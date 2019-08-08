Portland Trail Blazers NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Portland Trail Blazers.
MVP (1)
Bill Walton, 1978 (age 25)
Rookie of the Year (4)
Damian Lillard, 2013 (age 22)
Brandon Roy, 2007 (age 22)
Sidney Wicks, 1972 (age 22)
Geoff Petrie, 1971 (age 23)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
Cliff Robinson, 1993 (age 33)
Most Improved Player (3)
CJ McCollum, 2016 (age 24)
Zach Randolph, 2004 (age 22)
Kevin Duckworth, 1988 (age 24)
Finals MVP (1)
Bill Walton, 1977 (age 24)
All-NBA 1st Team (3)
Damian Lillard, 2018 (age 27)
Clyde Drexler, 1992 (age 30)
Bill Walton, 1978 (age 25)
All-NBA 2nd Team (9)
Damian Lillard, 2019 (age 28)
Damian Lillard, 2016 (age 25)
LaMarcus Aldridge, 2015 (age 29)
Brandon Roy, 2009 (age 24)
Clyde Drexler, 1991 (age 29)
Clyde Drexler, 1988 (age 26)
Jim Paxson, 1984 (age 26)
Maurice Lucas, 1978 (age 26)
Bill Walton, 1977 (age 24)
All-NBA 3rd Team (5)
Damian Lillard, 2014 (age 23)
LaMarcus Aldridge, 2014 (age 28)
LaMarcus Aldridge, 2011 (age 25)
Brandon Roy, 2010 (age 25)
Clyde Drexler, 1990 (age 28)
All-Defensive 1st Team (6)
Buck Williams, 1991 (age 31)
Buck Williams, 1990 (age 30)
Bill Walton, 1978 (age 25)
Lionel Hollins, 1978 (age 24)
Maurice Lucas, 1978 (age 26)
Bill Walton, 1977 (age 24)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (8)
Theo Ratliff, 2004 (age 31)
Scottie Pippen, 2000 (age 34)
Buck Williams, 1992 (age 32)
Kermit Washington, 1981 (age 29)
Kermit Washington, 1980 (age 28)
Lionel Hollins, 1979 (age 25)
Maurice Lucas, 1979 (age 27)
Bob Gross, 1978 (age 24)
All-Rookie 1st Team (13)
Damian Lillard, 2013 (age 22)
Brandon Roy, 2007 (age 22)
LaMarcus Aldridge, 2007 (age 21)
Arvydas Sabonis, 1996 (age 31)
Sam Bowie, 1985 (age 24)
Kelvin Ransey, 1981 (age 23)
Calvin Natt, 1980 (age 23)
Mychal Thompson, 1979 (age 24)
Ron Brewer, 1979 (age 23)
Lionel Hollins, 1976 (age 22)
Lloyd Neal, 1973 (age 22)
Sidney Wicks, 1972 (age 22)
Geoff Petrie, 1971 (age 23)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (1)
Rudy Fernandez, 2009 (age 24)
Coach of the Year (2)
Mike Dunleavy, 1999
Mike Schuler, 1987
Executive of the Year (1)
Bucky Buckwalter, 1991
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (4)
Damian Lillard, 2019 (age 28)
Brian Grant, 1999 (age 27)
Chris Dudley, 1996 (age 31)
Terry Porter, 1993 (age 30)
