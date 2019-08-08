Philadelphia 76ers NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Philadelphia 76ers.
MVP (6)
Allen Iverson, 2001 (age 26)
Moses Malone, 1983 (age 28)
Julius Erving, 1981 (age 31)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1968 (age 31)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1967 (age 30)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1966 (age 29)
Rookie of the Year (3)
Ben Simmons, 2018 (age 21)
Michael Carter-Williams, 2014 (age 22)
Allen Iverson, 1997 (age 22)
Sixth Man of the Year (2)
Aaron McKie, 2001 (age 28)
Bobby Jones, 1983 (age 31)
Most Improved Player (1)
Dana Barros, 1995 (age 28)
Finals MVP (1)
Moses Malone, 1983 (age 28)
All-NBA 1st Team (27)
Allen Iverson, 2005 (age 30)
Allen Iverson, 2001 (age 26)
Allen Iverson, 1999 (age 24)
Charles Barkley, 1991 (age 28)
Charles Barkley, 1990 (age 27)
Charles Barkley, 1989 (age 26)
Charles Barkley, 1988 (age 25)
Moses Malone, 1985 (age 30)
Julius Erving, 1983 (age 33)
Moses Malone, 1983 (age 28)
Julius Erving, 1982 (age 32)
Julius Erving, 1981 (age 31)
Julius Erving, 1980 (age 30)
Julius Erving, 1978 (age 28)
George McGinnis, 1976 (age 25)
Billy Cunningham, 1971 (age 28)
Billy Cunningham, 1970 (age 27)
Billy Cunningham, 1969 (age 26)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1968 (age 31)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1967 (age 30)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1966 (age 29)
Dolph Schayes, 1958 (age 30)
Dolph Schayes, 1957 (age 29)
Dolph Schayes, 1955 (age 27)
Dolph Schayes, 1954 (age 26)
Dolph Schayes, 1953 (age 25)
Dolph Schayes, 1952 (age 24)
All-NBA 2nd Team (32)
Joel Embiid, 2019 (age 25)
Joel Embiid, 2018 (age 24)
Allen Iverson, 2003 (age 28)
Allen Iverson, 2002 (age 27)
Dikembe Mutombo, 2001 (age 35)
Allen Iverson, 2000 (age 25)
Charles Barkley, 1992 (age 29)
Charles Barkley, 1987 (age 24)
Charles Barkley, 1986 (age 23)
Julius Erving, 1984 (age 34)
Moses Malone, 1984 (age 29)
George McGinnis, 1977 (age 26)
Julius Erving, 1977 (age 27)
Billy Cunningham, 1972 (age 29)
Hal Greer, 1969 (age 33)
Hal Greer, 1968 (age 32)
Hal Greer, 1967 (age 31)
Hal Greer, 1966 (age 30)
Hal Greer, 1965 (age 29)
Wilt Chamberlain, 1965 (age 28)
Hal Greer, 1964 (age 28)
Hal Greer, 1963 (age 27)
Dolph Schayes, 1961 (age 33)
Larry Costello, 1961 (age 30)
Dolph Schayes, 1960 (age 32)
Dolph Schayes, 1959 (age 31)
Dolph Schayes, 1956 (age 28)
Paul Seymour, 1955 (age 27)
Paul Seymour, 1954 (age 26)
Dolph Schayes, 1951 (age 23)
Al Cervi, 1950 (age 33)
Dolph Schayes, 1950 (age 22)
All-NBA 3rd Team (2)
Allen Iverson, 2006 (age 31)
Dikembe Mutombo, 2002 (age 36)
All-Defensive 1st Team (15)
Robert Covington, 2018 (age 27)
Dikembe Mutombo, 2001 (age 35)
Mo Cheeks, 1986 (age 29)
Mo Cheeks, 1985 (age 28)
Bobby Jones, 1984 (age 32)
Mo Cheeks, 1984 (age 27)
Bobby Jones, 1983 (age 31)
Mo Cheeks, 1983 (age 26)
Moses Malone, 1983 (age 28)
Bobby Jones, 1982 (age 30)
Caldwell Jones, 1982 (age 31)
Bobby Jones, 1981 (age 29)
Caldwell Jones, 1981 (age 30)
Bobby Jones, 1980 (age 28)
Bobby Jones, 1979 (age 27)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (9)
Joel Embiid, 2019 (age 25)
Joel Embiid, 2018 (age 24)
Andre Iguodala, 2011 (age 27)
Eric Snow, 2003 (age 30)
Dikembe Mutombo, 2002 (age 36)
Theo Ratliff, 1999 (age 26)
Rick Mahorn, 1990 (age 31)
Mo Cheeks, 1987 (age 30)
Bobby Jones, 1985 (age 33)
All-Rookie 1st Team (15)
Ben Simmons, 2018 (age 21)
Dario Saric, 2017 (age 23)
Joel Embiid, 2017 (age 23)
Jahlil Okafor, 2016 (age 20)
Nerlens Noel, 2015 (age 21)
Michael Carter-Williams, 2014 (age 22)
Andre Iguodala, 2005 (age 21)
Allen Iverson, 1997 (age 22)
Jerry Stackhouse, 1996 (age 21)
Hersey Hawkins, 1989 (age 22)
Charles Barkley, 1985 (age 22)
Freddie Boyd, 1973 (age 23)
Billy Cunningham, 1966 (age 23)
Luke Jackson, 1965 (age 23)
Chet Walker, 1963 (age 23)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (5)
Thaddeus Young, 2008 (age 20)
Tim Thomas, 1998 (age 21)
Sharone Wright, 1995 (age 22)
Shawn Bradley, 1994 (age 22)
Clarence Weatherspoon, 1993 (age 22)
Coach of the Year (2)
Larry Brown, 2001
Dolph Schayes, 1966
IBM Award (3)
Charles Barkley, 1988 (age 25)
Charles Barkley, 1987 (age 24)
Charles Barkley, 1986 (age 23)
Sportsmanship Award (1)
Eric Snow, 2000 (age 27)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (3)
Samuel Dalembert, 2010 (age 29)
Dikembe Mutombo, 2001 (age 35)
Julius Erving, 1983 (age 33)
