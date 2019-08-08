The Rich Paul rule and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
August 08 01:02 AM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, Dieter Kurtenbach joins and we chat about a variety of things. First, we chat about the Rich Paul Rule, and why it’s total bullshit on behalf of the NCAA. Then, we chat about Kevin Durant’s interview with Chris Haynes, then about Kemba Walker, the Hornets, and the Celtics. We finish on mental health in the NBA and a new initiative by the league. Oh, and we chat feral hogs and people getting angry on the internet.
August 07 10:41 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We continue our review of 2019 Summer League, looking at Chicago (Coby White, Daniel Gafford, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York (RJ Barrett), Orlando, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
August 07 09:00 PM
Deuce and Mo return to talk about Antonio Brown missing action due to frostbite (1:00), the debut of Hard Knocks and if it lived up to the hype (6:05), Zeke Elliott will not play without a new deal–what is Jerry waiting for? (15:15), the NFL head coach who is insane (17:30), Baker Mayfield chugging a beer and if it was a bad look (22:30), they look over the NBA All-Decade Team (27:00), why it’s time for Carmelo to call Vince Carter (29:35) …
Stories from covering the Warriors Part 4: Nelly’s return, We Believe, and the ousting of Mark Jackson
August 07 07:19 PM
This is part 4 of Ric’s stories from Oracle Arena and covering the Warriors. This time Ric covers Chris Mullin’s tenture as the GM, the return of Don Nelson as head coach, the “We Believe” Warriors team, and what ultimately led to the ousting of Mark Jackson. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcas ……
Episode Twenty-Eight: Brian Windhorst – via espn.com
August 07 04:43 PM
Did you know Brian Windhorst was in a coma for three weeks? We ask him about that… and LeBron.By ESPN, Dan Le Batard.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Donovan as a leader on Team USA and Thurl Bailey on Donovan year 3, Rudy’s defense and who is Bojan from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
August 07 01:56 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. The Summer Interview series continues with Thurl Bailey as David Locke’s guest. Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider and Bailey discuss Donovan in year 3 and the burden he has had the last few years plus what Rudy Gobert will do this year and who is Bojan Bogdanovic.First, Locke talks about Donovan Mitchell on Team USA and what roll he will take …
Comments