Orlando Magic NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Orlando Magic.
Rookie of the Year (2)
Mike Miller, 2001 (age 21)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1993 (age 21)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
Darrell Armstrong, 1999 (age 31)
Most Improved Player (5)
Ryan Anderson, 2012 (age 24)
Hidayet Turkoglu, 2008 (age 29)
Tracy McGrady, 2001 (age 22)
Darrell Armstrong, 1999 (age 31)
Scott Skiles, 1991 (age 27)
All-NBA 1st Team (9)
Dwight Howard, 2012 (age 26)
Dwight Howard, 2011 (age 25)
Dwight Howard, 2010 (age 24)
Dwight Howard, 2009 (age 23)
Dwight Howard, 2008 (age 22)
Tracy McGrady, 2003 (age 24)
Tracy McGrady, 2002 (age 23)
Penny Hardaway, 1996 (age 24)
Penny Hardaway, 1995 (age 23)
All-NBA 2nd Team (3)
Tracy McGrady, 2004 (age 25)
Tracy McGrady, 2001 (age 22)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1995 (age 23)
All-NBA 3rd Team (4)
Dwight Howard, 2007 (age 21)
Penny Hardaway, 1997 (age 25)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1996 (age 24)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1994 (age 22)
All-Defensive 1st Team (4)
Dwight Howard, 2012 (age 26)
Dwight Howard, 2011 (age 25)
Dwight Howard, 2010 (age 24)
Dwight Howard, 2009 (age 23)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (3)
Dwight Howard, 2008 (age 22)
Horace Grant, 1996 (age 31)
Horace Grant, 1995 (age 30)
All-Rookie 1st Team (9)
Elfrid Payton, 2015 (age 21)
Victor Oladipo, 2014 (age 22)
Dwight Howard, 2005 (age 19)
Drew Gooden, 2003 (age 21)
Mike Miller, 2001 (age 21)
Matt Harpring, 1999 (age 23)
Penny Hardaway, 1994 (age 22)
Shaquille O’Neal, 1993 (age 21)
Dennis Scott, 1991 (age 22)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (5)
Jameer Nelson, 2005 (age 23)
Gordan Giricek, 2003 (age 26)
Chucky Atkins, 2000 (age 25)
Michael Doleac, 1999 (age 22)
Stanley Roberts, 1992 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (1)
Doc Rivers, 2000
Executive of the Year (1)
John Gabriel, 2000
Sportsmanship Award (1)
Grant Hill, 2005 (age 32)
