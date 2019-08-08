The Rich Paul rule and other NBA podcasts of the day

August 08 01:02 AM

Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, Dieter Kurtenbach joins and we chat about a variety of things. First, we chat about the Rich Paul Rule, and why it’s total bullshit on behalf of the NCAA. Then, we chat about Kevin Durant’s interview with Chris Haynes, then about Kemba Walker, the Hornets, and the Celtics. We finish on mental health in the NBA and a new initiative by the league. Oh, and we chat feral hogs and people getting angry on the internet.