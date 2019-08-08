Sacramento Kings NBA awards: All the winners in team history

These are all the NBA awards and accolades received by members of the Sacramento Kings.
MVP (1)
Oscar Robertson, 1964 (age 25)
Rookie of the Year (5)
Tyreke Evans, 2010 (age 20)
Phil Ford, 1979 (age 23)
Jerry Lucas, 1964 (age 24)
Oscar Robertson, 1961 (age 22)
Maurice Stokes, 1956 (age 23)
Sixth Man of the Year (1)
Bobby Jackson, 2003 (age 30)
All-NBA 1st Team (20)
Chris Webber, 2001 (age 28)
Tiny Archibald, 1976 (age 27)
Tiny Archibald, 1975 (age 26)
Tiny Archibald, 1973 (age 24)
Oscar Robertson, 1969 (age 30)
Jerry Lucas, 1968 (age 28)
Oscar Robertson, 1968 (age 29)
Oscar Robertson, 1967 (age 28)
Jerry Lucas, 1966 (age 26)
Oscar Robertson, 1966 (age 27)
Jerry Lucas, 1965 (age 25)
Oscar Robertson, 1965 (age 26)
Oscar Robertson, 1964 (age 25)
Oscar Robertson, 1963 (age 24)
Oscar Robertson, 1962 (age 23)
Oscar Robertson, 1961 (age 22)
Bob Davies, 1952 (age 32)
Bob Davies, 1951 (age 31)
Bob Davies, 1950 (age 30)
Bob Davies, 1949 (age 29)
All-NBA 2nd Team (24)
DeMarcus Cousins, 2016 (age 25)
DeMarcus Cousins, 2015 (age 24)
Peja Stojakovic, 2004 (age 27)
Chris Webber, 2003 (age 30)
Chris Webber, 2002 (age 29)
Chris Webber, 1999 (age 26)
Mitch Richmond, 1997 (age 32)
Mitch Richmond, 1995 (age 30)
Mitch Richmond, 1994 (age 29)
Otis Birdsong, 1981 (age 25)
Phil Ford, 1979 (age 23)
Tiny Archibald, 1972 (age 23)
Jerry Lucas, 1967 (age 27)
Jerry Lucas, 1964 (age 24)
Jack Twyman, 1962 (age 28)
Jack Twyman, 1960 (age 26)
Maurice Stokes, 1958 (age 25)
Maurice Stokes, 1957 (age 24)
Maurice Stokes, 1956 (age 23)
Bobby Wanzer, 1954 (age 33)
Bob Davies, 1953 (age 33)
Bobby Wanzer, 1953 (age 32)
Bobby Wanzer, 1952 (age 31)
Arnie Risen, 1949 (age 24)
All-NBA 3rd Team (3)
Chris Webber, 2000 (age 27)
Mitch Richmond, 1998 (age 33)
Mitch Richmond, 1996 (age 31)
All-Defensive 1st Team (2)
Metta World Peace, 2006 (age 26)
Doug Christie, 2003 (age 33)
All-Defensive 2nd Team (6)
Doug Christie, 2004 (age 34)
Doug Christie, 2002 (age 32)
Doug Christie, 2001 (age 31)
Scott Wedman, 1980 (age 27)
Brian Taylor, 1977 (age 26)
Norm Van Lier, 1971 (age 24)
All-Rookie 1st Team (12)
Marvin Bagley III, 2019 (age 20)
Buddy Hield, 2017 (age 24)
DeMarcus Cousins, 2011 (age 20)
Tyreke Evans, 2010 (age 20)
Jason Williams, 1999 (age 23)
Brian Grant, 1995 (age 23)
Lionel Simmons, 1991 (age 22)
Kenny Smith, 1988 (age 23)
Phil Ford, 1979 (age 23)
Scott Wedman, 1975 (age 22)
Ron Behagen, 1974 (age 23)
Jerry Lucas, 1964 (age 24)
All-Rookie 2nd Team (7)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2018 (age 25)
Willie Cauley-Stein, 2016 (age 22)
Isaiah Thomas, 2012 (age 23)
Hidayet Turkoglu, 2001 (age 22)
Tyus Edney, 1996 (age 23)
Walt Williams, 1993 (age 23)
Travis Mays, 1991 (age 23)
Coach of the Year (2)
Cotton Fitzsimmons, 1979
Phil Johnson, 1975
Executive of the Year (3)
Geoff Petrie, 2001
Geoff Petrie, 1999
Joe Axelson, 1973
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1)
Vlade Divac, 2000 (age 32)
