2010 (age 20)
Vladimir Radmanovic, 2002 (age 21)
Desmond Mason, 2001 (age 23)
Gary Payton, 1991 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (1)
Scott Brooks, 2010
Executive of the Year (2)
Bob Whitsitt, 1994
Zollie Volchok, 1983
Comeback Player of the Year (1)
Gus Williams, 1982 (age 28)
Sportsmanship Award (2)
Ray Allen, 2003 (age 27)
Hersey Hawkins, 1999 (age 32)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1)
Slick Watts, 1976 (age 24)
NBA Community Assist Award (1)
Russell Westbrook, 2015 (age 26)
